« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 534913 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8480 on: September 16, 2023, 02:29:52 pm »
A Liverpool win.

I bet the half time thread was chaos ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,273
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8481 on: September 16, 2023, 02:49:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 16, 2023, 02:29:52 pm
A Liverpool win.

I bet the half time thread was chaos ;D
The transfer thread would have been in overdrive had we lost.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8482 on: September 16, 2023, 03:39:08 pm »
3 points from a 1230 game, same as we got from 6 of them last season
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,387
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8483 on: September 17, 2023, 12:23:53 am »
(delayed, soz, wasn't online much of the day)

Knowing we scored just from hearing the roar
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,354
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8484 on: September 17, 2023, 12:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 16, 2023, 02:49:04 pm
The transfer thread would have been in overdrive had we lost.

I’m sure it was chock full of ‘i told you so’s/Matip is too slow/Gomez isn’t good enough blah blah snore blah at HT

On the happy thing, getting your dog a new toy and seeing that absolute joy 
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8485 on: September 17, 2023, 02:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 17, 2023, 12:10:52 pm
Im sure it was chock full of i told you sos/Matip is too slow/Gomez isnt good enough blah blah snore blah at HT

On the happy thing, getting your dog a new toy and seeing that absolute joy 

Until they break it after ten minutes
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8486 on: September 17, 2023, 02:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 17, 2023, 12:10:52 pm
Im sure it was chock full of i told you sos/Matip is too slow/Gomez isnt good enough blah blah snore blah at HT

On the happy thing, getting your dog a new toy and seeing that absolute joy 

Probably was.

I said to the kids at H/T we'll score and we'll win. You know we won't play as badly in the second as we did in the first and with the players on the bench, you know we've the talent to turn it around.

My eldest took part in a Battle of Britain Memorial Parade at Sale Town Hall this morning. Proud of him for getting involved, proud to see him marching, proud to see what kind of person he is growing into. Took him for something to eat afterwards, spent an hour just chatting about all kinds, great way to spend a morning
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,654
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8487 on: September 17, 2023, 04:39:56 pm »
Catching up and reconnecting with old mates since Thursday night. My hangover after a two day session even feels worth it.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8488 on: September 17, 2023, 06:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September 16, 2023, 09:21:39 am
Bachelors though, I didn't even know they did beans. Branston are my current fave, about £2.50 for a pack of 4 ;D

Batchelors is Irelands favorite since 1935 according to the tin! I can get Branston beans thru the mail for $2.75 a tin. :( 
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,354
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8489 on: September 18, 2023, 09:51:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 17, 2023, 02:26:20 pm
Until they break it after ten minutes

Haha, been a while since he's destroyed one in seconds! This toy is a squeaker, got rope legs for a bit of tug and a treat stash in it's belly. I filled the thing and gave him it, he was playing with it all day and knackered himself cos he can't get his fat face in the treat bit ;D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,354
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8490 on: September 18, 2023, 09:54:11 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September 17, 2023, 06:06:34 pm
Batchelors is Irelands favorite since 1935 according to the tin! I can get Branston beans thru the mail for $2.75 a tin. :( 

I thought they only did peas, don't think I've ever seen their beans here. Heinz have always dominated here but since they went half beans/half sauce I've switched.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,061
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8491 on: September 18, 2023, 04:51:40 pm »
People who leave low-star product reviews when it was the service that was poor.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,061
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8492 on: September 18, 2023, 04:53:57 pm »
2 stars:

"Delivered on time. Mistake to buy online . Size 8 are usually roomy enough for a good pair of walking socks. These boots are tight and uncomfortable even with thin socks. I will try on before buying in future."

Well that's not the pissing product's fault is it?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8493 on: September 18, 2023, 05:10:21 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 18, 2023, 04:53:57 pm
2 stars:

"Delivered on time. Mistake to buy online . Size 8 are usually roomy enough for a good pair of walking socks. These boots are tight and uncomfortable even with thin socks. I will try on before buying in future."

Well that's not the pissing product's fault is it?

1 star

Yodel said they would deliver on Wednesday. It didnt arrive until Thursday.

The product itself was exceptional and did everything and more I hoped of it. 1 star.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8494 on: September 18, 2023, 06:08:18 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September 18, 2023, 04:53:57 pm
2 stars:

"Delivered on time. Mistake to buy online . Size 8 are usually roomy enough for a good pair of walking socks. These boots are tight and uncomfortable even with thin socks. I will try on before buying in future."

Well that's not the pissing product's fault is it?

in the late 1960s my mate's sister worked in a mail-order place in Liverpool (can't remember the company name). 
one day they got an order for a pair of shoes, it didn't state the size needed but there was a note stapled to it "I can't remember my shoes size but enclosed is a photo of my feet".  :)

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,002
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8495 on: September 18, 2023, 06:11:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 18, 2023, 06:08:18 pm
in the late 1960s my mate's sister worked in a mail-order place in Liverpool (can't remember the company name). 
one day they got an order for a pair of shoes, it didn't state the size needed but there was a note stapled to it "I can't remember my shoes size but enclosed is a photo of my feet".  :)
Did they send her a photo of a pair of shoes?
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8496 on: September 18, 2023, 06:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 18, 2023, 06:11:59 pm
Did they send her a photo of a pair of shoes?
honest to god, I think you're right??!!  I'd forgotten that part!!  :) :)

edit:  I'm pretty sure it was Lewis's she worked at.
« Last Edit: September 18, 2023, 06:32:44 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,654
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8497 on: September 20, 2023, 10:03:53 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 18, 2023, 06:08:18 pm
in the late 1960s my mate's sister worked in a mail-order place in Liverpool (can't remember the company name). 
one day they got an order for a pair of shoes, it didn't state the size needed but there was a note stapled to it "I can't remember my shoes size but enclosed is a photo of my feet".  :)

there's places online where you could sell that photo. so i've heard.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,765
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8498 on: September 20, 2023, 10:41:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 18, 2023, 06:08:18 pm
in the late 1960s my mate's sister worked in a mail-order place in Liverpool (can't remember the company name). 
one day they got an order for a pair of shoes, it didn't state the size needed but there was a note stapled to it "I can't remember my shoes size but enclosed is a photo of my feet".  :)
If she's still got that photo, there might be some weirdos out there willing to part with their money for it.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8499 on: September 22, 2023, 10:17:21 am »
Starting my Monday, Tuesday, and Thursdays half an hour early so I can start late on Wednesday.

