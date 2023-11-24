Gotta climb in the loft tonight and start getting ours down.



Kids Hamster died yesterday, she was only 1 yr old and the cutest friendliest hamster I've ever known and everyone is sad, so it'll be good to brighten the place up.



They sadly don't live very long and some of the mad bastards actually commit suicide by jumping off high things in their cages and purposely landing in such a way that it kills them.Our youngest 2 lads who are both men now had loads of them between them and most of them never lasted more than a couple of years.