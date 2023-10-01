When you arrive in the USA, the immigration officers are renowned for being humourless, strict and borderline intimidating. So the other week when I landed at Philadelphia I was queuing up, passport in hand and was called over the immigration officer.
I answered all his questions cheerily and politely, 'why are you', 'where are you staying', 'how long for', etc. He then asked what I do for work back in the UK, so I told him pretty much what he does - I work for the UK Border Agency.
He told me to wait a second, went into his backpack and promptly gave me a US Customs and Border Protection patch.
To be honest I was absolutely chuffed to bits and couldn't thank him enough, he said next time I come to the USA, I should bring one from the UK.
Sounds a bit sad, but that one act of kindness from him really did make me happy and I'll keep the patch as one of my prized possessions.