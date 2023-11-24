« previous next »
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8680 on: November 24, 2023, 02:47:59 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 24, 2023, 01:48:09 pm
My grandson spent the first couple of years living with us. He was a greedy bugger and an accomplished liar to boot.

One day I went into the fridge to get the ingredients for a cheese butty. Shockingly the cheese had a large lump bitten out. When I accosted the culprit he denied it until I carried out a conclusive forensic test by putting the concavity in the cheese against his gnashers.

Needless to say there was a perfect match.
Any footprints in the butter?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8681 on: November 24, 2023, 03:51:51 pm »
Up early cos the cleaners turned up early, beautiful day, headed up for a 5-miler up to Winter Hill and round, went and did a bit of shopping, got the car valeted inside and out so it's sparkling. Tremendously successful day.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8682 on: November 25, 2023, 08:48:54 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 24, 2023, 01:48:09 pm
My grandson spent the first couple of years living with us. He was a greedy bugger and an accomplished liar to boot.

One day I went into the fridge to get the ingredients for a cheese butty. Shockingly the cheese had a large lump bitten out. When I accosted the culprit he denied it until I carried out a conclusive forensic test by putting the concavity in the cheese against his gnashers.

Needless to say there was a perfect match.
Hello, Detective Columbo.  :wave  :D

Schoolboy error from your grandson. You always break a piece off. Never bite it and leave forensic evidence.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8683 on: November 25, 2023, 06:07:49 pm »
The Rotary Club Santa parades. I always just imagine a rotating Santa on a sleigh.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8684 on: November 25, 2023, 06:17:02 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 25, 2023, 06:07:49 pm
The Rotary Club Santa parades. I always just imagine a rotating Santa on a sleigh.

Sounds like an episode of phoenix nights ;D
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8685 on: Yesterday at 04:17:29 pm »
All our deccies are up and look utterly smashing.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8686 on: Yesterday at 05:58:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:17:29 pm
All our deccies are up and look utterly smashing.



Gotta climb in the loft tonight and start getting ours down.

Kids Hamster died yesterday, she was only 1 yr old and the cutest friendliest hamster I've ever known and everyone is sad, so it'll be good to brighten the place up.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8687 on: Yesterday at 06:01:52 pm »
I've not even started Xmas shopping yet and the decorations won't be going up till the weekend of the 10th at the earliest 😊
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8688 on: Yesterday at 06:13:33 pm »
I'm rather unusual in that I love Christmas, everything to do with it (except the mad, cynical consumerism) and so it's never 'too early' for me to see decorations or trees or hear Christmas carols etc.

Just love it all.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8689 on: Yesterday at 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:13:33 pm
I'm rather unusual in that I love Christmas, everything to do with it (except the mad, cynical consumerism) and so it's never 'too early' for me to see decorations or trees or hear Christmas carols etc.

Just love it all.
I wish I still felt that way. I used to love it, but find it all so stressful these days.

I'll be getting my mum's deccies down this week and putting them up for her, though. 🎄
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8690 on: Yesterday at 09:21:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:58:23 pm
Gotta climb in the loft tonight and start getting ours down.

Kids Hamster died yesterday, she was only 1 yr old and the cutest friendliest hamster I've ever known and everyone is sad, so it'll be good to brighten the place up.
They sadly don't live very long and some of the mad bastards actually commit suicide by jumping off high things in their cages and purposely landing in such a way that it kills them.
Our youngest 2 lads who are both men now had loads of them between them and most of them never lasted more than a couple of years.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8691 on: Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 25, 2023, 08:48:54 am
Hello, Detective Columbo.  :wave  :D

Schoolboy error from your grandson. You always break a piece off. Never bite it and leave forensic evidence.

He would have gotten away with it, if it wasnt for that pesky grandad.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8692 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:32:07 pm
He would have gotten away with it, if it wasnt for that pesky grandad.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8693 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:21:06 pm
They sadly don't live very long and some of the mad bastards actually commit suicide by jumping off high things in their cages and purposely landing in such a way that it kills them.
Our youngest 2 lads who are both men now had loads of them between them and most of them never lasted more than a couple of years.


The worst thing is, their first hamster died on the same date 12 months ago, I was hoping it'd at least get past crimbo, gotta get another now as I've said no chance to gerbils, rats, chinchillas, degus, guinea pigs, rabbits and a dog - its hamster or nothing ;D
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8694 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
The worst thing is, their first hamster died on the same date 12 months ago, I was hoping it'd at least get past crimbo, gotta get another now as I've said no chance to gerbils, rats, chinchillas, degus, guinea pigs, rabbits and a dog - its hamster or nothing ;D
they died on the same day? hmmmm..... sounds like a job for Detective Howard Philips.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8695 on: Today at 08:30:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm
The worst thing is, their first hamster died on the same date 12 months ago, I was hoping it'd at least get past crimbo, gotta get another now as I've said no chance to gerbils, rats, chinchillas, degus, guinea pigs, rabbits and a dog - its hamster or nothing ;D

Get a dog, Rob, theyre the absolute bestest.

My brother had a hamster called Bomber when we were quite little, it chewed through the cage base and escaped regularly, finally met its end escaping and electrocuting itself chewing through the cable on the electric fire. Ive still got a scar on my thumb from when it bit me. Not a fan.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8696 on: Today at 10:55:14 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:01:52 pm
I've not even started Xmas shopping yet and the decorations won't be going up till the weekend of the 10th at the earliest 😊

I'll start Christmassing up the house when we get home on Saturday.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8697 on: Today at 01:17:38 pm »
Key cutting machines. Very satisfying.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8698 on: Today at 02:04:03 pm »
I had been unhappy in my job for a while and in a 1-1 meeting my boss said to me if i was that unhappy, why didn't i look elsewhere.

Fast forward 4 months and......got my contract for a new job last week.  Took great pleasure in telling him yesterday that i was giving my notice and leaving the company. 



Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8699 on: Today at 02:06:04 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:04:03 pm
I had been unhappy in my job for a while and in a 1-1 meeting my boss said to me if i was that unhappy, why didn't i look elsewhere.

Fast forward 4 months and......got my contract for a new job last week.  Took great pleasure in telling him yesterday that i was giving my notice and leaving the company.
no offense, but he might well feel the same way.  :)
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8700 on: Today at 02:08:29 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 02:04:03 pm
I had been unhappy in my job for a while and in a 1-1 meeting my boss said to me if i was that unhappy, why didn't i look elsewhere.

Fast forward 4 months and......got my contract for a new job last week.  Took great pleasure in telling him yesterday that i was giving my notice and leaving the company. 


Had exactly the same scenario as you just over 2 years ago.

Best professional move I ever made, so well done to you.  It's a bloody great feeling, isn't it?  2 years on and I'm still buzzing over my decision.

People try and tell you to not let work bother you. Life is too short etc.  But sometimes it's just not that easy.
