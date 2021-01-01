« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 564666 times)

Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8880 on: Yesterday at 02:37:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  4, 2024, 08:59:12 am
Having a productive morning before work - got up just after 7, got a loaf on the go in the lads new breadmaker, got a chicken stew going in the slow cooker and nipped to the tip and dumped all the cardboard boxes from Christmas.

Now I just wanna go back to bed ;D

As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8881 on: Yesterday at 02:54:57 pm »
Had my sister visiting yesterday and overnight so had a good catch-up last night then a lovely walk on the beach this morning 😁
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8882 on: Yesterday at 04:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 02:14:23 pm
I've wasted a chunk of the morning cuddling next door's French bulldog puppy.

He's beeyootiful. :)
That's not a waste.  :D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8883 on: Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:37:32 pm
As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.
You've been very busy in 2024 up to now, Rob.  :)

Isn't it great, getting things boxed off early, though.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8884 on: Yesterday at 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm
You've been very busy in 2024 up to now, Rob.  :)

Isn't it great, getting things boxed off early, though.

Missus says I've been a lazy bastard recently, so needed to give myself a right kick up the arse and get going, you're right too, it feels good to get things done.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8885 on: Yesterday at 05:36:51 pm »
one of my wife's (distant) relatives gave me an LFC key recently.

I took it to Home Depot this morning to get my house key copied.  saw the guy standing next to the key machine and asked him to take a look, coz they usually only use their own blanks.

he said "Sorry, I'm not allowed to do that.  Two reasons really". 

"Two reasons?"

big smile -- "Main one is I'm a MU supporter".

"You should be honoured to hold the thing!"

we had a laugh and nice chat believe it or not.  really nice guy.  told me he's sick to death of the shit he sees from them on and off the pitch.  and actually said he finds us a very attractive option and is thinking of switching.

:)

(second reason was the LFC key is totally the wrong size for a house key.)
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8886 on: Yesterday at 05:48:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:37:32 pm
As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.

which one you end up getting?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8887 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 05:48:55 pm
which one you end up getting?

Went for a hotpoint in the end, 10kg thing with a very quiet inverter motor, looked at the LGs but the hotpoint looked perfect for us
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8888 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:05:33 pm
That's not a waste.  :D

He's called Reggie and he has ears like Gizmo. :)
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8889 on: Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm »
Had our first big day out with the our month-old. Originally we were going to Brockholes near Preston but it was raining so drove up to Hebden Bridge over the tops and ended up getting a train from there to Halifax, sitting in a cafe in the Piece Hall for a couple of hours with sandwiches and tea before heading back to HB for a pint in the Vocation brewery.

She's upset with a bit of trapped wind tonight, but she was good as gold all day in the car, the seat, on the train, in the outdoors.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8890 on: Yesterday at 11:25:13 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm
He's called Reggie and he has ears like Gizmo. :)
I love him already. 😃
Offline rowan_d

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8891 on: Today at 08:03:47 am »
On Christmas day I went to see the seals at Horsey in Norfolk for the first time having gone up there a few times a year for well over a decade. All the seal wardens were lovely, and the seals themselves are majestic. A few pups had managed to get themselves up to the path running along the dunetops overlooking the beach, took a lot of self-restraint to not try and see what their fur feels like :D

Enjoyed one fucking idiot shitting himself as well when a mother seal grunted and threw her head at him when he ignored a warden and tried getting too close to them.

Went on a little steam train as well on Christmas Eve with my youngest niece and nephew which ended with a visit to Santa's grotto which they loved

« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:35 am by rowan_d »
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8892 on: Today at 10:54:49 am »
Our dog keeps leading me to the treat cupboard in the manner of Lassie alerting me to the fact that one of the kids has fallen down a well.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8893 on: Today at 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 10:54:49 am
Our dog keeps leading me to the treat cupboard in the manner of Lassie alerting me to the fact that one of the kids has fallen down a well.
Ours often alerts me to 'very important business' in the fridge. Usually when he knows we have chicken in there.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8894 on: Today at 11:10:52 am »
The woman sending me half the cost of our trip to London - without an argument, without much of a conversation, "that's the way it should be"

I'm sure I'm not the only one with past tales of absolute freeloaders. I do find the idea of being modern or feminist at odds with the idea of either gender paying for everything. Money arguments are toxic, and we do our best to avoid 'em
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8895 on: Today at 11:13:35 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:03:47 am
On Christmas day I went to see the seals at Horsey in Norfolk
Thats a great spot to see them isnt it. Had a holiday in August a few years ago near there and walked along the coast to Horsey. Spent hours just sat watching the seals. A few days later I was swimming in the sea just down the coast from there and one popped up right next to me. Hung around for ages, just me and my seal mate ;D
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8896 on: Today at 01:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:07:26 am
Ours often alerts me to 'very important business' in the fridge. Usually when he knows we have chicken in there.

Ours thinks she's died and gone to heaven if she detects carrots in the fridge,she's not the fussiest of hounds.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8897 on: Today at 06:25:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm
Had our first big day out with the our month-old. Originally we were going to Brockholes near Preston but it was raining so drove up to Hebden Bridge over the tops and ended up getting a train from there to Halifax, sitting in a cafe in the Piece Hall for a couple of hours with sandwiches and tea before heading back to HB for a pint in the Vocation brewery.

She's upset with a bit of trapped wind tonight, but she was good as gold all day in the car, the seat, on the train, in the outdoors.

Here's on for you for next Christmas or future ones (yeah I know). Christmas Eve, do the East Lancs Railway Santa Express from Bury, its a decced out steam train, our two loved it when they were little, it was our Xmas Eve for a few years.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8898 on: Today at 08:12:46 pm »
I already feel better having had my first painting session. I have been trying to finish my northern lights picture off for ages but due to Christmas I had to put it away. Having received a couple of new colours I am glad I did, as they should be perfect for the actual lights.  :D

Some quality Christmas trips from people above and love the photo rowan.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:14:19 pm by jillcwhomever »
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8899 on: Today at 08:38:30 pm »
It seems we have a shy little female red squirrel sort of checking the garden out.  She's not made it onto the peanut feeder yet as she seems aware of the big male that arrived last weekend although he hides in the bushes when she appears.

I've set up the camera today so hopefully we'll get some good video footage.

Online jillcwhomever

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8900 on: Today at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:38:30 pm
It seems we have a shy little female red squirrel sort of checking the garden out.  She's not made it onto the peanut feeder yet as she seems aware of the big male that arrived last weekend although he hides in the bushes when she appears.

I've set up the camera today so hopefully we'll get some good video footage.

I love red squirrel's you are lucky, looking forward to seeing the picture when you get it.  :D
