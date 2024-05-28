« previous next »
rob1966

  rob1966
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9280 on: May 28, 2024, 10:31:27 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May 28, 2024, 10:06:22 pm
I'm going to be a great aunt again but to my nephew who nobody thought would ever have kids.  Seems his 40th birthday celebrations in Scotland have a lot to answer for 😂😂😂

Nothing like a drunken shag pregnancy ;D
Jurgen YNWA

reddebs

  reddebs
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9281 on: May 28, 2024, 10:49:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on May 28, 2024, 10:31:27 pm
Nothing like a drunken shag pregnancy ;D

😂😂 Pretty much what I said too!!
rob1966

  rob1966
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9282 on: May 29, 2024, 09:37:10 am
Quote from: reddebs on May 28, 2024, 10:49:24 pm
😂😂 Pretty much what I said too!!

Two of our kids sons are  9 months after his birthday, born a day apart (had a caeserian so chose to have the second the day before the 1st, should have been the same day) and his daughter is 9 months after a works xmas do - the third lads birthdate says he had to wait a month after his birthday ;D

My youngest is also 9 months after Xmas.
Only Me

  Only Me
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9283 on: May 29, 2024, 07:54:07 pm
Just had occasion to make my first visit to the doctors in ages.

Couldnt get to see my lovely normal GP, and was referred instead to a new doctor at the practice; a very helpful young chap of Chinese descent.

His name?

Dr Hoo.
bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9284 on: May 29, 2024, 11:26:32 pm
Bump started a car for the first time at the weekend. Did a rally thing in Riga where you get ancient Fiat 126s and rattle them round town doing tasks. The starter did not like 30 degree heat. I'm also 20 stone 6'2" so it wasn't quick uphill.

Felt so masculine and grown up. I'm 35 with a baby.
reddebs

  reddebs
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9285 on: May 30, 2024, 09:00:39 pm
Getting a £40 tip 😁
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9286 on: Yesterday at 08:17:02 am
Quote from: reddebs on May 30, 2024, 09:00:39 pm
Getting a £40 tip 😁
Hahaha that is very generous Debs, was it a big round?
reddebs

  reddebs
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9287 on: Yesterday at 08:20:35 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:17:02 am
Hahaha that is very generous Debs, was it a big round?

It was 3 families on holiday together that had food and drinks so nearly £400 by the time they paid 👍
John C

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9288 on: Yesterday at 08:21:07 am
Ah right, that makes sense. Lovely gesture.
So Howard Philips

  So Howard Philips
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9289 on: Yesterday at 08:36:04 am
Quote from: Only Me on May 29, 2024, 07:54:07 pm
Just had occasion to make my first visit to the doctors in ages.

Couldnt get to see my lovely normal GP, and was referred instead to a new doctor at the practice; a very helpful young chap of Chinese descent.

His name?

Dr Hoo.

And the anal probe was a sonic screwdriver?
reddebs

  reddebs
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9290 on: Yesterday at 08:52:32 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:07 am
Ah right, that makes sense. Lovely gesture.

Yes it was 😊
ToneLa

  ToneLa
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9291 on: Yesterday at 08:57:54 am
Fridays

having done decades of school and work, I think I'm programmed into getting, like, a 15% mood increase on a Friday

Life just seems better

it feels more free
jillcwhomever

  jillcwhomever
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9292 on: Yesterday at 09:36:13 pm
I love watching these ten minute videos on painting a picture, had a go at this one and it was fun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfmmUdrd8hs&t=174s&pp=ygUkc3RhcnMgYW5kIHVuaXZlcnNlIGFjeXJpbGljIHBhaW50aW5n

rob1966

  rob1966
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9293 on: Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:36:13 pm
I love watching these ten minute videos on painting a picture, had a go at this one and it was fun.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfmmUdrd8hs&t=174s&pp=ygUkc3RhcnMgYW5kIHVuaXZlcnNlIGFjeXJpbGljIHBhaW50aW5n



That's brilliant that.

Used to love watching Bob Ross when I was a teenager
jillcwhomever

  jillcwhomever
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9294 on: Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
That's brilliant that.

Used to love watching Bob Ross when I was a teenager

I haven't heard of Bob Ross, it was good old Tony Hatch I remember watching. 🙂
Only Me

  Only Me
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9295 on: Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
I haven't heard of Bob Ross, it was good old Tony Hatch I remember watching. 🙂

Think you mean Tony Hart.

Tony Hatch was a very different beast.

Nancy kominski all the way for me btw.
jillcwhomever

  jillcwhomever
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9296 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 pm
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:53:38 pm
Think you mean Tony Hart.

Tony Hatch was a very different beast.

OMG! Yes, you're right. 😂
ToneLa

  ToneLa
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Reply #9297 on: Today at 07:35:13 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
I haven't heard of Bob Ross

is there a things I can't believe thread :D
