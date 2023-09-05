« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 530737 times)

Offline Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8440 on: September 5, 2023, 10:32:11 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 01:26:36 pm
The only ads I see how, very occsionally, are US or Far Eastern or South African ones on the jarg streams I use to view our matches. I probably know everything there is to know about mobile phone tarifs in Singapore or US car insurance, or fast food joints in Cape Town. All useless to me ;)

The ads on US tv for medications always freak me out - we get the odd nurofen or beachams and they're advertising full on cancer treatments or depression treatments with a disclaimer that makes you think your insides will fall out your arse.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8441 on: September 5, 2023, 02:06:02 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on September  5, 2023, 10:32:11 am
The ads on US tv for medications always freak me out - we get the odd nurofen or beachams and they're advertising full on cancer treatments or depression treatments with a disclaimer that makes you think your insides will fall out your arse.
yep, some of them spend more time telling you what the side-effects are - and death being listed isn't that uncommon - than telling you what the damn drug does right.

allowing these US "Direct to Consumer" ads onto media was a huge mistake imo.  must drive doctors up the wall.  "ask your doctor if it's right for you" messages aimed at a population with millions of hypochondriacs - what a great idea.

there's one I've heard recently on the radio here.  all it is - and I'm 100% not exaggerating - is 2 women's voices repeating the name of the drug to each other for 20 seconds or so.  that's all they say.  no mention of what it's for,  followed by "ask your doctor if it's right for you" . 

doctors have MUCH better things to do than answer hypothetical questions about treatments for ailments you'll never have.

"Doctor I've heard good things about [drug].  do you think I should take it?"

"It's for pregnant women, Mr Jones"

"Oh I see.  But it might do me some good, yes?  How about if I tried it for a month or so?  You never know."
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8442 on: September 5, 2023, 02:20:20 pm »
;D Yeah! i've heard one where they threw in 'and possible death' at the end of the disclaimer like it wasn't a thing you should maybe run a million miles from, I think it was for migraines.

Mad that that's what they're for, I never thought of it like that though I have heard the 'ask your doctor' line on the ads. Completely different world to what we have.
Offline Keita Success

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8443 on: September 5, 2023, 02:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on September  4, 2023, 11:12:08 am
Snowboarding was one of the things that I promised I'd give a go as a New Year's Resolution.

Finally got round to it on Saturday. Absolutely loved it.

I'm 27, so I still bounce a bit, but feeling a bit tender. Booking to go again in 3 weeks as I'm going to Les Gets in January and really want to be at a point where I'm at least functional on the mountains.

Still on a high from it. Spend too much time thinking about the things I want to do and never actually doing it. This was a really bloody nice change. Can't wait to do it again.

Chill Factore, for anyone wondering. Only a 15/20 minute walk from my gaff.
Booked again to go.

Can't wait.  :)
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8444 on: September 5, 2023, 07:18:22 pm »
A back to back hour on the decks with hubby👌
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8445 on: September 5, 2023, 07:19:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on September  5, 2023, 07:18:22 pm
A back to back hour on the decks with hubby👌

Is that upcoming, patio, or both?  :D
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8446 on: September 5, 2023, 07:24:17 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September  5, 2023, 07:19:36 pm
Is that upcoming, patio, or both?  :D

Errrr...... music decks 🤷
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8447 on: September 5, 2023, 09:04:27 pm »
I was down the pub Saturday,bartender had the windows open, there's a couple on the bench outside getting into a yelling match and onto the bar's sound system comes Madness - My girl's mad at me.....oh how we laughed.
Offline Peabee

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8448 on: September 5, 2023, 11:33:48 pm »
My mate is doing a gig next week in [redacted], [oops]. Cant wait. Were both clean of drugs now. It will make me happy just to see his cheeky smile. Its been a while. I couldnt keep in touch with him while I was clean and he wasnt, and vice versa, which is heartbreaking when that period spans more than a decade on and off. Ive been suffering from depression this year, but Im beaming at the thought of catching up with him.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8449 on: September 9, 2023, 04:05:25 pm »
This week, a shower.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8450 on: September 10, 2023, 02:22:15 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  9, 2023, 04:05:25 pm
This week, a shower.
Been havin about 3 a day. Bliss :)

