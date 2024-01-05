« previous next »
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 02:37:32 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2024, 08:59:12 am
Having a productive morning before work - got up just after 7, got a loaf on the go in the lads new breadmaker, got a chicken stew going in the slow cooker and nipped to the tip and dumped all the cardboard boxes from Christmas.

Now I just wanna go back to bed ;D

As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.



reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 02:54:57 pm
Had my sister visiting yesterday and overnight so had a good catch-up last night then a lovely walk on the beach this morning 😁


Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 04:05:33 pm
Quote from: Slippers on January  5, 2024, 02:14:23 pm
I've wasted a chunk of the morning cuddling next door's French bulldog puppy.

He's beeyootiful. :)
That's not a waste.  :D


Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 04:07:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2024, 02:37:32 pm
As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.
You've been very busy in 2024 up to now, Rob.  :)

Isn't it great, getting things boxed off early, though.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 04:42:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2024, 04:07:03 pm
You've been very busy in 2024 up to now, Rob.  :)

Isn't it great, getting things boxed off early, though.

Missus says I've been a lazy bastard recently, so needed to give myself a right kick up the arse and get going, you're right too, it feels good to get things done.



SamLad

  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 05:36:51 pm
one of my wife's (distant) relatives gave me an LFC key recently.

I took it to Home Depot this morning to get my house key copied.  saw the guy standing next to the key machine and asked him to take a look, coz they usually only use their own blanks.

he said "Sorry, I'm not allowed to do that.  Two reasons really". 

"Two reasons?"

big smile -- "Main one is I'm a MU supporter".

"You should be honoured to hold the thing!"

we had a laugh and nice chat believe it or not.  really nice guy.  told me he's sick to death of the shit he sees from them on and off the pitch.  and actually said he finds us a very attractive option and is thinking of switching.

:)

(second reason was the LFC key is totally the wrong size for a house key.)


Claire.

  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 05:48:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2024, 02:37:32 pm
As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.

which one you end up getting?


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 09:48:29 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January  5, 2024, 05:48:55 pm
which one you end up getting?

Went for a hotpoint in the end, 10kg thing with a very quiet inverter motor, looked at the LGs but the hotpoint looked perfect for us



Slippers

  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 10:19:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  5, 2024, 04:05:33 pm
That's not a waste.  :D

He's called Reggie and he has ears like Gizmo. :)


bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 10:31:59 pm
Had our first big day out with the our month-old. Originally we were going to Brockholes near Preston but it was raining so drove up to Hebden Bridge over the tops and ended up getting a train from there to Halifax, sitting in a cafe in the Piece Hall for a couple of hours with sandwiches and tea before heading back to HB for a pint in the Vocation brewery.

She's upset with a bit of trapped wind tonight, but she was good as gold all day in the car, the seat, on the train, in the outdoors.



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  

January 5, 2024, 11:25:13 pm
Quote from: Slippers on January  5, 2024, 10:19:47 pm
He's called Reggie and he has ears like Gizmo. :)
I love him already. 😃


rowan_d

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:03:47 am
On Christmas day I went to see the seals at Horsey in Norfolk for the first time having gone up there a few times a year for well over a decade. All the seal wardens were lovely, and the seals themselves are majestic. A few pups had managed to get themselves up to the path running along the dunetops overlooking the beach, took a lot of self-restraint to not try and see what their fur feels like :D

Enjoyed one fucking idiot shitting himself as well when a mother seal grunted and threw her head at him when he ignored a warden and tried getting too close to them.

Went on a little steam train as well on Christmas Eve with my youngest niece and nephew which ended with a visit to Santa's grotto which they loved




Slippers

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:54:49 am
Our dog keeps leading me to the treat cupboard in the manner of Lassie alerting me to the fact that one of the kids has fallen down a well.


Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 11:07:26 am
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:54:49 am
Our dog keeps leading me to the treat cupboard in the manner of Lassie alerting me to the fact that one of the kids has fallen down a well.
Ours often alerts me to 'very important business' in the fridge. Usually when he knows we have chicken in there.


ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 11:10:52 am
The woman sending me half the cost of our trip to London - without an argument, without much of a conversation, "that's the way it should be"

I'm sure I'm not the only one with past tales of absolute freeloaders. I do find the idea of being modern or feminist at odds with the idea of either gender paying for everything. Money arguments are toxic, and we do our best to avoid 'em


Red_Mist

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 11:13:35 am
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 08:03:47 am
On Christmas day I went to see the seals at Horsey in Norfolk
Thats a great spot to see them isnt it. Had a holiday in August a few years ago near there and walked along the coast to Horsey. Spent hours just sat watching the seals. A few days later I was swimming in the sea just down the coast from there and one popped up right next to me. Hung around for ages, just me and my seal mate ;D


Slippers

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 01:32:18 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:07:26 am
Ours often alerts me to 'very important business' in the fridge. Usually when he knows we have chicken in there.

Ours thinks she's died and gone to heaven if she detects carrots in the fridge,she's not the fussiest of hounds.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 06:25:49 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on January  5, 2024, 10:31:59 pm
Had our first big day out with the our month-old. Originally we were going to Brockholes near Preston but it was raining so drove up to Hebden Bridge over the tops and ended up getting a train from there to Halifax, sitting in a cafe in the Piece Hall for a couple of hours with sandwiches and tea before heading back to HB for a pint in the Vocation brewery.

She's upset with a bit of trapped wind tonight, but she was good as gold all day in the car, the seat, on the train, in the outdoors.

Here's on for you for next Christmas or future ones (yeah I know). Christmas Eve, do the East Lancs Railway Santa Express from Bury, its a decced out steam train, our two loved it when they were little, it was our Xmas Eve for a few years.



jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:12:46 pm
I already feel better having had my first painting session. I have been trying to finish my northern lights picture off for ages but due to Christmas I had to put it away. Having received a couple of new colours I am glad I did, as they should be perfect for the actual lights.  :D

Some quality Christmas trips from people above and love the photo rowan.




reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
It seems we have a shy little female red squirrel sort of checking the garden out.  She's not made it onto the peanut feeder yet as she seems aware of the big male that arrived last weekend although he hides in the bushes when she appears.

I've set up the camera today so hopefully we'll get some good video footage.



jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:38:30 pm
It seems we have a shy little female red squirrel sort of checking the garden out.  She's not made it onto the peanut feeder yet as she seems aware of the big male that arrived last weekend although he hides in the bushes when she appears.

I've set up the camera today so hopefully we'll get some good video footage.

I love red squirrel's you are lucky, looking forward to seeing the picture when you get it.  :D



Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 08:47:33 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:12:46 pm
I already feel better having had my first painting session. I have been trying to finish my northern lights picture off for ages but due to Christmas I had to put it away. Having received a couple of new colours I am glad I did, as they should be perfect for the actual lights.  :D
Good for you Jill. You'll have to post it here when it's finished.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:02:31 pm
Got in from work and my eldest was excited to show me how he's doing on the guitar, played me the riff from Satisfaction, the bass line from Another One Bites the Dust and the E minor Pentatonic scale. Well impressed with how he's doing



reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:02:41 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm
I love red squirrel's you are lucky, looking forward to seeing the picture when you get it.  :D

It's fabulous being able to sit watching them Jill but it's surprising how different they all are and how easy it is to recognise them too.

This is the first regular one we've had visit for 18mths or so.  They used to come all the time till the family of polecats arrived and either scared them off or cleared them out 😔


jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:47:33 pm
Good for you Jill. You'll have to post it here when it's finished.

We'll see, depends if I manage to bring it off.  ;)



Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:07:36 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm
We'll see, depends if I manage to bring it off.  ;)
I'm sure you will. 


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:03:31 pm
We'll see, depends if I manage to bring it off.  ;)

Get it posted



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  

Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:47:33 pm
Good for you Jill. You'll have to post it here when it's finished.
Yep, I'd love to see it too.  :)


jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  

Today at 10:37:56 am
I have put the pressure on now.  ;D



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 11:50:51 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:37:56 am
I have put the pressure on now.  ;D

Haven't you just ;D



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 11:52:14 am
Been for a walk to meet the wife from work, had an argument over the lazy arsed kids, walked home alone in peace and quiet, chili on for me and hers tea, base for a cottage pie cooking for the eldest and a French bread in the breadmaker.



jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  

Today at 01:45:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:52:14 am
Been for a walk to meet the wife from work, had an argument over the lazy arsed kids, walked home alone in peace and quiet, chili on for me and hers tea, base for a cottage pie cooking for the eldest and a French bread in the breadmaker.

