Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 562950 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8840 on: December 28, 2023, 06:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on December 28, 2023, 12:53:16 pm
We're having a party tomorrow so we've been busy sorting out the music which is going to be fun as we all have different tastes 😂


On a Friday!? Pre NYE party or just for the hell of it? ;D
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8841 on: December 28, 2023, 06:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on December 28, 2023, 06:07:48 pm
bit like some threads on here ;D
hell yeah   ;D 

I was just looking at the Trent thread, for example.  that debate will still be running when he's been retired 25 years.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8842 on: December 28, 2023, 06:49:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 28, 2023, 05:52:44 pm
if he ever gets to the point where he can replicate "Albatross" .... great tune, that. it was a regular choice pre-game at Anfield at one time, played it about an hour before KO.

If he can play a few chords I'll be happy ;D

Changed his mind now, website he was looking at cannot get the guitar for at least a month, so picking up a Squire Strat from a music shop in Salford tomorrow morning - bang goes my bloody lie in
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8843 on: December 28, 2023, 07:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 28, 2023, 06:09:27 pm
On a Friday!? Pre NYE party or just for the hell of it? ;D

Pre New Years eve 👍
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8844 on: December 28, 2023, 10:33:17 pm »
A really lovely thing happened in the pub tonight.

A guy had asked the people at the next table if they had a car and could they help pull his campervan off some grass it had got bogged down in on the car park which they did.

When they came back in he paid their bill as a thank you ☺️
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8845 on: December 29, 2023, 01:23:40 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on December 28, 2023, 06:09:27 pm
On a Friday!? Pre NYE party or just for the hell of it? ;D
I've got a pre-NYE party tonight and a NYE party on NYE and a post-NYE party the Saturday after.

Reckon it'll feel like the end of the world is NYE ;D
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8846 on: December 29, 2023, 03:18:07 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 29, 2023, 01:23:40 am
I've got a pre-NYE party tonight and a NYE party on NYE and a post-NYE party the Saturday after.

Reckon it'll feel like the end of the world is NYE ;D

feel fine?
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8847 on: December 29, 2023, 01:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 29, 2023, 01:23:40 am
I've got a pre-NYE party tonight and a NYE party on NYE and a post-NYE party the Saturday after.

Reckon it'll feel like the end of the world is NYE ;D
Never been a fan of NYE in general especially compared to Christmas ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8848 on: December 29, 2023, 02:03:18 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 02:44:18 pm
Usually hate going the Trafford Centre but nipped across yesterday as my 15 yr old is thinking of taking up the guitar, he's started liking some of the more mellow rock I like, Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Alice in Chains, The Faces and wants to learn an instrument and get his music badge in the Air Cadets

Got his eye on a Les Paul starter pack

Can't go wrong with Epiphone guitars.
I still have 2 of them that I gig with.
1 Les Paul and 1 SG.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8849 on: December 29, 2023, 02:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 29, 2023, 02:03:18 pm
Can't go wrong with Epiphone guitars.
I still have 2 of them that I gig with.
1 Les Paul and 1 SG.

He's gone with a Squire Stratocaster set now, got too impatient as he couldn't get the Epiphone, we picked it up from PMT in Salford this morning, he's got free lessons with Fender and he's now finding out that fingers hurt when you start to play ;D



Great from a selfish POV too, as I'm going to start learning again, been 30 years since I last played
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8850 on: December 29, 2023, 02:32:07 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 29, 2023, 02:21:27 pm
He's gone with a Squire Stratocaster set now, got too impatient as he couldn't get the Epiphone, we picked it up from PMT in Salford this morning, he's got free lessons with Fender and he's now finding out that fingers hurt when you start to play ;D
Great from a selfish POV too, as I'm going to start learning again, been 30 years since I last played
I have a Squier also.
Supposed to be starter guitars but they're much better IMHO.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8851 on: December 29, 2023, 11:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 29, 2023, 02:32:07 pm
I have a Squier also.
Supposed to be starter guitars but they're much better IMHO.

Lovely guitar that.

I had a Sunn Mustang when I was 24, paid about £75 for it and it was a really good guitar.

