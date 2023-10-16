« previous next »
The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy

Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
October 16, 2023, 01:06:30 pm
Quote from: Slippers on October 16, 2023, 12:44:20 pm
I don't mind the dark nights,it's the dark mornings that get me down.

I don't mind the dark mornings, after all they can be avoided by staying in bed a bit longer.

It's the dark nights that get me down. No light after work.
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
October 16, 2023, 01:11:51 pm
Being able to have a few days in the garden and it's still warm enough to have the patio doors open and sit outside for lunch ☺️
Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 01:50:50 pm
replaced my plastic castors on my office chair for rollerblade style ones, so much more movement, smoother and they're silent if that's something you care about.

it sounds like bullshit but it's made it more comfortable because I can get the chair exactly where I want it.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 02:08:26 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 13, 2023, 02:16:09 pm
Just booked a big adventure for my daughter. 14 now but 15 at time of travel next year.

I wanted her to do a good adventurous training type trip and thought of one that I knew would be good for kids. No better than Outward Bound. So she will be flying alone from US to UK next year where she will stay with my Dad for a few days before he takes her up to the Lake District for a 2 week Outward Bound adventure. I am very excited for her.


Is that on Ullswater?

You're certainly getting her to stand on her own two feet!

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 02:12:12 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on October 14, 2023, 03:21:55 pm
Dunno if it's part of my depression or somethin but I always feel sensitive to time of year like a seasonal "changeover"

It really feels like autumn now, it is the second half of the year.

But I "feel" it. My diet's changed, back to wanting to use the slow cooker, bake a bit.

In summer I get a bit antsy about getting out - sunny day and I'm like a dog wanting to go out in it - but this time of year, nah, feel more methodical and really getting my head into things (it's the busy season in work, but also the music stuff I do and a couple other bits)

I do like winter, I can wear a coat again, I want lots of snow, I like it when it's cold out. (I appreciate it when it's any season really)

And I'm happy about it. It feels more ... comfortable, somehow



I've always felt different once autumn sets in, right from being a kid. Energised but more chilled. Like I've got to scurry round getting jobs done, but with the prospect of hunkering down for winter.

I know winters are boringly crap in most of the UK almost all the time, but I've always put it down to a primeval thing, harking back to evolutionary days of having to prepare for hibernation, then having one big, long, beautiful sleep.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 02:54:26 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:08:26 pm

Is that on Ullswater?

You're certainly getting her to stand on her own two feet!



My daughter went there in June. Loved it!
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 02:58:43 pm
The lakes are wonderful. The countryside in Seathewaite is tremendous.

Had the best steak of my life up there
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 04:48:38 pm
Hmmm..... Homemade hot lemon with lashings of whiskey and Welsh honey for my cold 🤧🤒
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:48:15 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:48:38 pm
Hmmm..... Homemade hot lemon with lashings of whiskey and Welsh honey for my cold 🤧🤒


Welsh whisky, Debs?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

jillcwhomever

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:48:38 pm
Hmmm..... Homemade hot lemon with lashings of whiskey and Welsh honey for my cold 🤧🤒

I hope you are feeling better tomorrow.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:48:15 pm

Welsh whisky, Debs?
Penderyn would bed my guess

Hopefully sorts her out
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:48:15 pm

Welsh whisky, Debs?

Nah it was some miniatures we had left from Christmas no idea what it was to be honest.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:31:37 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Penderyn would bed my guess

Hopefully sorts her out

Meant to be good shit that stuff, we sell it at the pub.  Keep meaning to book a visit to the distillery at Aber Falls.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:32:23 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 09:51:04 pm
I hope you are feeling better tomorrow.

Thanks Jill so do I cos this is horrible 🤢
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:31:37 pm
Meant to be good shit that stuff, we sell it at the pub.  Keep meaning to book a visit to the distillery at Aber Falls.

Its decent Debs

Hope you feel better soon
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:43:54 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
Its decent Debs

Hope you feel better soon

Thanks mate 👍
Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 02:26:30 am
Looks like I've caught it from you Debs; it seems you can catch colds over the internet
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 08:31:33 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:26:30 am
Looks like I've caught it from you Debs; it seems you can catch colds over the internet

Unlucky mate or I should say "specially chosen", as I don't hand out my germs willy nilly normally  ;)
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 08:33:38 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:26:30 am
Looks like I've caught it from you Debs; it seems you can catch colds over the internet

You can catch all sorts of viruses over the internet. Apparently.
