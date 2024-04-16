« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9200 on: April 16, 2024, 01:26:11 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on April 16, 2024, 01:17:53 pm
Pure was one of the songs me and the wife had for our wedding ceremony along with Space's Me and You versus the World.

Awww, lovely. Pure is a quality song fantastic lyrics. Broudie is a very underrated song writer to be honest. I love that Space song as well.  :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9201 on: April 16, 2024, 01:40:27 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on April 16, 2024, 01:17:53 pm
Pure was one of the songs me and the wife had for our wedding ceremony along with Space's Me and You versus the World.

Pure is a beautiful song.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9202 on: April 16, 2024, 02:10:42 pm »
Getting a USB hub so being able to clear loads of cables from my desk.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9203 on: April 17, 2024, 01:57:18 pm »
Found out aboot some software that enables me to access all my plug ins/ VST's from my MPC which beforehand i couldnt do , as I could only use the VST's from the machine itself. Costs £200 and there was only one website i could find it on which looked dodgy. So got intouch with Akai themselves to ask where i could buy it as i wanted to use my Native Instruments VST's and my Roli Seaboard Equator stuff on my Mpc X. Just recieved an email telling me here was a free coupon to the price of £200 cos i already own their gear. Haha just hope it works now
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9204 on: April 19, 2024, 09:11:52 pm »
Finding out today that number 11 grandchild is due in December.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9205 on: April 19, 2024, 09:14:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 19, 2024, 09:11:52 pm
Finding out today that number 11 grandchild is due in December.

First eleven properly recruited, just need a few subs, El Tel...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9206 on: April 19, 2024, 09:19:59 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on April 19, 2024, 09:14:56 pm
First eleven properly recruited, just need a few subs, El Tel...
;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9207 on: April 19, 2024, 11:36:55 pm »
No work till Monday.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9208 on: Today at 09:24:08 am »
Our cat Noah coming home and waking me up after 9 days missing. His sister Nancy is happy too.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9209 on: Today at 11:39:16 am »
^
Great news, bradders. 😸

I'm glad he's back. It's one reason why I don't think I could have a cat. I'd be too worried about him when he was out. I've been looking after a couple of cats while their owner was in hospital. One a house cat and the other which roams all day. I let her out and bring her in in the evening. I'm always glad when she arrives back safely for her tea and she's in for the night.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9210 on: Today at 01:34:54 pm »
Took the dog the park this morning and the place was dead so he ran himself out, been out of it since 9am 😂
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9211 on: Today at 01:39:13 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:24:08 am
Our cat Noah coming home and waking me up after 9 days missing. His sister Nancy is happy too.

That must be a relief. Probably locked in somebody's shed somewhere, that happened to my cousin's cat. It's always sleeping when I see it.  :D

Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:34:54 pm
Took the dog the park this morning and the place was dead so he ran himself out, been out of it since 9am 😂

Peaceful day ahead, hopefully.  :D
