« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 524925 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8400 on: August 23, 2023, 05:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 23, 2023, 05:20:46 pm
Even more so on the Faith No More version. :D

Christ I sounded like Rob there.
Well it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it. Do you care a lot?
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 727
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8401 on: August 23, 2023, 06:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Qston on August 23, 2023, 12:15:54 pm
Travelling to work by car during the school holidays
One of best things ever.  :D

Most enjoyable travel to work for nearly a decade was that 6 week school holiday period (and the half term breaks).

Thankfully the last 6 years of working from home has put a stop to any travel.  :)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,027
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8402 on: August 23, 2023, 06:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 23, 2023, 05:29:41 pm
Well it's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it. Do you care a lot?

about the gamblers and the pushers and the freaks
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,943
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8403 on: August 23, 2023, 07:09:15 pm »
Realising I joined RAWK 15 years ago.

Never knew it existed. I had only come across the other now almost defunct fan site run by some character called Dunc. You know the one.

Really happy I found RAWK.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,241
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8404 on: August 24, 2023, 10:01:09 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 23, 2023, 05:20:46 pm
Even more so on the Faith No More version. :D

Just listened to it.  That is one down-and-dirty "oooooooooohh".  I like it.

Just remembered 2 more similar that I like

Rod Stewart on "I Was Only Joking".  Right before Jim Cregan's guitar solo.  Rod introduces it with a great "Wooooooo"

Toni Braxton on "Unbreak My Heart". Toni lets out a fine "wooo", during the Outro.

As you can see, I've been listening to Mellow Magic in the car last few outings :)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,345
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8405 on: August 24, 2023, 10:35:16 am »
Mellow Magic. :D Unbreak My Heart is an absolute staple on that if I recall.

Sadly if my wife is driving its Heart all the way for us. Great, love hearing the same 6 songs every couple of hours. Your Sheerans, Your Swifts, Your Biebers. All day, every day.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8406 on: August 26, 2023, 07:26:02 pm »
Looking for a lighter waterproof coat for the dog and found this amazing Parker

https://www.barclondon.com/products/khaki-green-dog-raincoat
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8407 on: August 26, 2023, 07:28:51 pm »
A parker for dogs? I sometimes feel dogs get all the Mod cons. It must give them a sense of enormous well-being...




...Barklife!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,908
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8408 on: August 26, 2023, 07:30:30 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August 26, 2023, 07:28:51 pm
A parker for dogs? I sometimes feel dogs get all the Mod cons. It must give them a sense of enormous well-being...




...Barklife!

As opposed to cats?

That's for everyone's safety.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,639
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8409 on: August 27, 2023, 02:43:06 pm »
Just seeing a Lancaster bomber,  Spitfire and a Hurricane flying north over the River Mersey.

I don't normally have any affection for war machines, but they are magnificent planes.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,506
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8410 on: Yesterday at 10:40:52 am »
My lad is at JLA with the cadets right now, an RAF Atlas 400 has been flown in for them, he wants to fly these planes, so he is like a pig in shite.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,639
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8411 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:40:52 am
My lad is at JLA with the cadets right now, an RAF Atlas 400 has been flown in for them, he wants to fly these planes, so he is like a pig in shite.
I remember meeting Gary Numan just after he'd piloted a Dakota military transport plane into Liverpool airport in the early 80s.

There's something about those old planes. I hope your son has a fantastic day.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,506
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8412 on: Yesterday at 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:53:36 am
I remember meeting Gary Numan just after he'd piloted a Dakota military transport plane into Liverpool airport in the early 80s.

There's something about those old planes. I hope your son has a fantastic day.

I love the old piston engined planes.

My favourites are always fighters. I know they were born to kill other planes, but they just look so good. The Spitfire will always be my favourite, it's such a beautiful plane, RJ Mitchell created a stunning looking plane. I try to look beyond their ultimate intention and look at the design and engineering, I'm the same with firearms, I love the design and how they work especially semi automatics, not that they are to kill people. Of the modern fighters, I love the noise the Typhoon and the F35 LIghtning make.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,639
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8413 on: Yesterday at 12:42:53 pm »
^
I used to have Airfix kits of the Spitfire, Flying Fortress, Stuka and suchlike when I was a lad. I always loved the Mosquito too. Made of wood. A great old plane.

With my cousin it was always ships. He loved them.

I know what you mean about guns too. As an object and piece of engineering I see the allure. I find some handguns beautiful.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,506
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8414 on: Yesterday at 12:57:35 pm »
I used to own a .357 magnum Colt King Cobra



and a CZ75 9mm



The King Cobra was a lovely looking gun, the CZ was just a great handgun, I was doing really well with my target shooting with the Cobra, won a trophy for it, before I had to give them in after the ban. Even the firearms officer was gutted to see them going for destruction.

As a kid I built loads of Airfix too, my eldest is now building kits, bought him a Harrier recently and we also have die cast models, I bought a load of WW2 Atlas Editions and we got him a B2 Spirit and an F35 Lightning for his birthday.

I've got a 1:24 scale Huey and a very special 1:32 Spitfire on the go right now





Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,168
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8415 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm »
Monday night so listening to the Happy Mondays.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZPV8z5-svY
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,241
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8416 on: Yesterday at 09:02:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:57:35 pm
I used to own a .357 magnum Colt King Cobra


Why doesnt this surprise me :)
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,345
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8417 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:02:13 pm
Why doesnt this surprise me :)

Do you feel lucky? Well do ya punk?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,506
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8418 on: Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 09:02:13 pm
Why doesnt this surprise me :)

;D

I bought one these with my compensation money from the handgun ban



And a compound bow similar to this

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,506
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8419 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm
Do you feel lucky? Well do ya punk?

Harry used a .44 magnum Smith & Wesson model 29 ;)

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,506
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8420 on: Today at 07:52:03 am »
Left over special curry with fried rice for brekkie
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,241
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8421 on: Today at 11:19:41 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:24:49 pm
;D

I bought one these with my compensation money from the handgun ban




Rob, when your missus requested you embrace your relocation to Manchester.  You weren't supposed to take it that literally :)
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,423
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8422 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:52:03 am
Left over special curry with fried rice for brekkie
A mark of a good curry is that it tastes better the next day. If it doesn't it's been cooked badly.

And yes, breakfast curry, with a hot cup of tea, is one of the great joys of life, however much the gourmands might look down upon it
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,742
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8423 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:18:13 pm
A mark of a good curry is that it tastes better the next day. If it doesn't it's been cooked badly.

And yes, breakfast curry, with a hot cup of tea, is one of the great joys of life, however much the gourmands might look down upon it
Same with Scouse, 2 or 3 days after.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 