Eyy that's cool. With the job and the bird in the southern part of the country I'm gonna be ridin that more and more
Need to get into a routine of it, to save dollar. Advance booking saves money, check.
Think I saw a Rob post saying this but I did not get my ticket checked going down or getting out, could easily have gotten on the train and not paid and gotten there for free.
Today at Lime St, there was a cancellation due to "shortage of crew". Cancelling a London Saturday train!
How regular is regular I wonder to qualify for upgrades. I don't expect my life to become London-centric.
Yes Tone, buying early can save you £s. You can set up alerts where you get an email reminder the day the tickets go on sale. If youre dead flexible on the time of day, do a search for the morning, then keep hitting later trains to see if cheaper ones pop up.
Some people swear by split ticketing (theres several sites and yes they can save you money) but I prefer just using the Avanti App. Its easier if you need to cancel or change your journey, plus you can sign up for automatic delay repay, although you still have to submit a claim. Any delay over 15 mins will get you some money back. Anything over an hour and its a full refund.
Join Club Avanti and youll start on Silver (free brew
), then after 9 journeys youll move to Gold (free economy premium return ticket, first class carriage but no food or drinks), then after 21 trips in a year youll move to Platinum, which is when you get a free first class return.
Details here: https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/tickets-and-savings/club-avanti
Seems to be lots of cancellations at the moment due to lack of train crews, which is frustrating. A signal or track/overhead lines failure, fair enough, not much they can do. But no driver is a piss poor excuse! Try and just roll with it and remember you can get another train, and youll be getting money back