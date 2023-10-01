When you arrive in the USA, the immigration officers are renowned for being humourless, strict and borderline intimidating. So the other week when I landed at Philadelphia I was queuing up, passport in hand and was called over the immigration officer.I answered all his questions cheerily and politely, 'why are you', 'where are you staying', 'how long for', etc. He then asked what I do for work back in the UK, so I told him pretty much what he does - I work for the UK Border Agency.He told me to wait a second, went into his backpack and promptly gave me a US Customs and Border Protection patch.To be honest I was absolutely chuffed to bits and couldn't thank him enough, he said next time I come to the USA, I should bring one from the UK.Sounds a bit sad, but that one act of kindness from him really did make me happy and I'll keep the patch as one of my prized possessions.