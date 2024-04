I love driving back from Scotland on the M6 and passing the Village of Tebay. You probably can't see it that well from a car, but in a truck, you look down onto the River Lune and the West Coast Main Line, then across the fields and up the hill to the village and you see a row of terraced houses all painted in bright colours and alarge house that overlooks them from the hill behind, as you travel along it then just becomes a bit of a valley with a farm or two and a big hill behind. Its like a rea life model railway layout