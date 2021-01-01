« previous next »
The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy

bradders1011
Today at 09:49:21 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:44:55 pm
they tell your wife the opposite when she takes them into Manchester --you do know that, right?

Doubt it to be honest. As a Manc, there's nothing for kids to do there.
rob1966
Today at 09:51:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:19:48 pm
You're bringing them lads up well, Rob.
Keep it going.

Try my best to keep them on the straight an narrow.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:44:55 pm
they tell your wife the opposite when she takes them into Manchester --you do know that, right?

;D

They're brutal my two with her at times, we're supposed to go in Friday, youngest hates the idea and wants to stay home alone, eldest only agreed to go for the food. Supposed to piss it down Friday, so likely cancelled now, kids are happy

My eldest said "there's too many homeless in Manchester, its horrible that its like that", he thinks its a dark dirty uncaring city. I was in there the other week and it is a miserable place.
