I used to own a .357 magnum Colt King Cobraand a CZ75 9mmThe King Cobra was a lovely looking gun, the CZ was just a great handgun, I was doing really well with my target shooting with the Cobra, won a trophy for it, before I had to give them in after the ban. Even the firearms officer was gutted to see them going for destruction.As a kid I built loads of Airfix too, my eldest is now building kits, bought him a Harrier recently and we also have die cast models, I bought a load of WW2 Atlas Editions and we got him a B2 Spirit and an F35 Lightning for his birthday.I've got a 1:24 scale Huey and a very special 1:32 Spitfire on the go right now