Even had a couple of cold showers, which I normally cant stand.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8451 on: September 13, 2023, 08:14:12 pm »
Glasgow makes me happy when I go there. I like that place, a lot.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8452 on: September 13, 2023, 08:32:30 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 13, 2023, 08:14:12 pm
Glasgow makes me happy when I go there. I like that place, a lot.
I'm the same with Cork in Ireland.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8453 on: September 13, 2023, 09:16:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 13, 2023, 08:32:30 pm
I'm the same with Cork in Ireland.
I've not been there Terry nor any place in Ireland and hope to get there one day.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8454 on: September 13, 2023, 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on September 13, 2023, 09:16:13 pm
I've not been there Terry nor any place in Ireland and hope to get there one day.
I'm lucky Paul that I have family all over the place there and love all the different places, but feel at home more when I go to Cork.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8455 on: September 13, 2023, 09:55:13 pm »
Watching two pigeons play fight in our yard, they've been regulars for a couple of years now & it's like a comedy sketch when they get going.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8456 on: September 13, 2023, 11:16:55 pm »
Lying here on the bed in a glamping pod in Anglesey, with Mrs Spion and our dog while it's pissing down outside and blowing a gale. Empty bottle of wine sat on the table, and checking in on my favourite website before getting some sleep.

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8457 on: September 14, 2023, 11:13:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 13, 2023, 11:16:55 pm
Lying here on the bed in a glamping pod in Anglesey, with Mrs Spion and our dog while it's pissing down outside and blowing a gale. Empty bottle of wine sat on the table, and checking in on my favourite website before getting some sleep.

I hope the weather picks up for you! I am off to Rutland Water tomorrow for a week, the weather looks very mixed there as well!
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8458 on: September 14, 2023, 11:35:32 am »
Some good news, it seems Wilkos won't entirely disappear from the high street and the Range have bought the name and will continue to sell Wilko goods both on the high street and on line.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/the-range-buys-wilko-meaning-name-will-not-disappear-from-uk-high-streets/ar-AA1gHrsw?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=d7642c10b20347ee8e32495e011d5bb4&ei=17
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8459 on: September 14, 2023, 06:19:30 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 14, 2023, 11:35:32 am
Some good news, it seems Wilkos won't entirely disappear from the high street and the Range have bought the name and will continue to sell Wilko goods both on the high street and on line.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/the-range-buys-wilko-meaning-name-will-not-disappear-from-uk-high-streets/ar-AA1gHrsw?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=d7642c10b20347ee8e32495e011d5bb4&ei=17
Is it good news? The shops will still be gone, the employees will still have lost their jobs, the selection of products at decent prices will still be gone - esp from the high street.

But some other company will sell some products using the 'wilko' name, probably at very different price points, and not to Wilko's traditional customer base, who were walk-in, in-shop, day to day shoppers.

Unless I'm missing something
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8460 on: September 14, 2023, 06:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 14, 2023, 06:19:30 pm
Is it good news? The shops will still be gone, the employees will still have lost their jobs, the selection of products at decent prices will still be gone - esp from the high street.

But some other company will sell some products using the 'wilko' name, probably at very different price points, and not to Wilko's traditional customer base, who were walk-in, in-shop, day to day shoppers.

Unless I'm missing something

B&M and Poundland have taken over 120 stores, so hopefully a few thousand will keep their jobs. The digital team are being kept on by The Range, hopefully they will also be able to take some of the shop staff, but not optimistic on that, but it does read that The Range are just taking the name and slapping it on stock.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8461 on: September 14, 2023, 06:58:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September 14, 2023, 06:53:34 pm
B&M and Poundland have taken over 120 stores, so hopefully a few thousand will keep their jobs. The digital team are being kept on by The Range, hopefully they will also be able to take some of the shop staff, but not optimistic on that, but it does read that The Range are just taking the name and slapping it on stock.
Right, good news for the staff, but will the shops still be Wilko or become more B&Ms and Poundlands?

Wilko's range of products and prices are what will be missed for the casual shopper in the high street.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8462 on: September 14, 2023, 06:58:56 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 14, 2023, 11:13:03 am
I hope the weather picks up for you! I am off to Rutland Water tomorrow for a week, the weather looks very mixed there as well!
Thanks Jill. It's been nice today. Once it goes dark in an hour or so we'll get the fire pit going and sit out with a drink or two if the rain holds off. Grey skies just now, but fingers crossed.

Have a lovely time at Rutland Water. Hopefully the weather is kind to you.
🌞👍
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8463 on: September 14, 2023, 06:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 14, 2023, 06:58:27 pm
Right, good news for the staff, but will the shops still be Wilko or become more B&Ms and Poundlands?

