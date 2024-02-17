« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2024, 12:26:05 am
My nephew, just 12, is set to hit 200k subs this weekend on youtube with his footy videos. He only hit 10k around Xmas day. The lad is making a bit more than my paper round when I was his age... If he doesn't have to work any shitty job for the rest of his life, I'm well happy.
Peabee:

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2024, 11:44:08 am
reddebs:

Paul finding his old harddrive full of downloaded tunes from years ago that we'd forgotten about. 

He's now transferring them onto the laptop so we can make use of them on the decks 🤗
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2024, 11:56:27 am
Henry Gale:
My nephew, just 12, is set to hit 200k subs this weekend on youtube with his footy videos. He only hit 10k around Xmas day. The lad is making a bit more than my paper round when I was his age... If he doesn't have to work any shitty job for the rest of his life, I'm well happy.

That is really impressive! Make sure you're his favourite uncle as you could have the next Mr Beast in the family  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2024, 03:15:55 pm
Lee1-6Liv:

Getting a happy birthday message on Facebook from George Sephton
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 19, 2024, 06:02:05 pm
Peabee:

My nephew was just on BBC Ulster Radio talking about his youtube channel. 12 yo and he has over 4 times as many subs as their channel.  ;D
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

February 20, 2024, 04:54:50 pm
Claire.:

dog getting zoomies after he's been in the bath ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 20, 2024, 05:35:22 pm
Crosby Nick:
dog getting zoomies after he's been in the bath ;D

Mine does that! Sits there, good as good when the showers on her. But as soon as shes out and a bit damp she goes nuts rubbing her head on the carpet, sofa, anything else close at hand! Is it the being wet, or is it the disgust of smelling clean?!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 20, 2024, 07:01:45 pm
Claire.:

😂 mine doesnt do that, hell let you dry him off with a towel and then he has a mad 5 just legging it round before youre permitted to finish his spa day with the hair dryer.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 20, 2024, 08:56:39 pm
Terry de Niro:
dog getting zoomies after he's been in the bath ;D
Love seeing our Roxy doing zoomies.
Sometimes she'll lie on her back for ages doing them.  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 20, 2024, 09:03:35 pm
Crosby Nick:
Love seeing our Roxy doing zoomies.
Sometimes she'll lie on her back for ages doing them.  ;D

Is that Mrs De Niro?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 20, 2024, 09:09:32 pm
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 22, 2024, 05:18:56 pm
This squad 😁
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 22, 2024, 05:20:25 pm
February 22, 2024, 05:31:47 pm
rob1966:
This squad 😁

They're brilliant.

The kids coming through are very special too - the next manager is one lucky lucky bastard
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 22, 2024, 06:00:35 pm
reddebs:
BIG time.

Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2024, 05:31:47 pm
They're brilliant.

The kids coming through are very special too - the next manager is one lucky lucky bastard

Even though we're losing Jürgen this summer I feel our future is secure with the amount of academy prospects we've got coming through, plus those who are already featuring regularly obviously.

What a time to be a Red ☺️
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 22, 2024, 06:20:01 pm
rob1966:
Even though we're losing Jürgen this summer I feel our future is secure with the amount of academy prospects we've got coming through, plus those who are already featuring regularly obviously.

What a time to be a Red ☺️

The talent pool is just ridiculous and it shows how well run we are as a club that kids are coming through the Academy and being ready for the 1st team at 17/18/19. Big shout out to the Academy coaches, they are doing a wonderful job.
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 22, 2024, 09:41:05 pm
reddebs:
The talent pool is just ridiculous and it shows how well run we are as a club that kids are coming through the Academy and being ready for the 1st team at 17/18/19. Big shout out to the Academy coaches, they are doing a wonderful job.

They seem a very close bunch and I do wonder how much of that is down to everyone being at the AXA now.  Either way they're doing a magnificent job preparing the lads for the 1st team.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 22, 2024, 10:08:32 pm
Terry de Niro:
Even though we're losing Jürgen this summer I feel our future is secure with the amount of academy prospects we've got coming through, plus those who are already featuring regularly obviously.