Do you have to make different food for her and the children? I know sometimes people won't eat certain food and it becomes extremely awkward as you juggle. I love chilli, in fact I need to make some soon.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:50:51 am
Haven't you just ;D

The "easy" part is done, stars, mountains and sky this next bit will be the tricky part. But I will have to wait for it to dry before I attempt an aurora on top! Thank goodness I am working on acrylic's rather than oil paints now.



Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  

Today at 02:35:00 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:45:10 pm
...The "easy" part is done, stars, mountains and sky this next bit will be the tricky part. But I will have to wait for it to dry before I attempt an aurora on top! Thank goodness I am working on acrylic's rather than oil paints now.
I used to dabble with oils. I was utter rubbish at it but enjoyed having a go. They took ages to dry, though. Then I started making Liver Birds out of wood and resin. I painted them in acrylic paint, which I could dry in no time with a hairdryer. Sonyes, I find acrylic so much easier to work with.

Good luck finishing off your masterpiece. 🤗


jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  

Today at 02:41:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:35:00 pm
I used to dabble with oils. I was utter rubbish at it but enjoyed having a go. They took ages to dry, though. Then I started making Liver Birds out of wood and resin. I painted them in acrylic paint, which I could dry in no time with a hairdryer. Sonyes, I find acrylic so much easier to work with.

Good luck finishing off your masterpiece. 🤗

Thanks.  :D

I used to enjoy dabbling in oils years ago and made a good go at it, but like you say it would take ages to dry and most of the time I lost my patience, and then went and ruined the picture by painting too early. Like you say acrylics are so much easier to deal with they are also a good mixing paint as well, I've been enjoying trying different colours over the last year. I am intrigued about making the Liver Birds out of wood and resin, are you still doing that?  :)



rob1966

  
  
  
  
  

Today at 03:13:44 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:45:10 pm
Do you have to make different food for her and the children? I know sometimes people won't eat certain food and it becomes extremely awkward as you juggle. I love chilli, in fact I need to make some soon.

The "easy" part is done, stars, mountains and sky this next bit will be the tricky part. But I will have to wait for it to dry before I attempt an aurora on top! Thank goodness I am working on acrylic's rather than oil paints now.

Yeah, we hardly eat the same food as a family. Me and the missus tend to eat the same food, the youngest never eats what we eat, he's still into Pizza, chicken poppers, that kind of shite, the eldest will sometimes have chili, but he didn't want it today. If I said I was making a beef stifado or a beef or chicken Giouvetsi though, he'd have had the same meal

Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,096
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8915 on: Today at 03:28:08 pm »
I always got too impatient then touched the painting too soon to see if it was dry. If course, it wasn't, so I'd have a fingerprint in my oils.  :butt

The Liver Birds? I draw it up on a piece of wood maybe half an inch thick. I then use a router to dig out the Liver Bird shape. I draw around the bird maybe quarter of an inch out, following the contour. Then I use a scroll saw to cut out the shape. I then sand it all down before painting the entire thing in white acrylic paint. A good three or four coats.

Once it's all dry I use blood red resin to fill in the routed out Liver Bird. That drys solid overnight. I then brush clear resin over the to finish it off.

There's a fella on YouTube who inspired me to do these. Fishtank5050. I love the stuff he does.

Here's two videos of what he has made for Reds.

https://www.google.com/search?q=resin+liver+bird&oq=resin+liver+bird&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigAdIBCTE2MzMyajBqN6gCALACAA&client=ms-android-motorola-rvo3&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&ip=1&vld=cid:c63e5673,vid:V2EE6ZgpPm0,st:0

https://www.google.com/search?q=resin+liver+bird&oq=resin+liver+bird&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigAdIBCTE2MzMyajBqN6gCALACAA&client=ms-android-motorola-rvo3&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&ip=1&vld=cid:7953de14,vid:41EGhx7tZts,st:0

Mine look like them, only I put my birds on a perch and on the plaque type one I have the LFC underneath and my surround is gold rather than red. Some birds I stand on a white oval base with LFC routed out and infilled in red resin. A bit like the 1960s badge.

