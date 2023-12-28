There are both red and grey in the Blundellsands area of north Liverpool / south Sefton. I unfortunately had to pick a red one up off the road on Serpentine North recently after a car had hit it. I saw a grey in the Key Park the other week. I'm not sure how both species living in the same area is going to pan out.
The greys will drive them out eventually mate that's why their numbers have dwindled.
Greys are much bigger so will dominate food supplies, the best nest sites etc.
All the greys were removed off Anglesey before the reds were brought in but you can't do that on the mainland.
We see them dead occasionally here but there's loads of signs up reminding people of their presence and the residents are very proud we have them although visitors need telling to not allow their kids to throw stones at the boxes so they come out.
Dickheads!!