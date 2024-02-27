« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 596447 times)

Today our save Penrhos team have been at court in Cardiff to win the right to a judicial revue into the planning consent given to Land & Lakes by Anglesey council in 2016 to destroy 27 acres of ancient woodland, an AONB and SSSi site to build 500 chalets and holiday park.

The council have wasted over £3m of taxpayers money defending their decision, refusing point blank to even look into it and accepting the developers word that they've already started work rather than do a site visit to see they haven't done anything.

Thankfully today WE WON!!!

If you can, please donate to help our cause as the bastards have insisted we pay double the normal court fees to even get this listened to today 🙏

https://www.penrhosholyisland.co.uk/
Last-minute wins.   ;D
I do love a 99
Getting the first gardening of the year done on a dry day.
How do we donate debs?

My eldest going flying again after a few months of issues with the plane and weather. He loves it and he's got a real knack for it, he was learning stalls today

Taxiing out



Taking off



If you click on their website link there's a just giving page 👍
At my parents for the weekend and my dad was craving Bread and butter pudding, never made one before but said id give it a go.

Fucking nailed it :champ
Dawn breaking this morning was stunning 🤗
Finding something you thought was missing (Computer mouse)


and weighing in 2 pounds lighter than last week
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:20:18 am
Finding something you thought was missing (Computer mouse)


and weighing in 2 pounds lighter than last week

Was it in your pocket? Probably weighs about 2 pounds.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:30:25 am
Was it in your pocket? Probably weighs about 2 pounds.
   ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
