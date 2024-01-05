On Christmas day I went to see the seals at Horsey in Norfolk for the first time having gone up there a few times a year for well over a decade. All the seal wardens were lovely, and the seals themselves are majestic. A few pups had managed to get themselves up to the path running along the dunetops overlooking the beach, took a lot of self-restraint to not try and see what their fur feels likeEnjoyed one fucking idiot shitting himself as well when a mother seal grunted and threw her head at him when he ignored a warden and tried getting too close to them.Went on a little steam train as well on Christmas Eve with my youngest niece and nephew which ended with a visit to Santa's grotto which they loved