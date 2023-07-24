« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 519051 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8280 on: July 24, 2023, 11:06:21 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 22, 2023, 03:34:01 pm
Ta. My office is next to the Trafford Centre so might have a wander down one evening.

Yeah, I know the one you are in.

Samir's is on Flixton Road, just past the Wetherspoons (Tim Bobbin) on the opposite side, its take your own booze too. The Spice Mafia next to the spoons is good too, Indian street food.
Fuck the Tories

Online Elmo!

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8281 on: July 24, 2023, 11:11:52 am »
Quote from: Claire. on July 24, 2023, 10:53:16 am
I'm getting this direct debit thing now, does anyone know how it works? Do they do it based on what you've been paying?

I've got £4267 left to go, and I pay around £200/mo at the min and interest is at 5.5% so (avoiding doing maths) I reckon that's about 2 years to go, do they just switch you on to a DD for the amount you were paying based on your salary or do you get to fix that amount?

Not sure as I just paid mine off, but I think they are flexible as long as you are paying the minimum that you would be doing through PAYE, pretty sure you can choose to pay more if you want to pay it off faster.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8282 on: July 24, 2023, 11:34:27 am »
Done some googling and found a reddit post from 2020 about it, you have to phone them up to sort it out as the DD option online is additional payments so glad I searched around. That poster said they give an amount based on your outstanding balance but with a break in between so PAYE can be stopped, so it'll work out a bit higher than the PAYE payments. As I've got two years of this left, I might leave it as is and look at it again next summer when I'm in the final year.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8283 on: July 27, 2023, 05:25:38 pm »
spreadsheets.  love the damn things.  I think I'm getting addicted to using them though, I'm starting to track every damn thing in my life.  :)
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8284 on: July 31, 2023, 02:53:12 am »
Quote from: SamLad on July 27, 2023, 05:25:38 pm
spreadsheets.  love the damn things.  I think I'm getting addicted to using them though, I'm starting to track every damn thing in my life.  :)
Have you found a way of stacking sheets into groups? On Excel or Open Office of Libre Office, I don't mind which as I use all three.

When I have twenty or thirty plus sheets it's crazy having to have rows and rows of them instead of two or three logical groups.

Perhaps this is one for the Ask R(ob) thread
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8285 on: July 31, 2023, 12:55:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 31, 2023, 02:53:12 am
Have you found a way of stacking sheets into groups? On Excel or Open Office of Libre Office, I don't mind which as I use all three.

When I have twenty or thirty plus sheets it's crazy having to have rows and rows of them instead of two or three logical groups.

Perhaps this is one for the Ask R(ob) thread
nope.  sounds interesting though.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8286 on: July 31, 2023, 04:57:58 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 31, 2023, 12:55:42 pm
nope.  sounds interesting though.
Ah well. It's the one thing they really need to implement, because I just can't find a way or a workaround. I sometimes have fifty or more sheets and have to scroll through rows and rows, when it would be much more useful to group them by year, say, with just a few in each group.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8287 on: July 31, 2023, 05:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 31, 2023, 04:57:58 pm
Ah well. It's the one thing they really need to implement, because I just can't find a way or a workaround. I sometimes have fifty or more sheets and have to scroll through rows and rows, when it would be much more useful to group them by year, say, with just a few in each group.
isn't there a thread on here for Excel advice?  I think one poster actually gives Excel lessons.  can't recall who it is though.  Paul F maybe??

edit:
found it
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=271833.msg18751927#msg18751927
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8288 on: July 31, 2023, 05:30:24 pm »
Thanks man! Had no idea about that thread!
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8289 on: July 31, 2023, 05:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 31, 2023, 05:30:24 pm
Thanks man! Had no idea about that thread!
de nada amigo.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8290 on: August 1, 2023, 03:37:37 pm »
Had my first month's bill on switching to tracker on Octopus, elec 256kWh/£42 gas 157kWh/£6 and comparable month prior to switch £87 elec/ £15 gas.

Not bad. Will just have to keep an eye on the prices but happy so far.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8291 on: August 1, 2023, 03:39:52 pm »
Watching my two girls enjoying swimming in the sea ☺️
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8292 on: August 4, 2023, 08:55:54 am »
My hubby Paul. 

It's 22yrs today since we first met and 9yrs today when we got married and boy have we been through a lot but here we are, still together 🥰
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8293 on: August 4, 2023, 09:05:02 am »
That's lovely, Debbs. ♥️♥️
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8294 on: August 4, 2023, 09:16:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on August  4, 2023, 08:55:54 am
My hubby Paul. 

It's 22yrs today since we first met and 9yrs today when we got married and boy have we been through a lot but here we are, still together 🥰

I've got Lenny Kravitz in my bloody head now, thanks Deb :no

Seriously, nice one, hope you continue to be happy and settled.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8295 on: August 5, 2023, 12:53:41 pm »
Egg custards
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8296 on: August 5, 2023, 12:56:20 pm »
zip ties.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8297 on: August 5, 2023, 03:23:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on August  5, 2023, 12:56:20 pm
zip ties.
I know a guy who rode half way round the world (genuinely, it's not just a phrase) on a motorbike with a various key components zip-tied in place after they broke somewhere in Africa. No issues at all, he said, as good as a proper fix at a dealership.