Boss has agreed I can do it so I can go snowboarding on Wednesday mornings at Chill Factore.

It's nice being managed by a decent human being.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8500 on: September 22, 2023, 10:24:57 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on September 22, 2023, 10:17:21 am
Starting my Monday, Tuesday, and Thursdays half an hour early so I can start late on Wednesday.

Boss has agreed I can do it so I can go snowboarding on Wednesday mornings at Chill Factore.

It's nice being managed by a decent human being.

Nice one. Hope the M60 behaves for you on Wednesdays
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,061
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8501 on: September 22, 2023, 10:45:40 am »
The growing pile of twigs by the catflap that they can't get through.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,360
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8502 on: September 22, 2023, 05:00:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 22, 2023, 10:24:57 am
Nice one. Hope the M60 behaves for you on Wednesdays
I live in Eccles, so it'll be a walk unless it's pissing it down!
Logged

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,113
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8503 on: September 22, 2023, 05:02:03 pm »
5pm on a Friday 8)
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,009
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8504 on: September 22, 2023, 07:08:11 pm »
I'm lying on a bed in my empty house. It's a cool temp but just right. 80s music and a book. Lazy sun outside glistening off the stopped rain.

I feel 30 years younger. Like when I sat in my brother's old room raiding his old football books in a house we haven't been in in 27-28 years.

Bliss
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8505 on: September 22, 2023, 07:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on September 22, 2023, 05:00:13 pm
I live in Eccles, so it'll be a walk unless it's pissing it down!

Whixh it will be ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8506 on: September 23, 2023, 02:32:54 pm »
Showed the missus this and she had kittens ;D  The Instructor is flying, this was filmed from their other plane

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,126
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8507 on: September 23, 2023, 02:46:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 02:32:54 pm
Showed the missus this and she had kittens ;D  The Instructor is flying, this was filmed from their other plane



That looks way too high for me.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8508 on: September 23, 2023, 02:56:35 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 23, 2023, 02:46:22 pm
That looks way too high for me.  ;D

Only about 1500 ft. ;)
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,126
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8509 on: September 23, 2023, 02:57:52 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 02:56:35 pm
Only about 1500 ft. ;)

 :o  Looks spectacular anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8510 on: September 23, 2023, 03:08:49 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 23, 2023, 02:57:52 pm
:o  Looks spectacular anyway.

Its brilliant. I went with him on his trial lesson when we flew over Liverpool and then over Anfield.

His instructor is a loon, last time they dropped to about 20ft and zoomed across his mates grass airstrip, my lad had a bit of sick in his mouth ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,126
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8511 on: September 23, 2023, 03:11:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 03:08:49 pm
Its brilliant. I went with him on his trial lesson when we flew over Liverpool and then over Anfield.

His instructor is a loon, last time they dropped to about 20ft and zoomed across his mates grass airstrip, my lad had a bit of sick in his mouth ;D

OMG, that would have terrified me.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8512 on: September 23, 2023, 03:13:16 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 23, 2023, 03:11:12 pm
OMG, that would have terrified me.  ;D

His instructor loves acrobatics, so he's encouraging my lad to like it too. If he makes it as a Typhoon pilot, he'll be doing it anyway, so may as well get used to it ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8513 on: September 23, 2023, 03:36:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 03:13:16 pm
His instructor loves acrobatics, so he's encouraging my lad to like it too. If he makes it as a Typhoon pilot, he'll be doing it anyway, so may as well get used to it ;D
Testing the lad's resolve.  :)
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,028
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8514 on: September 23, 2023, 07:45:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 23, 2023, 03:13:16 pm
His instructor loves acrobatics, so he's encouraging my lad to like it too. If he makes it as a Typhoon pilot, he'll be doing it anyway, so may as well get used to it ;D

Good luck with trying acrobatics in a typhoon 😆😆😆

Id suggest he sticks to aerobatics
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8515 on: September 23, 2023, 10:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on September 23, 2023, 07:45:51 pm
Good luck with trying acrobatics in a typhoon 😆😆😆

Id suggest he sticks to aerobatics

;D

Fucking new phone s autocorrect is shite ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,282
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8516 on: September 23, 2023, 10:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on September 23, 2023, 07:45:51 pm
Good luck with trying acrobatics in a typhoon 😆😆😆

Id suggest he sticks to aerobatics

Never know, might get the hang of it in a typhoon...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8517 on: Today at 07:40:19 pm »
My lad did his first landing after 4 hours of lessons, that's about 3 hours faster than expected
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8518 on: Today at 07:41:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:40:19 pm
My lad did his first landing after 4 hours of lessons, that's about 3 hours faster than expected

Did he just parachute out of the previous lessons?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,563
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8519 on: Today at 07:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:41:20 pm
Did he just parachute out of the previous lessons?

Of course. smart arse.

My first ever flight in a plane was a skydive :D
Logged
Fuck the Tories
Pages: 1 ... 208 209 210 211 212 [213]   Go Up
« previous next »
 