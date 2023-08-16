« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 522085 times)

Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8360 on: August 16, 2023, 09:49:21 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August 16, 2023, 09:44:55 pm
they tell your wife the opposite when she takes them into Manchester --you do know that, right?

Doubt it to be honest. As a Manc, there's nothing for kids to do there.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8361 on: August 16, 2023, 09:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 16, 2023, 09:19:48 pm
You're bringing them lads up well, Rob.
Keep it going.

Try my best to keep them on the straight an narrow.

Quote from: SamLad on August 16, 2023, 09:44:55 pm
they tell your wife the opposite when she takes them into Manchester --you do know that, right?

;D

They're brutal my two with her at times, we're supposed to go in Friday, youngest hates the idea and wants to stay home alone, eldest only agreed to go for the food. Supposed to piss it down Friday, so likely cancelled now, kids are happy

My eldest said "there's too many homeless in Manchester, its horrible that its like that", he thinks its a dark dirty uncaring city. I was in there the other week and it is a miserable place.
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8362 on: August 16, 2023, 10:36:44 pm »
Started redesigning part of the garden that we don't use so is a bit of an eyesore but actually has the best views out to sea and the North Wales mountains and coastline.
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 06:23:13 pm »
A sunny summer evening with a glass of vino and chicken fajitas for tea later.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm »
Missus got a second job, she's now doing 10 hours less a week than she was at the job she got made redundant from for more money.
Fuck the Tories

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 09:10:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm
Missus got a second job, she's now doing 10 hours less a week than she was at the job she got made redundant from for more money.
:thumbup
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:52:44 pm
Missus got a second job, she's now doing 10 hours less a week than she was at the job she got made redundant from for more money.

Laughing herself silly as well, I'd imagine...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 09:33:14 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
Laughing herself silly as well, I'd imagine...

She is she's made up
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 09:58:53 pm »
Amazing what you find when having a clear out. I clipped this out of the Daily Mirror after the 9-0 against Palace. Cleaned it up a bit as it was all yellowed.  8)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 04:26:06 pm »
My eldest is away with the ATC again next week, week at Altcar. He's got a lot going on and it's keeping me busy, but I'm well happy to do it, as it's his career.

This is the plane he is learning to fly, missus is shitting herself

Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 05:15:31 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:26:06 pm
My eldest is away with the ATC again next week, week at Altcar. He's got a lot going on and it's keeping me busy, but I'm well happy to do it, as it's his career.

This is the plane he is learning to fly, missus is shitting herself


looks v similar to the one I flew in with the ATC (at Atcar as well).  great experience.

has he done gliding yet?  fantastic experience.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 05:59:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:26:06 pm
My eldest is away with the ATC again next week, week at Altcar. He's got a lot going on and it's keeping me busy, but I'm well happy to do it, as it's his career.

This is the plane he is learning to fly, missus is shitting herself



Just remind her of all the free flights shell get when he goes commercial 😂
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 06:14:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:15:31 pm
looks v similar to the one I flew in with the ATC (at Atcar as well).  great experience.

has he done gliding yet?  fantastic experience.

He's not flown with the ATC yet, he's hopefully flying at Woodvale next week, so maybe he'll get up in a glider (better not let the missus see that fatal accident yesterday)

Quote from: Claire. on Today at 05:59:26 pm
Just remind her of all the free flights shell get when he goes commercial 😂

I'll try but she's worried he won't live that long....

The instructor is prob early 30's and overweight, so she's having panic attacks that he'll have a heart attack and die during a flight. He's intending to do his solo flight on or as soon after his 16th birthday next June, we're not allowed to tell her when he does it.
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 06:18:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:14:32 pm
I'll try but she's worried he won't live that long....

The instructor is prob early 30's and overweight, so she's having panic attacks that he'll have a heart attack and die during a flight. He's intending to do his solo flight on or as soon after his 16th birthday next June, we're not allowed to tell her when he does it.

jeeziz -- my wife just read to me a story about a LATAM pilot dying during a flight.