I've made some for friends, family and people's birthdays. Not done one for a while because I work outdoors and it never stops bloody raining. They aren't perfect, but I enjoy doing them as a bit of a hobby. I'm out of wood at the moment too. Maybe start up again in spring.

« Last Edit: Today at 03:34:31 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,230
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8916 on: Today at 04:10:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:28:08 pm
I always got too impatient then touched the painting too soon to see if it was dry. If course, it wasn't, so I'd have a fingerprint in my oils.  :butt

The Liver Birds? I draw it up on a piece of wood maybe half an inch thick. I then use a router to dig out the Liver Bird shape. I draw around the bird maybe quarter of an inch out, following the contour. Then I use a scroll saw to cut out the shape. I then sand it all down before painting the entire thing in white acrylic paint. A good three or four coats.

Once it's all dry I use blood red resin to fill in the routed out Liver Bird. That drys solid overnight. I then brush clear resin over the to finish it off.

There's a fella on YouTube who inspired me to do these. Fishtank5050. I love the stuff he does.

Here's two videos of what he has made for Reds.

https://www.google.com/search?q=resin+liver+bird&oq=resin+liver+bird&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigAdIBCTE2MzMyajBqN6gCALACAA&client=ms-android-motorola-rvo3&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&ip=1&vld=cid:c63e5673,vid:V2EE6ZgpPm0,st:0

https://www.google.com/search?q=resin+liver+bird&oq=resin+liver+bird&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigATIHCAIQIRigAdIBCTE2MzMyajBqN6gCALACAA&client=ms-android-motorola-rvo3&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&ip=1&vld=cid:7953de14,vid:41EGhx7tZts,st:0

Mine look like them, only I put my birds on a perch and on the plaque type one I have the LFC underneath and my surround is gold rather than red. Some birds I stand on a white oval base with LFC routed out and infilled in red resin. A bit like the 1960s badge.

I've made some for friends, family and people's birthdays. Not done one for a while because I work outdoors and it never stops bloody raining. They aren't perfect, but I enjoy doing them as a bit of a hobby. I'm out of wood at the moment too. Maybe start up again in spring.

Youtube is one of my favourite medias for stuff like this. It was when we were in lockdown that I started watching some painting videos, as you say they inspire you to have a go. I will have a look at those after the football. Sounds a good way to spend a few hours. This is one of my favourite artists on youtube. https://youtu.be/lwM1w-GCyhI?si=s72JEvx_wZNzqlZS

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:13:44 pm
Yeah, we hardly eat the same food as a family. Me and the missus tend to eat the same food, the youngest never eats what we eat, he's still into Pizza, chicken poppers, that kind of shite, the eldest will sometimes have chili, but he didn't want it today. If I said I was making a beef stifado or a beef or chicken Giouvetsi though, he'd have had the same meal

That sounds like a lot of work for you, I know my nephews used to be the same. Now the eldest has a child of his own and is having similar problems.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,096
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8917 on: Today at 04:22:39 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:10:48 pm
Youtube is one of my favourite medias for stuff like this. It was when we were in lockdown that I started watching some painting videos, as you say they inspire you to have a go. I will have a look at those after the football. Sounds a good way to spend a few hours. This is one of my favourite artists on youtube. https://youtu.be/lwM1w-GCyhI?si=s72JEvx_wZNzqlZS

That video is great. Simple but incredibly effective.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,316
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8918 on: Today at 04:27:48 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:10:48 pm

That sounds like a lot of work for you, I know my nephews used to be the same. Now the eldest has a child of his own and is having similar problems.

Its a right pain at times. The eldest has helped as he's started making his own tea during the week - tomorrow is easy, Pizzas for them and chicken fajitas for us
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,316
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8919 on: Today at 04:33:46 pm »
French Loaf I made today

Logged
Fuck the Tories
