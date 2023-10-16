Dunno if it's part of my depression or somethin but I always feel sensitive to time of year like a seasonal "changeover"



It really feels like autumn now, it is the second half of the year.



But I "feel" it. My diet's changed, back to wanting to use the slow cooker, bake a bit.



In summer I get a bit antsy about getting out - sunny day and I'm like a dog wanting to go out in it - but this time of year, nah, feel more methodical and really getting my head into things (it's the busy season in work, but also the music stuff I do and a couple other bits)



I do like winter, I can wear a coat again, I want lots of snow, I like it when it's cold out. (I appreciate it when it's any season really)



And I'm happy about it. It feels more ... comfortable, somehow



I've always felt different once autumn sets in, right from being a kid. Energised but more chilled. Like I've got to scurry round getting jobs done, but with the prospect of hunkering down for winter.I know winters are boringly crap in most of the UK almost all the time, but I've always put it down to a primeval thing, harking back to evolutionary days of having to prepare for hibernation, then having one big, long, beautiful sleep.