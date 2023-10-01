« previous next »
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8520 on: October 1, 2023, 08:12:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2023, 07:40:19 pm
My lad did his first landing after 4 hours of lessons, that's about 3 hours faster than expected
That's great. 🛩️

My late Dad had some lessons from Liverpool airport years ago. Only for leisure purposes rather than looking to go on to qualify. He really enjoyed it.

All the best to your lad. What a fantastic thing to be doing with his life.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8521 on: October 1, 2023, 08:31:08 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October  1, 2023, 07:40:19 pm
My lad did his first landing after 4 hours of lessons, that's about 3 hours faster than expected
nice.

I donated $20 to the Canadian Air Cadet Corps this morning, they were collecting outside the supermarket.  you mentioning your lad recently has made me recall the good stuff the ATC etc do.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8522 on: October 1, 2023, 09:00:44 pm »
Camping at the beach with my wife and dog.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8523 on: October 1, 2023, 09:10:10 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  1, 2023, 09:00:44 pm
Camping at the beach with my wife and dog.
So while we're all feeling intense and bitchy, you're in tents and beachy
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8524 on: October 1, 2023, 09:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  1, 2023, 09:10:10 pm
So while we're all feeling intense and bitchy, you're in tents and beachy


No I watched the game on my mobile. I was not happy :(

The beach did help me get it over it quickly ;)

Although home now from camping and relaxing.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8525 on: October 1, 2023, 09:41:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  1, 2023, 09:00:44 pm
Camping at the beach with my wife and dog.

Wilmington?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8526 on: October 1, 2023, 09:42:02 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October  1, 2023, 09:41:11 pm
Wilmington?

Myrtle beach.

They have a really nice campsite at their state park.




Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8527 on: October 1, 2023, 11:14:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  1, 2023, 08:31:08 pm
nice.

I donated $20 to the Canadian Air Cadet Corps this morning, they were collecting outside the supermarket.  you mentioning your lad recently has made me recall the good stuff the ATC etc do.

Nice one mate, they'll be very appreciative of that.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8528 on: October 1, 2023, 11:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October  1, 2023, 09:42:02 pm
Myrtle beach.

They have a really nice campsite at their state park.




Myrtle is nice, especially the relatively less crowded spots like the campsite you were at...
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8529 on: October 1, 2023, 11:22:25 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October  1, 2023, 11:17:46 pm
Myrtle is nice, especially the relatively less crowded spots like the campsite you were at...

Definitely, first time camping there and was very impressed. Although there is a motorbike event coming up this week, so it's good we left when we did.

Gonna make a plan to go there next year. Wife loves the ocean.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8530 on: October 2, 2023, 07:48:49 am »
I've got some Rosa rugosa and hawthorn to plant to create a new hedgerow along one of the fences.

Also got a yew sapling, another rowan and a crabapple to plant too.

Another 5yrs or so and I might actually have a small woodland area with some shade ☺️
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8531 on: October 2, 2023, 10:55:24 pm »
Seeing my Son in his LFC keeper kit and his smiles when I get home.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8532 on: October 2, 2023, 10:59:04 pm »
I've just seen an advert for Toblerone Truffles.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8533 on: October 4, 2023, 04:59:49 pm »
Reading Capon Debaser's posts. Dude you're a funny bugger!

I'm having a shite day but I come onto RAWK and I read one of your posts and I laugh out loud. Thanks man, keep doing what you're doing  :thumbsup
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8534 on: October 4, 2023, 05:06:28 pm »
Having Lobsgows for tea, the first one since February

A traditional North Wales dish, nicked and rebranded by the Heathens in a near by City

Ive dipped nearly half a sliced loaf in the pot already waiting for it to thicken,

Cant wait
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8535 on: October 4, 2023, 05:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  4, 2023, 05:06:28 pm
Having Lobsgows for tea,
Is that what you 'cawl' it? ;)

Quote
A traditional North Wales dish, nicked and rebranded by the Heathens in a near by City
Always wondered about this. Though they're obviously all related, does the word Scouse come directly from the Welsh Lobsgaws. or the Norwegian Lapskaus, or both, and which word came first and influenced the others?

It's a all a mad stew
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8536 on: October 4, 2023, 05:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  4, 2023, 05:17:23 pm
Is that what you 'cawl' it? ;)


 ;D  Da Iawn

Quote
Always wondered about this. Though they're obviously all related, does the word Scouse come directly from the Welsh Lobsgaws. or the Norwegian Lapskaus, or both, and which word came first and influenced the others?

It's a all a mad stew

I think, but not sure The Norwegians introduced it.  You lot are a mix of Welsh and Irish though, so who knows.  '

Ringo Starr was born in Madryn street L8, Madryn is well Welsh
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8537 on: October 8, 2023, 06:58:08 pm »
Pineapple gin.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8538 on: October 8, 2023, 07:07:26 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on October  8, 2023, 06:58:08 pm
Pineapple gin.

My issue with flavoured spirits is what to do with the mixer
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8539 on: October 8, 2023, 07:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October  8, 2023, 07:07:26 pm
My issue with flavoured spirits is what to do with the mixer

Tonic with gin,whatever the flavour.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 01:17:56 pm »
Having 9.5hrs sleep and waking up fully restored ☺️
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 01:42:02 pm »
When you arrive in the USA, the immigration officers are renowned for being humourless, strict and borderline intimidating. So the other week when I landed at Philadelphia I was queuing up, passport in hand and was called over the immigration officer.
I answered all his questions cheerily and politely, 'why are you', 'where are you staying', 'how long for', etc. He then asked what I do for work back in the UK, so I told him pretty much what he does - I work for the UK Border Agency.
He told me to wait a second, went into his backpack and promptly gave me a US Customs and Border Protection patch.

To be honest I was absolutely chuffed to bits and couldn't thank him enough, he said next time I come to the USA, I should bring one from the UK.

Sounds a bit sad, but that one act of kindness from him really did make me happy and I'll keep the patch as one of my prized possessions.  ;D
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 01:48:47 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 01:42:02 pm
When you arrive in the USA, the immigration officers are renowned for being humourless, strict and borderline intimidating. So the other week when I landed at Philadelphia I was queuing up, passport in hand and was called over the immigration officer.
I answered all his questions cheerily and politely, 'why are you', 'where are you staying', 'how long for', etc. He then asked what I do for work back in the UK, so I told him pretty much what he does - I work for the UK Border Agency.
He told me to wait a second, went into his backpack and promptly gave me a US Customs and Border Protection patch.

To be honest I was absolutely chuffed to bits and couldn't thank him enough, he said next time I come to the USA, I should bring one from the UK.

Sounds a bit sad, but that one act of kindness from him really did make me happy and I'll keep the patch as one of my prized possessions.  ;D
you know they sew microscope trackers into those things, right?

:)
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 02:22:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:48:47 pm
you know they sew microscope trackers into those things, right?

:)

Wondered why the police have just pulled up outside ours! :D
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 03:42:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October  4, 2023, 05:17:23 pm
Always wondered about this. Though they're obviously all related, does the word Scouse come directly from the Welsh Lobsgaws. or the Norwegian Lapskaus, or both, and which word came first and influenced the others?

It's a all a mad stew

German is also Labskaus, the dish itself is slightly different, thicker, more like mash with meat and fish in it.
