The small things in life that make you happy

fridgepants

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 11:47:03 am
Quote from: reddebs on May  6, 2024, 10:48:46 am
In some mould ridden damp place that the landlord refused to improve 👍

We have a really good landlady at the moment who doesn't charge stupid money (she could probably advertise the place for double the rent when we move out as the area has become irritatingly trendy since we moved in) and treats us like adults rather than naughty children asking for a favour, and I really wish this was the norm for everyone. This is why I've been dreading potentially having to move every year, especially when I see how prices are rising in our area, as we have it about the best we can as renters.

I was woken up at 6.50 this morning with the smell of someone smoking weed outside our building, but it's not the landlady's fault that some people start the party early.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 12:25:56 pm
Quote from: fridgepants on May  8, 2024, 11:47:03 am
We have a really good landlady at the moment who doesn't charge stupid money (she could probably advertise the place for double the rent when we move out as the area has become irritatingly trendy since we moved in) and treats us like adults rather than naughty children asking for a favour, and I really wish this was the norm for everyone. This is why I've been dreading potentially having to move every year, especially when I see how prices are rising in our area, as we have it about the best we can as renters.

I was woken up at 6.50 this morning with the smell of someone smoking weed outside our building, but it's not the landlady's fault that some people start the party early.

Our circumstances are a little weird as I'm a landlord and also a tenant so I see both sides.  I just want them to feel it's their home for however long they want it and enjoy being there.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 05:57:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on May  8, 2024, 12:25:56 pm
Our circumstances are a little weird as I'm a landlord and also a tenant so I see both sides.  I just want them to feel it's their home for however long they want it and enjoy being there.
You sound like a breath of fresh air in the housing rental market.

My cousin is the same. He rents out two properties and is a damned good land lord. Never overcharges. If anything, he undercharges.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 07:05:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  8, 2024, 05:57:51 pm
You sound like a breath of fresh air in the housing rental market.

My cousin is the same. He rents out two properties and is a damned good land lord. Never overcharges. If anything, he undercharges.

I just hope they're happy now they're out of the hell hole they've been trying to get out of for 4yrs but I'm a gullible mother fucker and far too trusting so I have to hope that people are genuine although I'm generally a decent judge of characters 😁

Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 07:46:57 pm
^
Well I certainly hope they're genuine, and good tenants. To the genuine, people like you are worth their weight in gold.
reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 07:57:22 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  8, 2024, 07:46:57 pm
^
Well I certainly hope they're genuine, and good tenants. To the genuine, people like you are worth their weight in gold.

Thank you 😊
Peabee

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 08:08:04 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  8, 2024, 05:57:51 pm
You sound like a breath of fresh air in the housing rental market.

My cousin is the same. He rents out two properties and is a damned good land lord. Never overcharges. If anything, he undercharges.

We had a great landlord in London. She never increased the rent in 5 years, which was pretty low anyway for a flat nr Wimbledon with a garden and near a couple of tube stations, and she sent our deposit back as soon as we left with no deductions for carpet cleaning and all that bollocks. If anything needed fixing, she'd send a tradesperson round no quibbles or corner cutting. When the new tenants moved in, she only increased it by £50. She just wanted good tenants.

Similar when we lived in Plymouth where we had a two bed flat, with coastal views of Plymouth Sound and Drake's Island, and near the old town/harbour (Barbican), for £600 a month. I saw it listed the other year and they must have sold it as it's been refurbished but with the rent more than doubled.


Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 8, 2024, 10:44:03 pm
^
She sounds great, Peebs. Are you sure it wasn't Debbs? 😃
thejbs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 9, 2024, 01:02:25 am
We had a landlady back in the day who didnt put up our rent in 6 years. Then, when one of the lads moved out and we couldnt find anyone to take his room, she actually knocked over half of his share off our overall rent to keep us on. Theyre not all bastards.
rowan_d

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 9, 2024, 07:30:18 pm
Going on a long walk where you can see all the landmarks around your town from the path. Including the boathouse where my grandad took me out on the Thames in his little rowboat when I was a kid
paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 11, 2024, 03:48:20 pm
Yeah mate of mine has been treated shabbily by his landlord. Handed in his notice and found somewhere cheaper. Said a few months ago his rent went up for no reason.

Recently the landlord visited. My mate isn't a trouble maker but said he actually came.close to decking him he was so rude. He's seriously considering leaving a massive.dump in one room

Anyway. Back on this thread

When out running and another runner coming the other way gives you a wave. Always like that. Reminds me ofbus drivers
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 11, 2024, 05:21:49 pm
Alf

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 11, 2024, 08:03:40 pm
Just done my biggest gym session of the year, followed up with 2 cold beers.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 11, 2024, 09:58:48 pm
1. Franchise:MK getting hammered in the playoffs.

2. Playing with my new dad toy: a Bosch extendable pole hedge trimmer on our massive Leylandii that we really should get cut down and get some sunlight.
sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 15, 2024, 02:42:44 pm
Grabbing a couple of tickets for an evening with our great manager Klopp.

Hopefully the tears will not be joining me.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
May 15, 2024, 03:18:55 pm
Quote from: sheepfest on May 15, 2024, 02:42:44 pm
Grabbing a couple of tickets for an evening with our great manager Klopp.

Hopefully the tears will not be joining me.

:wellin
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 02:44:40 pm
been on a few flights recently.

farting with impunity is great.  :)
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 03:09:35 pm
She seems to be happy enough. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JBm5YZPXm8

 . . . . Miserable people staring at her like she's got a screw loose. ;D
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 04:01:20 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 03:09:35 pm
She seems to be happy enough. ;D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7JBm5YZPXm8

 . . . . Miserable people staring at her like she's got a screw loose. ;D

If she's having fun and not affecting the busker (nor taking money he'd have got), then no probs.
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 04:55:08 pm
Pot Noodle juice.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 05:05:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:01:20 pm
If she's having fun and not affecting the busker (nor taking money he'd have got), then no probs.
I have absolutely no problem with people being happy and enjoying themselves. Mind you it wasn't something I would have expected to see just after 9am when I was having a day in Edinburgh last month.

Maybe hasn't sobered up from the night before, who knows.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 05:07:34 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:05:02 pm
I have absolutely no problem with people being happy and enjoying themselves. Mind you it wasn't something I would have expected to see just after 9am when I was having a day in Edinburgh last month.

Maybe hasn't sobered up from the night before, who knows.

I was gonna say, a pissed up Jock is nothing new, no matter what time of the day ;D
