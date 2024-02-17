Went to the track today to do a session, some speed work.



There was a group of junior athletes doing some reps there so I did my reps on the outer lane to give them more freedom. On my last lap, one lad, probably 8 or 9 years old, tried to come with me as I went past their group doing my rep, and his group started to cheer him so I let off the pace so he could go past me before the 400m marker.



As he popped me past the marker, I said to him what a brilliant kick and speed round the bend hed had and his face lit up.