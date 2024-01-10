To say thanks for being a regular traveller with Avanti West Coast, they sent me a code for a free first class return to London. It doesn’t make up for all the delays, but it’s flippin nice sitting in comfort. And my brekkie has just arrived too! How the other half live eh.



Eyy that's cool. With the job and the bird in the southern part of the country I'm gonna be ridin that more and moreNeed to get into a routine of it, to save dollar. Advance booking saves money, check.Think I saw a Rob post saying thisbut I did not get my ticket checked going down or getting out, could easily have gotten on the train and not paid and gotten there for free.Today at Lime St, there was a cancellation due to "shortage of crew". Cancelling a London Saturday train!How regular is regular I wonder to qualify for upgrades. I don't expect my life to become London-centric.