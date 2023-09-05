The ads on US tv for medications always freak me out - we get the odd nurofen or beachams and they're advertising full on cancer treatments or depression treatments with a disclaimer that makes you think your insides will fall out your arse.



yep, some of them spend more time telling you what the side-effects are - and death being listed isn't that uncommon - than telling you what the damn drug does right.allowing these US "Direct to Consumer" ads onto media was a huge mistake imo. must drive doctors up the wall. "ask your doctor if it's right for you" messages aimed at a population with millions of hypochondriacs - what a great idea.there's one I've heard recently on the radio here. all it is - and I'm 100% not exaggerating - is 2 women's voices repeating the name of the drug to each other for 20 seconds or so. that's all they say. no mention of what it's for, followed by "ask your doctor if it's right for you" .doctors have MUCH better things to do than answer hypothetical questions about treatments for ailments you'll never have."Doctor I've heard good things about [drug]. do you think I should take it?""It's for pregnant women, Mr Jones""Oh I see. But it might do me some good, yes? How about if I tried it for a month or so? You never know."