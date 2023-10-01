Dunno if it's part of my depression or somethin but I always feel sensitive to time of year like a seasonal "changeover"



It really feels like autumn now, it is the second half of the year.



But I "feel" it. My diet's changed, back to wanting to use the slow cooker, bake a bit.



In summer I get a bit antsy about getting out - sunny day and I'm like a dog wanting to go out in it - but this time of year, nah, feel more methodical and really getting my head into things (it's the busy season in work, but also the music stuff I do and a couple other bits)



I do like winter, I can wear a coat again, I want lots of snow, I like it when it's cold out. (I appreciate it when it's any season really)



And I'm happy about it. It feels more ... comfortable, somehow



That's a really good take on the change of seasons Tone. It used to depress me the winter, getting colder and darker earlier, and it's true that some people are more sensitive to changes in seasons for a variety of reasons. That all changed for me when I went to Glastonbury (the place, not the music festival!). I really got into all the weather cycles books they had down there. I came back with a couple and started reading them, and once you get that understanding it's just a part of the cycle of life going through what it has too. I love all the literature on the Holly King and the Oak King, it's all very Pagan but much of that makes far more sense to me. I have just read a book on the Shortest day by Karen Carter which is fascinating and all those things which you have listed about what you do this time of year, is mentioned in this book. You are just doing what people have done for centuries and it gives a perspective somehow.