He's learning the start of Alright Now, which I learned 33 years ago, so I've been able to teach him how it goes and he's learnt the start of 7 Nation Army
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8852 on: December 29, 2023, 11:51:19 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 29, 2023, 11:33:57 pm
Lovely guitar that.

I had a Sunn Mustang when I was 24, paid about £75 for it and it was a really good guitar.

He's learning the start of Alright Now, which I learned 33 years ago, so I've been able to teach him how it goes and he's learnt the start of 7 Nation Army
honest to god, Alright Now is one of my favourite songs ever.  pure rock and roll imo.  love it.

otoh I've never heard of 7 Nation Army :)
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8853 on: December 29, 2023, 11:53:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 29, 2023, 11:51:19 pm
honest to god, Alright Now is one of my favourite songs ever.  pure rock and roll imo.  love it.

otoh I've never heard of 7 Nation Army :)

You absolutely will have. Impossible not to know that riff!
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8854 on: December 29, 2023, 11:56:03 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 29, 2023, 11:53:30 pm
You absolutely will have. Impossible not to know that riff!
sorry, I can 100% guarantee I have no clue what it is, or who it's by.

I basically stopped paying attention to music about 20 years ago.  :)

edit: just listened to it.  nope, never heard it before.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8855 on: December 30, 2023, 03:03:36 am »
Quote from: SamLad on December 29, 2023, 11:56:03 pm
sorry, I can 100% guarantee I have no clue what it is, or who it's by.

I basically stopped paying attention to music about 20 years ago.  :)

edit: just listened to it.  nope, never heard it before.

Have you watched any sports match on the last 15 years or so? Youll have had heard it in one form or another. :D
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8856 on: December 30, 2023, 08:40:49 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 30, 2023, 03:03:36 am
Have you watched any sports match on the last 15 years or so? Youll have had heard it in one form or another. :D

Javier Mascherano, Javier Mascherano ;)
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8857 on: December 30, 2023, 02:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 30, 2023, 03:03:36 am
Have you watched any sports match on the last 15 years or so? Youll have had heard it in one form or another. :D
I don't live in the UK Nick, the sports stuff here is totally different.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8858 on: December 30, 2023, 03:48:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 30, 2023, 02:21:38 pm
I don't live in the UK Nick, the sports stuff here is totally different.

Instead of White Stripes, Hank Williams Jr....
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8859 on: December 30, 2023, 03:55:27 pm »
Great party last night and I feel like I've recovered fairly quickly, I just need some sleep now 😁

Everybody enjoyed the music and I was pretty happy with the couple of sets I did so all good.
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8860 on: December 30, 2023, 06:45:47 pm »
Stopped raining,bus is on the way time to go o the pub. :hally
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8861 on: January 1, 2024, 09:51:54 am »
Watching all the activities in the garden, eating my sausage butty on a beautiful calm and sunny new year's morning ☺️

We've a rather large red squirrel precariously hanging upside down on the peanuts whilst the sparrows patiently wait their turn in the hawthorn bush above him ☺️

Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8862 on: January 3, 2024, 10:15:34 am »
^^^

Our rather large red squirrel has visited every day now but not just for a peanut breakfast he's been spending up to an hour checking out every bit of the garden. 

Makes me wonder if he's looking for a suitable breeding site to entice the ladies to which would be super cool 😁
Online SamLad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8863 on: January 3, 2024, 01:06:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  3, 2024, 10:15:34 am
^^^

Our rather large red squirrel has visited every day now but not just for a peanut breakfast he's been spending up to an hour checking out every bit of the garden. 

Makes me wonder if he's looking for a suitable breeding site to entice the ladies to which would be super cool 😁
we get tons of squirrels (national park next door) and they all spend a fair amount of time inspecting the garden -- but I think it's purely to find stuff that's been buried, by them or other squirrels?
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8864 on: January 3, 2024, 02:56:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  3, 2024, 10:15:34 am
^^^

Our rather large red squirrel has visited every day now but not just for a peanut breakfast he's been spending up to an hour checking out every bit of the garden. 

Makes me wonder if he's looking for a suitable breeding site to entice the ladies to which would be super cool 😁

What are baby squirrels called? Squirrelets?

