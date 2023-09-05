« previous next »
The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy

Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 10:32:11 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  4, 2023, 01:26:36 pm
The only ads I see how, very occsionally, are US or Far Eastern or South African ones on the jarg streams I use to view our matches. I probably know everything there is to know about mobile phone tarifs in Singapore or US car insurance, or fast food joints in Cape Town. All useless to me ;)

The ads on US tv for medications always freak me out - we get the odd nurofen or beachams and they're advertising full on cancer treatments or depression treatments with a disclaimer that makes you think your insides will fall out your arse.
SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 02:06:02 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September  5, 2023, 10:32:11 am
The ads on US tv for medications always freak me out - we get the odd nurofen or beachams and they're advertising full on cancer treatments or depression treatments with a disclaimer that makes you think your insides will fall out your arse.
yep, some of them spend more time telling you what the side-effects are - and death being listed isn't that uncommon - than telling you what the damn drug does right.

allowing these US "Direct to Consumer" ads onto media was a huge mistake imo.  must drive doctors up the wall.  "ask your doctor if it's right for you" messages aimed at a population with millions of hypochondriacs - what a great idea.

there's one I've heard recently on the radio here.  all it is - and I'm 100% not exaggerating - is 2 women's voices repeating the name of the drug to each other for 20 seconds or so.  that's all they say.  no mention of what it's for,  followed by "ask your doctor if it's right for you" . 

doctors have MUCH better things to do than answer hypothetical questions about treatments for ailments you'll never have.

"Doctor I've heard good things about [drug].  do you think I should take it?"

"It's for pregnant women, Mr Jones"

"Oh I see.  But it might do me some good, yes?  How about if I tried it for a month or so?  You never know."
Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 02:20:20 pm
;D Yeah! i've heard one where they threw in 'and possible death' at the end of the disclaimer like it wasn't a thing you should maybe run a million miles from, I think it was for migraines.

Mad that that's what they're for, I never thought of it like that though I have heard the 'ask your doctor' line on the ads. Completely different world to what we have.
Keita Success

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 02:22:40 pm
Quote from: Keita Success on September  4, 2023, 11:12:08 am
Snowboarding was one of the things that I promised I'd give a go as a New Year's Resolution.

Finally got round to it on Saturday. Absolutely loved it.

I'm 27, so I still bounce a bit, but feeling a bit tender. Booking to go again in 3 weeks as I'm going to Les Gets in January and really want to be at a point where I'm at least functional on the mountains.

Still on a high from it. Spend too much time thinking about the things I want to do and never actually doing it. This was a really bloody nice change. Can't wait to do it again.

Chill Factore, for anyone wondering. Only a 15/20 minute walk from my gaff.
Booked again to go.

Can't wait.  :)
reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 07:18:22 pm
A back to back hour on the decks with hubby👌
afc tukrish

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 07:19:36 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September  5, 2023, 07:18:22 pm
A back to back hour on the decks with hubby👌

Is that upcoming, patio, or both?  :D
reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 07:24:17 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on September  5, 2023, 07:19:36 pm
Is that upcoming, patio, or both?  :D

Errrr...... music decks 🤷
Boston always unofficial

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 09:04:27 pm
I was down the pub Saturday,bartender had the windows open, there's a couple on the bench outside getting into a yelling match and onto the bar's sound system comes Madness - My girl's mad at me.....oh how we laughed.
Peabee

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 5, 2023, 11:33:48 pm
My mate is doing a gig next week in [redacted], [oops]. Cant wait. Were both clean of drugs now. It will make me happy just to see his cheeky smile. Its been a while. I couldnt keep in touch with him while I was clean and he wasnt, and vice versa, which is heartbreaking when that period spans more than a decade on and off. Ive been suffering from depression this year, but Im beaming at the thought of catching up with him.
bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 9, 2023, 04:05:25 pm
This week, a shower.
Red_Mist

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
September 10, 2023, 02:22:15 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on September  9, 2023, 04:05:25 pm
This week, a shower.
Been havin about 3 a day. Bliss :)

Even had a couple of cold showers, which I normally cant stand.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 08:14:12 pm
Glasgow makes me happy when I go there. I like that place, a lot.
Terry de Niro

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 08:32:30 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 08:14:12 pm
Glasgow makes me happy when I go there. I like that place, a lot.
I'm the same with Cork in Ireland.
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 09:16:13 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:32:30 pm
I'm the same with Cork in Ireland.
I've not been there Terry nor any place in Ireland and hope to get there one day.
