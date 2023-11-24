« previous next »
Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
November 24, 2023, 02:47:59 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 24, 2023, 01:48:09 pm
My grandson spent the first couple of years living with us. He was a greedy bugger and an accomplished liar to boot.

One day I went into the fridge to get the ingredients for a cheese butty. Shockingly the cheese had a large lump bitten out. When I accosted the culprit he denied it until I carried out a conclusive forensic test by putting the concavity in the cheese against his gnashers.

Needless to say there was a perfect match.
Any footprints in the butter?
bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
November 24, 2023, 03:51:51 pm
Up early cos the cleaners turned up early, beautiful day, headed up for a 5-miler up to Winter Hill and round, went and did a bit of shopping, got the car valeted inside and out so it's sparkling. Tremendously successful day.
Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
November 25, 2023, 08:48:54 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November 24, 2023, 01:48:09 pm
My grandson spent the first couple of years living with us. He was a greedy bugger and an accomplished liar to boot.

One day I went into the fridge to get the ingredients for a cheese butty. Shockingly the cheese had a large lump bitten out. When I accosted the culprit he denied it until I carried out a conclusive forensic test by putting the concavity in the cheese against his gnashers.

Needless to say there was a perfect match.
Hello, Detective Columbo.  :wave  :D

Schoolboy error from your grandson. You always break a piece off. Never bite it and leave forensic evidence.
bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
November 25, 2023, 06:07:49 pm
The Rotary Club Santa parades. I always just imagine a rotating Santa on a sleigh.
rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
November 25, 2023, 06:17:02 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 25, 2023, 06:07:49 pm
The Rotary Club Santa parades. I always just imagine a rotating Santa on a sleigh.

Sounds like an episode of phoenix nights ;D
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 04:17:29 pm
All our deccies are up and look utterly smashing.

rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 05:58:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:17:29 pm
All our deccies are up and look utterly smashing.



Gotta climb in the loft tonight and start getting ours down.

Kids Hamster died yesterday, she was only 1 yr old and the cutest friendliest hamster I've ever known and everyone is sad, so it'll be good to brighten the place up.
reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 06:01:52 pm
I've not even started Xmas shopping yet and the decorations won't be going up till the weekend of the 10th at the earliest 😊
Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 06:13:33 pm
I'm rather unusual in that I love Christmas, everything to do with it (except the mad, cynical consumerism) and so it's never 'too early' for me to see decorations or trees or hear Christmas carols etc.

Just love it all.
