Wise words Paul, I've heard a lot of advice lately and the common thing is exactly what you said, don't cut it out completely.



Yes, despite my "swerve the chippy" leg pulling earlier I think that's sound advice.I'm not in particularly great shape at the moment because my focus is elsewhere just now, but when I do get into shape I never deprive myself of the things I like. I give myself a rough calorie intake per day so I'm in calorie deficit most of the time. Even then, I include maybe a chocolate bar if I feel like it or crisps. I'm a light drinker these days, so I don't put a limit on my alcohol consumption. If I want a drink, I have a drink or five.There's no food or drink I cut out completely, yet I can still lose two or three pounds a week doing that. Whatever we do to lose weight has to be sustainable. If not, it all goes straight back on eventually. Deprivation leads to relapse, then that leads to you feeling like you've failed. That then often leads to you saying "sod it" then stuffing your face again.A little bit of a treat each day does no harm if your overall eating and drinking routine is right for you.