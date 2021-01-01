« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 612362 times)

Offline fridgepants

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 170
  • They should let everybody be a giant for a day
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9240 on: Yesterday at 11:47:03 am »
Quote from: reddebs on May  6, 2024, 10:48:46 am
In some mould ridden damp place that the landlord refused to improve 👍

We have a really good landlady at the moment who doesn't charge stupid money (she could probably advertise the place for double the rent when we move out as the area has become irritatingly trendy since we moved in) and treats us like adults rather than naughty children asking for a favour, and I really wish this was the norm for everyone. This is why I've been dreading potentially having to move every year, especially when I see how prices are rising in our area, as we have it about the best we can as renters.

I was woken up at 6.50 this morning with the smell of someone smoking weed outside our building, but it's not the landlady's fault that some people start the party early.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9241 on: Yesterday at 12:25:56 pm »
Quote from: fridgepants on Yesterday at 11:47:03 am
We have a really good landlady at the moment who doesn't charge stupid money (she could probably advertise the place for double the rent when we move out as the area has become irritatingly trendy since we moved in) and treats us like adults rather than naughty children asking for a favour, and I really wish this was the norm for everyone. This is why I've been dreading potentially having to move every year, especially when I see how prices are rising in our area, as we have it about the best we can as renters.

I was woken up at 6.50 this morning with the smell of someone smoking weed outside our building, but it's not the landlady's fault that some people start the party early.

Our circumstances are a little weird as I'm a landlord and also a tenant so I see both sides.  I just want them to feel it's their home for however long they want it and enjoy being there.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,424
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9242 on: Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:25:56 pm
Our circumstances are a little weird as I'm a landlord and also a tenant so I see both sides.  I just want them to feel it's their home for however long they want it and enjoy being there.
You sound like a breath of fresh air in the housing rental market.

My cousin is the same. He rents out two properties and is a damned good land lord. Never overcharges. If anything, he undercharges.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9243 on: Yesterday at 07:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm
You sound like a breath of fresh air in the housing rental market.

My cousin is the same. He rents out two properties and is a damned good land lord. Never overcharges. If anything, he undercharges.

I just hope they're happy now they're out of the hell hole they've been trying to get out of for 4yrs but I'm a gullible mother fucker and far too trusting so I have to hope that people are genuine although I'm generally a decent judge of characters 😁

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,424
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9244 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm »
^
Well I certainly hope they're genuine, and good tenants. To the genuine, people like you are worth their weight in gold.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9245 on: Yesterday at 07:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm
^
Well I certainly hope they're genuine, and good tenants. To the genuine, people like you are worth their weight in gold.

Thank you 😊
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,857
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9246 on: Yesterday at 08:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm
You sound like a breath of fresh air in the housing rental market.

My cousin is the same. He rents out two properties and is a damned good land lord. Never overcharges. If anything, he undercharges.

We had a great landlord in London. She never increased the rent in 5 years, which was pretty low anyway for a flat nr Wimbledon with a garden and near a couple of tube stations, and she sent our deposit back as soon as we left with no deductions for carpet cleaning and all that bollocks. If anything needed fixing, she'd send a tradesperson round no quibbles or corner cutting. When the new tenants moved in, she only increased it by £50. She just wanted good tenants.

Similar when we lived in Plymouth where we had a two bed flat, with coastal views of Plymouth Sound and Drake's Island, and near the old town/harbour (Barbican), for £600 a month. I saw it listed the other year and they must have sold it as it's been refurbished but with the rent more than doubled.


Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,424
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9247 on: Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm »
^
She sounds great, Peebs. Are you sure it wasn't Debbs? 😃
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,824
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9248 on: Today at 01:02:25 am »
We had a landlady back in the day who didnt put up our rent in 6 years. Then, when one of the lads moved out and we couldnt find anyone to take his room, she actually knocked over half of his share off our overall rent to keep us on. Theyre not all bastards.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 227 228 229 230 231 [232]   Go Up
« previous next »
 