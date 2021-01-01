« previous next »
rob1966

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 02:37:32 pm »
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,272
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8880 on: Today at 02:37:32 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:59:12 am
Having a productive morning before work - got up just after 7, got a loaf on the go in the lads new breadmaker, got a chicken stew going in the slow cooker and nipped to the tip and dumped all the cardboard boxes from Christmas.

Now I just wanna go back to bed ;D

As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8881 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Had my sister visiting yesterday and overnight so had a good catch-up last night then a lovely walk on the beach this morning 😁
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8882 on: Today at 04:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 02:14:23 pm
I've wasted a chunk of the morning cuddling next door's French bulldog puppy.

He's beeyootiful. :)
That's not a waste.  :D
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,061
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8883 on: Today at 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:37:32 pm
As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.
You've been very busy in 2024 up to now, Rob.  :)

Isn't it great, getting things boxed off early, though.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,272
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8884 on: Today at 04:42:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:07:03 pm
You've been very busy in 2024 up to now, Rob.  :)

Isn't it great, getting things boxed off early, though.

Missus says I've been a lazy bastard recently, so needed to give myself a right kick up the arse and get going, you're right too, it feels good to get things done.
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8885 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm »
one of my wife's (distant) relatives gave me an LFC key recently.

I took it to Home Depot this morning to get my house key copied.  saw the guy standing next to the key machine and asked him to take a look, coz they usually only use their own blanks.

he said "Sorry, I'm not allowed to do that.  Two reasons really". 

"Two reasons?"

big smile -- "Main one is I'm a MU supporter".

"You should be honoured to hold the thing!"

we had a laugh and nice chat believe it or not.  really nice guy.  told me he's sick to death of the shit he sees from them on and off the pitch.  and actually said he finds us a very attractive option and is thinking of switching.

:)

(second reason was the LFC key is totally the wrong size for a house key.)
Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,104
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8886 on: Today at 05:48:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:37:32 pm
As yesterday, was up at 5:30, sorted my car insurance renewal, then took delivery of our new washing machine at 7:30 and had it plumbed in by 8:30.

which one you end up getting?
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,272
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8887 on: Today at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:48:55 pm
which one you end up getting?

Went for a hotpoint in the end, 10kg thing with a very quiet inverter motor, looked at the LGs but the hotpoint looked perfect for us
Fuck the Tories
