« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 595368 times)

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9120 on: February 27, 2024, 06:50:05 pm »
Today our save Penrhos team have been at court in Cardiff to win the right to a judicial revue into the planning consent given to Land & Lakes by Anglesey council in 2016 to destroy 27 acres of ancient woodland, an AONB and SSSi site to build 500 chalets and holiday park.

The council have wasted over £3m of taxpayers money defending their decision, refusing point blank to even look into it and accepting the developers word that they've already started work rather than do a site visit to see they haven't done anything.

Thankfully today WE WON!!!

If you can, please donate to help our cause as the bastards have insisted we pay double the normal court fees to even get this listened to today 🙏

https://www.penrhosholyisland.co.uk/
« Last Edit: February 27, 2024, 06:53:01 pm by reddebs »
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,974
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9121 on: Yesterday at 09:06:35 pm »
Last-minute wins.   ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,629
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9122 on: Yesterday at 09:16:54 pm »
I do love a 99
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,709
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #9123 on: Today at 03:45:38 pm »
Getting the first gardening of the year done on a dry day.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 224 225 226 227 228 [229]   Go Up
« previous next »
 