What a time to be a Red ☺️
Quote from: rob1966 on February 22, 2024, 06:20:01 pm
The talent pool is just ridiculous and it shows how well run we are as a club that kids are coming through the Academy and being ready for the 1st team at 17/18/19. Big shout out to the Academy coaches, they are doing a wonderful job.
Quote from: reddebs on February 22, 2024, 09:41:05 pm
They seem a very close bunch and I do wonder how much of that is down to everyone being at the AXA now.  Either way they're doing a magnificent job preparing the lads for the 1st team.
And most of them I have seen so far don't look out of place.
Great time to be us.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 23, 2024, 10:55:20 am
Accidentally discovering a song you never knew existed and it being awesome.

Van Zant - I'm a fighter

thatll be on loop all day
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 23, 2024, 05:28:36 pm
Claire.:

Making an Apple pie, didnt have enough pastry for the top so doing it as a crumble.

Cant wait.

Cant wait.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 23, 2024, 08:21:50 pm
Pink grapefruit gin.
Yesterday at 10:09:31 am
Kenny's Jacket:

My Mum has been down recently, the cold weather really fucks with her arthritis  but she has just instructed me that Im not to watch the final in the pub with my mates and well watch it together. Shes buying me a bottle of  Châteauneuf-du-Pape and chicken wings and well will watch it together.





Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:11:32 am
jillcwhomever:
My Mum has been down recently, the cold weather really fucks with her arthritis  but she has just instructed me that Im not to watch the final in the pub with my mates and well watch it together. Shes buying me a bottle of  Châteauneuf-du-Pape and chicken wings and well will watch it together.

Awww, that's lovely. I'd give anything to watch something with my mum. Make the most of her.  :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:15:41 am
Kenny's Jacket:
Awww, that's lovely. I'd give anything to watch something with my mum. Make the most of her.  :D

Thanks Jill.


Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:19:13 am
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 02:22:59 pm
On a walk with our Roxy before and met a couple who had a Frenchie male with them.
We got talking and it turned out that he's Roxy's Dad (her mum is a Staffie) and found it his name is Shankly.
It was definitely meant to be.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 02:26:18 pm
reddebs:
On a walk with our Roxy before and met a couple who had a Frenchie male with them.
We got talking and it turned out that he's Roxy's Dad (her mum is a Staffie) and found it his name is Shankly.
It was definitely meant to be.

Excellent 😁
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:00:17 pm
Went to the track today to do a session, some speed work.

There was a group of junior athletes doing some reps there so I did my reps on the outer lane to give them more freedom. On my last lap, one lad, probably 8 or 9 years old, tried to come with me as I went past their group doing my rep, and his group started to cheer him so I let off the pace so he could go past me before the 400m marker.

As he popped me past the marker, I said to him what a brilliant kick and speed round the bend hed had and his face lit up.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:28:23 pm
rob1966:
My Mum has been down recently, the cold weather really fucks with her arthritis  but she has just instructed me that Im not to watch the final in the pub with my mates and well watch it together. Shes buying me a bottle of  Châteauneuf-du-Pape and chicken wings and well will watch it together.

Boss that :thumbup

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:11:32 am
Awww, that's lovely. I'd give anything to watch something with my mum. Make the most of her.  :D

Yesterday was a tough one for me, my Ma would have turned 77. Our kid posted a boss pic of her on FB, I reckon it was 1969 or 1970 judging by the haircut
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:06:53 pm
Statto Red:

LFC winnig a trophy, this one is sweeter as we had half the first team out injured, & up against the ref/var. :scarf
#Sausages

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:08:19 pm
rob1966:

LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:58:38 pm
Sitting on a train waiting to leave and out of the window is the Wembley arch lit up in red.

What a team we have and each one a hero.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:01:15 pm
Crosby Nick:
Sitting on a train waiting to leave and out of the window is the Wembley arch lit up in red.

What a team we have and each one a hero.

I can see it out if my upstairs window. Glorious!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 10:13:33 pm
sheepfest:
I can see it out if my upstairs window. Glorious!
At Crewe but wondering if it is still red?

Allez allez allez.

