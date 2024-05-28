I'm going to be a great aunt again but to my nephew who nobody thought would ever have kids. Seems his 40th birthday celebrations in Scotland have a lot to answer for 😂😂😂
Nothing like a drunken shag pregnancy
😂😂 Pretty much what I said too!!
Getting a £40 tip 😁
Hahaha that is very generous Debs, was it a big round?
Just had occasion to make my first visit to the doctors in ages.Couldnt get to see my lovely normal GP, and was referred instead to a new doctor at the practice; a very helpful young chap of Chinese descent.His name?Dr Hoo.
Ah right, that makes sense. Lovely gesture.
I love watching these ten minute videos on painting a picture, had a go at this one and it was fun.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YfmmUdrd8hs&t=174s&pp=ygUkc3RhcnMgYW5kIHVuaXZlcnNlIGFjeXJpbGljIHBhaW50aW5n
That's brilliant that.Used to love watching Bob Ross when I was a teenager
I haven't heard of Bob Ross, it was good old Tony Hatch I remember watching. 🙂
Think you mean Tony Hart.Tony Hatch was a very different beast.
I haven't heard of Bob Ross
