Quote from: Red_Mist on January 10, 2024, 07:17:16 am
To say thanks for being a regular traveller with Avanti West Coast, they sent me a code for a free first class return to London. It doesn’t make up for all the delays, but it’s flippin nice sitting in comfort. And my brekkie has just arrived too! How the other half live eh.

Eyy that's cool. With the job and the bird in the southern part of the country I'm gonna be ridin that more and more

Need to get into a routine of it, to save dollar. Advance booking saves money, check.

Think I saw a Rob post saying this :D but I did not get my ticket checked going down or getting out, could easily have gotten on the train and not paid and gotten there for free.
Today at Lime St, there was a cancellation due to "shortage of crew". Cancelling a London Saturday train!

How regular is regular I wonder to qualify for upgrades. I don't expect my life to become London-centric.
Yes Tone, buying early can save you £s. You can set up alerts where you get an email reminder the day the tickets go on sale. If youre dead flexible on the time of day, do a search for the morning, then keep hitting later trains to see if cheaper ones pop up.

Some people swear by split ticketing (theres several sites and yes they can save you money) but I prefer just using the Avanti App. Its easier if you need to cancel or change your journey, plus you can sign up for automatic delay repay, although you still have to submit a claim. Any delay over 15 mins will get you some money back. Anything over an hour and its a full refund.

Join Club Avanti and youll start on Silver (free brew ;D), then after 9 journeys youll move to Gold (free economy premium return ticket, first class carriage but no food or drinks), then after 21 trips in a year youll move to Platinum, which is when you get a free first class return.

Details here: https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/tickets-and-savings/club-avanti

Seems to be lots of cancellations at the moment due to lack of train crews, which is frustrating. A signal or track/overhead lines failure, fair enough, not much they can do. But no driver is a piss poor excuse! Try and just roll with it and remember you can get another train, and youll be getting money back :D
