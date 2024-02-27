Today our save Penrhos team have been at court in Cardiff to win the right to a judicial revue into the planning consent given to Land & Lakes by Anglesey council in 2016 to destroy 27 acres of ancient woodland, an AONB and SSSi site to build 500 chalets and holiday park.The council have wasted over £3m of taxpayers money defending their decision, refusing point blank to even look into it and accepting the developers word that they've already started work rather than do a site visit to see they haven't done anything.Thankfully today WE WON!!!If you can, please donate to help our cause as the bastards have insisted we pay double the normal court fees to even get this listened to today 🙏