Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8560 on: October 16, 2023, 01:06:30 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October 16, 2023, 12:44:20 pm
I don't mind the dark nights,it's the dark mornings that get me down.

I don't mind the dark mornings, after all they can be avoided by staying in bed a bit longer.

It's the dark nights that get me down. No light after work.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8561 on: October 16, 2023, 01:11:51 pm »
Being able to have a few days in the garden and it's still warm enough to have the patio doors open and sit outside for lunch ☺️
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8562 on: October 17, 2023, 01:50:50 pm »
replaced my plastic castors on my office chair for rollerblade style ones, so much more movement, smoother and they're silent if that's something you care about.

it sounds like bullshit but it's made it more comfortable because I can get the chair exactly where I want it.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8563 on: October 17, 2023, 02:08:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 13, 2023, 02:16:09 pm
Just booked a big adventure for my daughter. 14 now but 15 at time of travel next year.

I wanted her to do a good adventurous training type trip and thought of one that I knew would be good for kids. No better than Outward Bound. So she will be flying alone from US to UK next year where she will stay with my Dad for a few days before he takes her up to the Lake District for a 2 week Outward Bound adventure. I am very excited for her.


Is that on Ullswater?

You're certainly getting her to stand on her own two feet!

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8564 on: October 17, 2023, 02:12:12 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on October 14, 2023, 03:21:55 pm
Dunno if it's part of my depression or somethin but I always feel sensitive to time of year like a seasonal "changeover"

It really feels like autumn now, it is the second half of the year.

But I "feel" it. My diet's changed, back to wanting to use the slow cooker, bake a bit.

In summer I get a bit antsy about getting out - sunny day and I'm like a dog wanting to go out in it - but this time of year, nah, feel more methodical and really getting my head into things (it's the busy season in work, but also the music stuff I do and a couple other bits)

I do like winter, I can wear a coat again, I want lots of snow, I like it when it's cold out. (I appreciate it when it's any season really)

And I'm happy about it. It feels more ... comfortable, somehow



I've always felt different once autumn sets in, right from being a kid. Energised but more chilled. Like I've got to scurry round getting jobs done, but with the prospect of hunkering down for winter.

I know winters are boringly crap in most of the UK almost all the time, but I've always put it down to a primeval thing, harking back to evolutionary days of having to prepare for hibernation, then having one big, long, beautiful sleep.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8565 on: October 17, 2023, 02:54:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 17, 2023, 02:08:26 pm

Is that on Ullswater?

You're certainly getting her to stand on her own two feet!



My daughter went there in June. Loved it!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8566 on: October 17, 2023, 02:58:43 pm »
The lakes are wonderful. The countryside in Seathewaite is tremendous.

Had the best steak of my life up there
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8567 on: October 17, 2023, 04:48:38 pm »
Hmmm..... Homemade hot lemon with lashings of whiskey and Welsh honey for my cold 🤧🤒
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8568 on: October 17, 2023, 09:48:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2023, 04:48:38 pm
Hmmm..... Homemade hot lemon with lashings of whiskey and Welsh honey for my cold 🤧🤒


Welsh whisky, Debs?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8569 on: October 17, 2023, 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2023, 04:48:38 pm
Hmmm..... Homemade hot lemon with lashings of whiskey and Welsh honey for my cold 🤧🤒

I hope you are feeling better tomorrow.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8570 on: October 17, 2023, 10:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 17, 2023, 09:48:15 pm

Welsh whisky, Debs?
Penderyn would bed my guess

Hopefully sorts her out
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8571 on: October 17, 2023, 10:29:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 17, 2023, 09:48:15 pm

Welsh whisky, Debs?

Nah it was some miniatures we had left from Christmas no idea what it was to be honest.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8572 on: October 17, 2023, 10:31:37 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2023, 10:28:31 pm
Penderyn would bed my guess

Hopefully sorts her out

Meant to be good shit that stuff, we sell it at the pub.  Keep meaning to book a visit to the distillery at Aber Falls.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8573 on: October 17, 2023, 10:32:23 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October 17, 2023, 09:51:04 pm
I hope you are feeling better tomorrow.

Thanks Jill so do I cos this is horrible 🤢
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8574 on: October 17, 2023, 10:34:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October 17, 2023, 10:31:37 pm
Meant to be good shit that stuff, we sell it at the pub.  Keep meaning to book a visit to the distillery at Aber Falls.

Its decent Debs

Hope you feel better soon
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8575 on: October 17, 2023, 10:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 17, 2023, 10:34:56 pm
Its decent Debs

Hope you feel better soon

Thanks mate 👍
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8576 on: October 18, 2023, 02:26:30 am »
Looks like I've caught it from you Debs; it seems you can catch colds over the internet
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8577 on: October 18, 2023, 08:31:33 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 18, 2023, 02:26:30 am
Looks like I've caught it from you Debs; it seems you can catch colds over the internet

Unlucky mate or I should say "specially chosen", as I don't hand out my germs willy nilly normally  ;)
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8578 on: October 18, 2023, 08:33:38 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 18, 2023, 02:26:30 am
Looks like I've caught it from you Debs; it seems you can catch colds over the internet

You can catch all sorts of viruses over the internet. Apparently.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8579 on: Yesterday at 12:44:49 pm »
I've finished decorating the living room. :scarf
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8580 on: Yesterday at 02:03:23 pm »
I'm over the moon to hear the much awaited DJI Pocket 3 is out next week, Oct 26th and I can't wait to dump the GoPro camera. 

What horrible, unreliable heap of shite video cameras GoPro's are. 
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8581 on: Today at 02:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 17, 2023, 02:08:26 pm

Is that on Ullswater?

You're certainly getting her to stand on her own two feet!



Yes. Thats the one. We have looked at loads of youtube videos on it and it looks great. It is pretty much the same price to fly her to England do the real Outward Bound, then it would be to send her to Outward Bound US about a three hour drive from where I live. It will be a great adventure for her.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8582 on: Today at 02:12:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on October 17, 2023, 02:54:26 pm
My daughter went there in June. Loved it!

what age was she and were there enough girls on it ?. I've heard it can be very imbalanced of loads of guys and a couple of girls. I'm glad your daughter liked it, thats very re-assuring.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8583 on: Today at 02:32:53 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 02:12:18 pm
what age was she and were there enough girls on it ?. I've heard it can be very imbalanced of loads of guys and a couple of girls. I'm glad your daughter liked it, thats very re-assuring.

She was 11 when she went. Was a school trip rather than her being allocated to a random group so obviously she knew people which helped. But she came back singing the praises of the people who worked there. They hiked up a mountain, camped out one night, rowed across the lake, jumped in/swam in the lake.

I guess it could be more daunting if shes going on her own and doesnt know anyone but presumably there would be others in the same boat and it sounds like its well run and organised so Im sure shed be fine.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8584 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:32:53 pm
She was 11 when she went. Was a school trip rather than her being allocated to a random group so obviously she knew people which helped. But she came back singing the praises of the people who worked there. They hiked up a mountain, camped out one night, rowed across the lake, jumped in/swam in the lake.

I guess it could be more daunting if shes going on her own and doesnt know anyone but presumably there would be others in the same boat and it sounds like its well run and organised so Im sure shed be fine.

Cheers. I think she will be OK. She will be the novelty American girl on the trip. It is open course at the end of the summer so there should be loads of other kids in the same boat.
