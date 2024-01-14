« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 577399 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8960 on: January 14, 2024, 12:02:09 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 10, 2024, 07:17:16 am
To say thanks for being a regular traveller with Avanti West Coast, they sent me a code for a free first class return to London. It doesn’t make up for all the delays, but it’s flippin nice sitting in comfort. And my brekkie has just arrived too! How the other half live eh.

Eyy that's cool. With the job and the bird in the southern part of the country I'm gonna be ridin that more and more

Need to get into a routine of it, to save dollar. Advance booking saves money, check.

Think I saw a Rob post saying this :D but I did not get my ticket checked going down or getting out, could easily have gotten on the train and not paid and gotten there for free.
Today at Lime St, there was a cancellation due to "shortage of crew". Cancelling a London Saturday train!

How regular is regular I wonder to qualify for upgrades. I don't expect my life to become London-centric.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8961 on: January 14, 2024, 09:55:51 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 14, 2024, 12:02:09 am
Eyy that's cool. With the job and the bird in the southern part of the country I'm gonna be ridin that more and more

Need to get into a routine of it, to save dollar. Advance booking saves money, check.

Think I saw a Rob post saying this :D but I did not get my ticket checked going down or getting out, could easily have gotten on the train and not paid and gotten there for free.
Today at Lime St, there was a cancellation due to "shortage of crew". Cancelling a London Saturday train!

How regular is regular I wonder to qualify for upgrades. I don't expect my life to become London-centric.
Yes Tone, buying early can save you £s. You can set up alerts where you get an email reminder the day the tickets go on sale. If youre dead flexible on the time of day, do a search for the morning, then keep hitting later trains to see if cheaper ones pop up.

Some people swear by split ticketing (theres several sites and yes they can save you money) but I prefer just using the Avanti App. Its easier if you need to cancel or change your journey, plus you can sign up for automatic delay repay, although you still have to submit a claim. Any delay over 15 mins will get you some money back. Anything over an hour and its a full refund.

Join Club Avanti and youll start on Silver (free brew ;D), then after 9 journeys youll move to Gold (free economy premium return ticket, first class carriage but no food or drinks), then after 21 trips in a year youll move to Platinum, which is when you get a free first class return.

Details here: https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/tickets-and-savings/club-avanti

Seems to be lots of cancellations at the moment due to lack of train crews, which is frustrating. A signal or track/overhead lines failure, fair enough, not much they can do. But no driver is a piss poor excuse! Try and just roll with it and remember you can get another train, and youll be getting money back :D
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8962 on: January 14, 2024, 11:11:57 am »
Aborted day yesterday, weather was too bad when we got to Blackpool to fly, so taking the lad back, on a lovely day to fly today instead - nice few hours relax for me while he gets to fly and catch up on his lessons
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8963 on: January 14, 2024, 11:15:36 am »
Pepe's Piri Piri.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8964 on: January 14, 2024, 02:44:07 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 14, 2024, 09:55:51 am
Try and just roll with it and remember you can get another train, and you’ll be getting money back :D

Snip.. thanks for all this, signed up to Avanti now.

I actually got a refund back when I went a few weeks ago - it was an hour late going down there, so I got £23.70 back from a £47 ticket  ;D

All I do is put headphones in and absorb meself in tunes. Wasn't even first class. Since I work from home I can HOPEFULLY keep it enough of a novelty without it feeling like a drag, I don't "have to" be there, but it's good for me, yknow? It would not hurt to do it more (for serious work stuff they'd refund me anyway - so I might end up in a position of being refunded for a "train late" trip I'm being paid for by work :D ).

What made me happy was goin in a boozer south of the river, was staying Southwark way, lad on doing guitar songs. He asked for audience requests. He did There She Goes for me  ;D Which fit the vibe, everyone knows it.

I want to find a different London; it's one I can explore, not one I am mandated to go to. My sister goes twice a week for work; she's sick of it. That's not my position and I think this year I want to make the most of it!
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8965 on: January 14, 2024, 03:06:59 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 14, 2024, 02:44:07 pm
I actually got a refund back when I went a few weeks ago - it was an hour late going down there, so I got £23.70 back from a £47 ticket  ;D
Nice one :)

So that was either 50% of the return price or 100% of the single down there (if you bought 2 singles)
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8966 on: January 14, 2024, 03:50:07 pm »
Yeah, confusingly each operator has their own refund amount depending on the delay.

Always worth a look as usually the refund is processed pretty quickly.
Online bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8967 on: January 15, 2024, 04:03:23 pm »
When the sky is so clear and the weather so still, like today, that you can see the contrails of quadjets distinctly even at 35000 feet up. Also, the Beluga came over our house earlier from Chester.
Offline Chakan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8968 on: January 15, 2024, 04:06:20 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 15, 2024, 04:03:23 pm
When the sky is so clear and the weather so still, like today, that you can see the contrails of quadjets distinctly even at 35000 feet up. Also, the Beluga came over our house earlier from Chester.

