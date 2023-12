Got the train to town and the ticket office was closed, so I couldn't get a ticket.



The guard didn't ask for one and when I got to Lime Street, bought an area C ticket which I then didn't use later as I got a cab home.







No one but me (And now you) knows. But it's a little act of honesty that makes me feel good. Just the way I was brought up and no doubt some people think I'm a mug, but that's just the way I am and it made me feel happy to be honest.