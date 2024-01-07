« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 567298 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8920 on: January 7, 2024, 08:06:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  7, 2024, 04:33:46 pm
French Loaf I made today

as you SURE the bread maker was for your lad? ;D

Far as home bread making goes, one thing I want to learn how to make this year is proper baguettes cos the ones we have here are bullshit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxXZVNc4SVw quite long this video but she explains everything so well and I've done some of her recipes before.
« Last Edit: January 7, 2024, 08:11:01 pm by Claire. »
Logged

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,350
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8921 on: January 7, 2024, 08:15:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  7, 2024, 04:22:39 pm
That video is great. Simple but incredibly effective.

It is isn't it? Loads around like that, there are some very talented artists around and I love the fact that they are prepared to show their skills like that to others.

Wow, that bread rob, looks yummy.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,418
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8922 on: January 7, 2024, 08:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on January  7, 2024, 08:06:49 pm
as you SURE the bread maker was for your lad? ;D

Far as home bread making goes, one thing I want to learn how to make this year is proper baguettes cos the ones we have here are bullshit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxXZVNc4SVw quite long this video but she explains everything so well and I've done some of her recipes before.

;D

Yep, I knew nothing of it until the missus said she was buying it - he's made about 6 loaves so far, I've made 4 or 5, they last about half a day at most ;D

There's nothing like proper baguettes - where we used to go in Tenerife, there was a little French bakery across the road, used to get fresh baguettes from there every morning

Quote from: jillcwhomever on January  7, 2024, 08:15:03 pm
It is isn't it? Loads around like that, there are some very talented artists around and I love the fact that they are prepared to show their skills like that to others.

Wow, that bread rob, looks yummy.  ;D

Get yourself a breadmaker, they're fantastic. All you do is put yeast in the pan, add flour, salt, sugar, sunflower oil, dried skimmed milk powder, water and turn it on and that's it, does all the kneading, proving and baking for you.  I've also made tomato bread, you just add sundried tomatoes and mixed herbs into the mix,
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,350
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8923 on: January 7, 2024, 10:18:51 pm »
I have to stay off the bread at the moment. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,151
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8924 on: January 8, 2024, 12:25:47 am »
Watching Liverpool away and love, love, love it.

Wish it could happen more but onwards to Wednesday.



Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8925 on: January 8, 2024, 08:47:53 am »
Bloody nature!! 

I've had the camera switched on since I mentioned it in the thread and the squirrel hasn't appeared since until now when I've switched the damn thing off 😂😂😂
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,418
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8926 on: January 8, 2024, 09:22:32 am »
Took the car in for a pre MOT, fully expecting it to fail and they've just rang up, the car is fine and its passed the MOT first go.

Thats just saved me about £18k, as I now don't need to buy a newer car ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8927 on: January 8, 2024, 05:55:32 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  8, 2024, 08:47:53 am
Bloody nature!! 

I've had the camera switched on since I mentioned it in the thread and the squirrel hasn't appeared since until now when I've switched the damn thing off 😂😂😂

It must be one of those 'no publicity' types.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8928 on: January 8, 2024, 06:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January  8, 2024, 05:55:32 pm
It must be one of those 'no publicity' types.

😂
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8929 on: Yesterday at 10:04:26 am »
We have a new red squirrel in the garden today but it's colouring is mainly grey and black.

Black ears and tail, grey body with only its feet and head that are red.  It's unmistakenly a red though 😁

That's four different ones this last week or so which is fantastic.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,418
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8930 on: Yesterday at 11:18:32 am »
Quote from: Claire. on January  7, 2024, 08:06:49 pm
as you SURE the bread maker was for your lad? ;D

Far as home bread making goes, one thing I want to learn how to make this year is proper baguettes cos the ones we have here are bullshit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxXZVNc4SVw quite long this video but she explains everything so well and I've done some of her recipes before.

He looked at me last night and said "you do know it's my present don't you?" ;D

I made a loaf Sunday night, one last night while cooking tea and I've put another in this morning.

Just wait til he can't find his guitar ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8931 on: Yesterday at 12:18:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:18:32 am
He looked at me last night and said "you do know it's my present don't you?" ;D

I made a loaf Sunday night, one last night while cooking tea and I've put another in this morning.

Just wait til he can't find his guitar ;D

;D next present request will be a padlock for his door!
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,056
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8932 on: Yesterday at 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:18:32 am
He looked at me last night and said "you do know it's my present don't you?" ;D

I made a loaf Sunday night, one last night while cooking tea and I've put another in this morning.

Just wait til he can't find his guitar ;D

He's getting a Ferrari for his birthday, isn't he?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,418
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8933 on: Yesterday at 01:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:18:07 pm
;D next present request will be a padlock for his door!

I'm expecting Kevin McAllister booby traps

Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 01:30:06 pm
He's getting a Ferrari for his birthday, isn't he?

