Found out aboot some software that enables me to access all my plug ins/ VST's from my MPC which beforehand i couldnt do , as I could only use the VST's from the machine itself. Costs £200 and there was only one website i could find it on which looked dodgy. So got intouch with Akai themselves to ask where i could buy it as i wanted to use my Native Instruments VST's and my Roli Seaboard Equator stuff on my Mpc X. Just recieved an email telling me here was a free coupon to the price of £200 cos i already own their gear. Haha just hope it works now