Thats a long swim.
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8969 on: January 15, 2024, 05:37:38 pm »
Offline Chakan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8970 on: January 15, 2024, 11:37:10 pm »
Having Ox tail stew. Been years and years since Ive had it. Was delicious.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8971 on: January 16, 2024, 11:43:06 am »
Mate has sorted me out for a ticket for Liverpools game at Brentford. Just need a better performance than last season, and Ivan Toney to not want to prove a point.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8972 on: January 18, 2024, 10:15:44 am »
It feels really good to take a break from football for a while and even from RAWK to some extent. Even though it's only seven days ago since LFC last played I haven't given football much of a thought. I've popped my head in to RAWK occasionally but was in and out in five minutes. Years before I would have been going up the walls waiting for the next match and thinking about football a lot but nowadays it's just not that important.  It's nice to detach from football and everything related to it for a while. So now, three and a half days away from the next match I'm dipping my toe back in to RAWK again and then start thinking about Liverpool FC. I feel refreshed.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8973 on: January 18, 2024, 10:20:13 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 18, 2024, 10:15:44 am
It feels really good to take a break from football for a while and even from RAWK to some extent. Even though it's only seven days ago since LFC last played I haven't given football much of a thought. I've popped my head in to RAWK occasionally but was in and out in five minutes. Years before I would have been going up the walls waiting for the next match and thinking about football a lot but nowadays it's just not that important.  It's nice to detach from football and everything related to it for a while. So now, three and a half days away from the next match I'm dipping my toe back in to RAWK again and then start thinking about Liverpool FC. I feel refreshed.

Im glad you're refreshed, Now we've got trophies to win. Focus.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8974 on: January 18, 2024, 10:26:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January 18, 2024, 10:20:13 am
Im glad you're refreshed, Now we've got trophies to win. Focus.

Yessir!  :champ
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8975 on: January 18, 2024, 05:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January 14, 2024, 03:06:59 pm
Nice one :)

So that was either 50% of the return price or 100% of the single down there (if you bought 2 singles)

Aye, not bad!

Booked again for feb - fucking industrial action announced, early feb, really losing patience with the strikes now

Did join the Avanti club - and I got confirmation I'm building towards a free journey, albeit in like 7 more trips haha

Thanks for the advice, I normally avoid signing up for shit, but when it comes to trains you don't have much choice so I may as well reap what rewards I can
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8976 on: January 19, 2024, 07:18:59 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on January 18, 2024, 05:56:50 pm
Booked again for feb - fucking industrial action announced, early feb, really losing patience with the strikes now
Not all the TOCs are affected on the same day. Looks like Avanti ASLEF staff are out on Saturday 3rd Feb only. So that day will be a mess.

Theres been some engineering work too affecting Lime St to Crewe/Stafford, but I think it should be mainly over by Feb. Im on a delayed Euston train now between Crewe and Stafford. Ah well, some money back!
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8977 on: January 19, 2024, 02:39:02 pm »
Was out driving before and as I approached a 20-mile-an-hour zone I slowed down and joined a queue of about 20 cars and noticed that I was actually doing 15 mph.
I was alerted to a beep as a mobility car took over us all.
The fella who was driving waved at us all as he went by.    ;D
Offline AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8978 on: January 19, 2024, 05:37:35 pm »
finding an interesting youtube channel

if you have any interest in sailing or sea type adventure, try Sam Holmes Sailing

Online bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8979 on: January 19, 2024, 11:59:57 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 18, 2024, 10:15:44 am
It feels really good to take a break from football for a while and even from RAWK to some extent. Even though it's only seven days ago since LFC last played I haven't given football much of a thought. I've popped my head in to RAWK occasionally but was in and out in five minutes. Years before I would have been going up the walls waiting for the next match and thinking about football a lot but nowadays it's just not that important.  It's nice to detach from football and everything related to it for a while. So now, three and a half days away from the next match I'm dipping my toe back in to RAWK again and then start thinking about Liverpool FC. I feel refreshed.

Same. I didn't do any Anfield games through November till the United game because of paternity then I've really enjoyed a month off. Raring to get in there against Norwich now, start of the run-in.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8980 on: January 20, 2024, 11:48:50 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 19, 2024, 11:59:57 pm
Same. I didn't do any Anfield games through November till the United game because of paternity then I've really enjoyed a month off. Raring to get in there against Norwich now, start of the run-in.
Yep same. I actually barely watch any EXCEPT Liverpool now
Feels refreshing

I do catch some odd, foreign games on my IPTV service but I don't really go looking for them
Sometimes I think I'm basically just fed up with 1) the PL, 2) the FA, and 3) our "personalites" who present footie and do commentary, and not to mention 4) the sheer amount of advertising around PL matches, which is not done elsewhere
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8981 on: January 20, 2024, 12:25:14 pm »
Lapping other players on Mario Kart
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8982 on: January 20, 2024, 01:30:15 pm »
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8983 on: January 20, 2024, 01:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 20, 2024, 12:25:14 pm
Lapping other players on Mario Kart

That's great, they're 11...
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8984 on: January 20, 2024, 03:16:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 20, 2024, 01:53:32 pm
That's great, they're 11...

I challenge you to compete against a 5 yr old and not get your arse well and truly kicked ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8985 on: January 20, 2024, 03:28:28 pm »
Afternoon nap.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8986 on: January 20, 2024, 04:20:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2024, 03:16:45 pm
I challenge you to compete against a 5 yr old and not get your arse well and truly kicked ;D

Ill send my nephew round. Absolute shite.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8987 on: January 20, 2024, 04:22:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 20, 2024, 03:16:45 pm
I challenge you to compete against a 5 yr old and not get your arse well and truly kicked ;D

 ;D
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8988 on: January 21, 2024, 03:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 20, 2024, 04:20:13 pm
Ill send my nephew round. Absolute shite.

My mum used to tell me off for battering my nephew on Mario kart and he took all the fun out of littlebigplanet, little shit 😂
Online bradders1011

« Reply #8989 on: Today at 09:36:15 pm »
Toblerone. It's just so good.
