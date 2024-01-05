I always got too impatient then touched the painting too soon to see if it was dry. If course, it wasn't, so I'd have a fingerprint in my oils.The Liver Birds? I draw it up on a piece of wood maybe half an inch thick. I then use a router to dig out the Liver Bird shape. I draw around the bird maybe quarter of an inch out, following the contour. Then I use a scroll saw to cut out the shape. I then sand it all down before painting the entire thing in white acrylic paint. A good three or four coats.Once it's all dry I use blood red resin to fill in the routed out Liver Bird. That drys solid overnight. I then brush clear resin over the to finish it off.There's a fella on YouTube who inspired me to do these. Fishtank5050. I love the stuff he does.Here's two videos of what he has made for Reds.Mine look like them, only I put my birds on a perch and on the plaque type one I have the LFC underneath and my surround is gold rather than red. Some birds I stand on a white oval base with LFC routed out and infilled in red resin. A bit like the 1960s badge.I've made some for friends, family and people's birthdays. Not done one for a while because I work outdoors and it never stops bloody raining. They aren't perfect, but I enjoy doing them as a bit of a hobby. I'm out of wood at the moment too. Maybe start up again in spring.