How does one reference a litter of baby squirrels? A chaos of squirrels?
Online rob1966

« Reply #8865 on: January 3, 2024, 03:17:04 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January  3, 2024, 02:56:58 pm
What are baby squirrels called? Squirrelets?

How does one reference a litter of baby squirrels? A chaos of squirrels?

Kits or Kittens and its just a litter
Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8866 on: January 3, 2024, 03:20:50 pm »
A nuisance of squirrels.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8867 on: January 3, 2024, 03:23:00 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  3, 2024, 03:20:50 pm
A nuisance of squirrels.
Or cheeky little twats.
Online rob1966

« Reply #8868 on: January 3, 2024, 03:40:34 pm »
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8869 on: January 3, 2024, 03:43:44 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January  3, 2024, 02:56:58 pm
What are baby squirrels called? Squirrelets?

How does one reference a litter of baby squirrels? A chaos of squirrels?

Kits or kittens are the babies, a dray is a family group and a scurry is a non family group but they aren't that sociable so don't often congregate in groups.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8870 on: January 3, 2024, 03:48:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  3, 2024, 01:06:37 pm
we get tons of squirrels (national park next door) and they all spend a fair amount of time inspecting the garden -- but I think it's purely to find stuff that's been buried, by them or other squirrels?

This one isn't looking for buried food in the ground though it's up and down trees, the hedges and along the fences. 

It's the fact it's staying around for so long each day that's totally different to previous ones.  They normally stay for 5 or 10 minutes then disappear and we rarely get the same ones coming back.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8871 on: January 3, 2024, 03:50:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  3, 2024, 03:20:50 pm
A nuisance of squirrels.

Reds aren't a nuisance at all and thankfully we have no pesky greys here 😁
Online Chakan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8872 on: January 3, 2024, 03:53:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  3, 2024, 03:50:03 pm
Reds aren't a nuisance at all and thankfully we have no pesky greys here 😁

Wait till one gets stuck in your roof, red or grey ;)

I had a family of 3 running around my roof for around 2 weeks.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8873 on: January 3, 2024, 03:57:26 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January  3, 2024, 03:50:03 pm
Reds aren't a nuisance at all and thankfully we have no pesky greys here 😁
There are both red and grey in the Blundellsands area of north Liverpool / south Sefton. I unfortunately had to pick a red one up off the road on Serpentine North recently after a car had hit it. I saw a grey in the Key Park the other week. I'm not sure how both species living in the same area is going to pan out.
Online afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8874 on: January 3, 2024, 04:01:23 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  3, 2024, 03:20:50 pm
A nuisance of squirrels.

 :D

Better than my effort...
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8875 on: January 3, 2024, 04:06:35 pm »
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8876 on: January 3, 2024, 05:51:37 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on January  3, 2024, 03:53:49 pm
Wait till one gets stuck in your roof, red or grey ;)

I had a family of 3 running around my roof for around 2 weeks.

I've never heard of anyone on the island complaining about them as they seem to keep to themselves and as they've been specifically introduced and constantly monitored there's plenty of nest boxes in the main woodland areas.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8877 on: January 3, 2024, 05:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January  3, 2024, 03:57:26 pm
There are both red and grey in the Blundellsands area of north Liverpool / south Sefton. I unfortunately had to pick a red one up off the road on Serpentine North recently after a car had hit it. I saw a grey in the Key Park the other week. I'm not sure how both species living in the same area is going to pan out.

The greys will drive them out eventually mate that's why their numbers have dwindled. 

Greys are much bigger so will dominate food supplies, the best nest sites etc.

All the greys were removed off Anglesey before the reds were brought in but you can't do that on the mainland.

We see them dead occasionally here but there's loads of signs up reminding people of their presence and the residents are very proud we have them although visitors need telling to not allow their kids to throw stones at the boxes so they come out.

Dickheads!!
Online rob1966

« Reply #8878 on: Yesterday at 08:59:12 am »
Having a productive morning before work - got up just after 7, got a loaf on the go in the lads new breadmaker, got a chicken stew going in the slow cooker and nipped to the tip and dumped all the cardboard boxes from Christmas.

Now I just wanna go back to bed ;D
Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #8879 on: Today at 02:14:23 pm »
I've wasted a chunk of the morning cuddling next door's French bulldog puppy.

He's beeyootiful. :)