Wilko's range of products and prices are what will be missed for the casual shopper in the high street.

They'll be rebranded, looks like the Range have the name now
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8464 on: September 14, 2023, 07:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 13, 2023, 11:16:55 pm
Lying here on the bed in a glamping pod in Anglesey, with Mrs Spion and our dog while it's pissing down outside and blowing a gale. Empty bottle of wine sat on the table, and checking in on my favourite website before getting some sleep.



Pornhub?
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8465 on: September 14, 2023, 07:01:25 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on September 14, 2023, 11:13:03 am
I hope the weather picks up for you! I am off to Rutland Water tomorrow for a week, the weather looks very mixed there as well!

I went to w wedding at a hotel that backed in to the lake there a few years ago. Nice part of the world!
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8466 on: September 14, 2023, 07:05:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 14, 2023, 07:00:52 pm
Pornhub?
Even more hardcore than that. We viewed the FSG and transfer threads on RAWK.
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8467 on: September 14, 2023, 07:06:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 14, 2023, 07:01:25 pm
I went to w wedding at a hotel that backed in to the lake there a few years ago. Nice part of the world!

Quote from: Son of Spion on September 14, 2023, 06:58:56 pm
Thanks Jill. It's been nice today. Once it goes dark in an hour or so we'll get the fire pit going and sit out with a drink or two if the rain holds off. Grey skies just now, but fingers crossed.

Have a lovely time at Rutland Water. Hopefully the weather is kind to you.
🌞👍

Thanks guys. I think it's going to be mixed weather, but I will still enjoy the break.  :D
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8468 on: September 14, 2023, 07:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 14, 2023, 06:58:27 pm
Right, good news for the staff, but will the shops still be Wilko or become more B&Ms and Poundlands?

Wilko's range of products and prices are what will be missed for the casual shopper in the high street.

Time will tell, but the report I read said it intended to the sell a lot of the Wilko produce still which I always found good quality. They are also using some of the original staff as well, I wish all the shops had been saved for all those who worked there, but at least it's not disappearing completely.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8469 on: September 14, 2023, 07:17:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 14, 2023, 07:05:28 pm
Even more hardcore than that. We viewed the FSG and transfer threads on RAWK.

Pervert.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8470 on: September 14, 2023, 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 14, 2023, 07:00:52 pm
Pornhub?

Effes would be visiting Longhorn hub
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8471 on: September 14, 2023, 08:10:18 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on September 14, 2023, 07:59:20 pm
Effes would be visiting Longhorn hub
Barnhub, surely?
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8472 on: Yesterday at 06:50:54 pm »
Batchelors baked beans on sale at the supermarket this morning $1.99 a can.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8473 on: Yesterday at 06:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:50:54 pm
Batchelors baked beans on sale at the supermarket this morning $1.99 a can.

So they mean you can fart more without fear of a telling off from the wife?
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8474 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:50:54 pm
Batchelors baked beans on sale at the supermarket this morning $1.99 a can.

Fucking hell $2 for a can of beans  :o

If we ever go back the states I'm taking a suitcase of beans with me, make a fortune ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8475 on: Yesterday at 07:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:50:54 pm
Batchelors baked beans on sale at the supermarket this morning $1.99 a can.
Is that a good price? Seems rather steep to me
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8476 on: Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:18:30 pm
Is that a good price? Seems rather steep to me

They were 2.49 but are going up to 2.99 same price as Heinz imported beans.Steep it's fucking vertical! The american made style beans are awful  but dunno if i'm paying 3 bux for a can of beans.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8477 on: Yesterday at 09:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:50:54 pm
Batchelors baked beans on sale at the supermarket this morning $1.99 a can.

that's nowt ....

Quote from: SamLad on June 30, 2023, 02:00:08 pm
christ almighty.

my wife is looking at online grocery store flyers.  a can of Heinz beans is listed for $2.99.

$2.99!!!!!!  for an ordinary-sized can of beans!!!!
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8478 on: Today at 09:21:39 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:26:26 pm

They were 2.49 but are going up to 2.99 same price as Heinz imported beans.Steep it's fucking vertical! The american made style beans are awful  but dunno if i'm paying 3 bux for a can of beans.

Bachelors though, I didn't even know they did beans. Branston are my current fave, about £2.50 for a pack of 4 ;D
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8479 on: Today at 11:45:41 am »
What a great TV day!!

The Reds, then F1 qualifying, then laugh at the red mancs hopefully followed by another bad Newcastle result then Strictly starts 👏👏👏