McLaren ;D

Ferrari was always my dream car, then I drove a 460 right after driving a Lamborghini LP570 Superleggera - I never thought I'd be disappointed in a Ferrari but I was  :'(
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,110
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8934 on: Yesterday at 03:50:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:59:16 pm
McLaren ;D

Ferrari was always my dream car, then I drove a 460 right after driving a Lamborghini LP570 Superleggera - I never thought I'd be disappointed in a Ferrari but I was  :'(
There's just no pleasing some people.  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8935 on: Yesterday at 04:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:50:54 pm
There's just no pleasing some people.  ;D
maybe RAWK needs a First World Problems thread.  :)
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,418
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8936 on: Yesterday at 04:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:50:54 pm
There's just no pleasing some people.  ;D

Mate, book a driving experience with 6th Gear, do do the Ferrari/Lambo one, drive the Superleggera first and then tell me you didn't feel the same ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,110
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8937 on: Yesterday at 04:43:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:12:36 pm
Mate, book a driving experience with 6th Gear, do do the Ferrari/Lambo one, drive the Superleggera first and then tell me you didn't feel the same ;D
To be fair, I trust your judgement on this.

If I do ever book the drive experience I'll definitely report back though.  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,339
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8938 on: Today at 07:17:16 am »
To say thanks for being a regular traveller with Avanti West Coast, they sent me a code for a free first class return to London. It doesnt make up for all the delays, but its flippin nice sitting in comfort. And my brekkie has just arrived too! How the other half live eh.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,418
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8939 on: Today at 08:42:25 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:17:16 am
To say thanks for being a regular traveller with Avanti West Coast, they sent me a code for a free first class return to London. It doesnt make up for all the delays, but its flippin nice sitting in comfort. And my brekkie has just arrived too! How the other half live eh.

I did first in Nov, it is nice isn't it to be served at the table, sit in comfort and get called sir, 😀
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,339
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8940 on: Today at 11:18:44 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:42:25 am
I did first in Nov, it is nice isn't it to be served at the table, sit in comfort and get called sir, 😀
Yeah its great. Had 4 coffees and got to work buzzing my tits off. Home first class again tonight, then back with my fellow plebs next week ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8941 on: Today at 12:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:18:44 am
Yeah its great. Had 4 coffees and got to work buzzing my tits off. Home first class again tonight, then back with my fellow plebs next week ;D
I've had a few corporate box games for the Blue Jays.  loved it, but going back to normal is hard - nobody bringing you free drinks and visiting the buffet a dozen times is hard to handle.  :)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8942 on: Today at 12:27:34 pm »
I like baseball caps.  if they didn't exist, what would middle-aged and older men wear on their heads?

that said, when I wear one I think I might look like the first runner-up in a recent Village Idiot contest. 
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,135
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8943 on: Today at 12:32:01 pm »
a baseball hat is better than a wooly hat worn half way on your head, why do old fellas do this?

Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,356
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8944 on: Today at 12:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:32:01 pm
a baseball hat is better than a wooly hat worn half way on your head, why do old fellas do this?


mainly because they don't give a shit what they look like.  :)

edit: is that Kalvin Phillips' dad?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,376
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8945 on: Today at 12:39:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:27:34 pm
I like baseball caps.  if they didn't exist, what would middle-aged and older men wear on their heads?

that said, when I wear one I think I might look like the first runner-up in a recent Village Idiot contest. 
Don't do caps or any headwear on account of my inherited big Irish head.
When I joined the sea cadets as a 13-year-old, they didn't have any caps big enough for me and had to order a man's one.

On another occasion, some daft fucker picked a fight with me at school and try to steal one on me by throwing a headbutt at me. I saw it coming and tilted my head forward so he had to butt the toughest part of the top of it.
Silly c*nt knocked himself out, much to the amusement of the lads who were there at the time.

I made them laugh even more by asking them, "Does that mean I won the fight?"

We've had a load of school reunions and that episode always gets brought up.  ;D
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,339
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8946 on: Today at 12:40:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:27:34 pm
I like baseball caps.  if they didn't exist, what would middle-aged and older men wear on their heads?

that said, when I wear one I think I might look like the first runner-up in a recent Village Idiot contest. 
Ive only ever owned one baseball cap. When LFC brought out those dark blue ones with a red liverbird, I thought yeah thatll make me look good at the match (it didnt). Its now no longer dark blue, a very washed out pale blue, several oil stains and the whole of the front edge has gone threadbare and worn away, with fetching bits of thread hanging down. Still wear it on holiday though, much to my better halfs disgust! :D
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,799
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8947 on: Today at 02:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 12:32:01 pm
a baseball hat is better than a wooly hat worn half way on your head, why do old fellas do this?

And to think he tried to lead labour into power. :(
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,341
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8948 on: Today at 02:21:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:27:34 pm
I like baseball caps.  if they didn't exist, what would middle-aged and older men wear on their heads?

that said, when I wear one I think I might look like the first runner-up in a recent Village Idiot contest. 

There's fewer more distressing sights than that
Of an Englishman in a baseball cap

I also have a black cap with a red liverbird on that I now need on hols to stop getting sunburn through my thinning pate! Paired with a big pair of sunnies I swam around thinking Im Jurgen.
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,799
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8949 on: Today at 02:24:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:21:25 pm
There's fewer more distressing sights than that
Of an Englishman in a baseball cap

Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,714
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8950 on: Today at 02:27:23 pm »
Im finding this talk of mis fitting woolly hats a bit insensitive



Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,341
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8951 on: Today at 02:29:14 pm »
That reminds me, anyone k on what time Crossroads is on later?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 219 220 221 222 223 [224]   Go Up
« previous next »
 