Zip ties are amazing things
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8298 on: August 5, 2023, 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  5, 2023, 03:23:06 pm
I know a guy who rode half way round the world (genuinely, it's not just a phrase) on a motorbike with a various key components zip-tied in place after they broke somewhere in Africa. No issues at all, he said, as good as a proper fix at a dealership.

Zip ties are amazing things

I knew a girl whose car was held together with gaffer tape.  Even passed an MOT with it 😯
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8299 on: August 5, 2023, 08:10:21 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August  5, 2023, 07:01:50 pm
I knew a girl whose car was held together with gaffer tape.  Even passed an MOT with it 😯
The only thing to survive a nuclear holocaust other than cockroaches is gaffer tape. 
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8300 on: August 6, 2023, 12:20:43 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  5, 2023, 08:10:21 pm
The only thing to survive a nuclear holocaust other than cockroaches is gaffer tape. 

Id also add Keith Richard to that list Terry.
Offline Elzar

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8301 on: August 6, 2023, 12:40:05 am »
Was on the way home from a few drinks, and my mate, who Ive only ever known as the silly lad I met when I was 18, now fully qualified as GP, stopped to help someone passed out in the road. Stayed with her, calming everyone that was about including some emergency care assistants, police offers and various other healthcare professionals that were panicking a little.

The girl that was on the road came to by the time the ambulance was there, but still in a bit of a state (be fine by the morning). Showed me how much of a hero he is on a day to day basis.

Could easily have posted this in the other thread, as countless twats stopped by to give their shitty opinion on how she was going to die and all sorts, but came away feeling incredibly proud and he seemed so relieved that the situation brightened up with his help.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8302 on: August 6, 2023, 01:10:29 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on August  6, 2023, 12:20:43 am
Id also add Keith Richard to that list Terry.
Of course.   ;D
Online Titi Camara

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8303 on: August 6, 2023, 04:58:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on August  5, 2023, 03:23:06 pm
Zip ties are amazing things
Awesome for cable management when building a PC :wave
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8304 on: August 6, 2023, 05:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on August  6, 2023, 04:58:39 pm
Awesome for cable management when building a PC :wave

Great for keeping ths kids sat in a chair too.....
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8305 on: Yesterday at 10:11:39 am »
Just changed my side light bulb in my car. A massive achievement up there with the Apollo missions.  :)
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8306 on: Yesterday at 02:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:11:39 am
Just changed my side light bulb in my car. A massive achievement up there with the Apollo missions.  :)
Halfords, we have a problem...
Offline rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8307 on: Yesterday at 02:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:40:45 pm
Halfords, we have a problem...

Places like Halfords refuse to do the bulbs on my car. You need fingers like ET and skin like a Rhino, due to the absolute shit design.
Online SvenJohansen

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8308 on: Yesterday at 04:46:51 pm »
When I took the cover off my motorbike yesterday to go for a spin I saw there were 2 snails under the headlight cowl. I left them there thinking they would fall off at some stage. 200kms later they were still there. That's the furthest they've ever been and also the fastest they'll ever go again!
Offline rowan_d

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8309 on: Today at 07:59:12 am »
The way squirrels move

My nephew's burgeoning interest in bugs and plants
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8310 on: Today at 02:12:43 pm »
Freshly blacked tyres. Just makes a washed car look so much better.

That and the valeting place getting rid of the remnants of 5 tip trips with trees and 2 with old carpet.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8311 on: Today at 02:14:40 pm »
Hearing and seeing flocks of curlew flying over to the estuary every day ☺️
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8312 on: Today at 04:53:53 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:14:40 pm
Hearing and seeing flocks of curlew flying over to the estuary every day ☺️
#jealous

Sounds like you live in a lovely place.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8313 on: Today at 05:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:53:53 pm
#jealous

Sounds like you live in a lovely place.

Thank you.  I never thought we'd ever get to live somewhere like this so that makes us appreciate it even more ☺️
Online Peabee

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8314 on: Today at 05:32:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:14:40 pm
Hearing and seeing flocks of curlew flying over to the estuary every day ☺️

Nice.

When we lived in sw London, we used to have these Parakeets that would come to our garden. I found out they are now native to London.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8315 on: Today at 06:20:11 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:32:42 pm
Nice.

When we lived in sw London, we used to have these Parakeets that would come to our garden. I found out they are now native to London.

They're in a few cities now I think mate. 

I spotted one in flying across the motorway in South Manchester when I was driving over to Yorkshire and I think they're in one of the parks in Liverpool too.
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8316 on: Today at 06:26:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:32:42 pm
Nice.

When we lived in sw London, we used to have these Parakeets that would come to our garden. I found out they are now native to London.

they're called Cockneys, I think?
Online Peabee

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8317 on: Today at 06:28:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:26:31 pm
they're called Cockneys, I think?

 :D


Online Peabee

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8318 on: Today at 06:30:36 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:20:11 pm
They're in a few cities now I think mate. 

I spotted one in flying across the motorway in South Manchester when I was driving over to Yorkshire and I think they're in one of the parks in Liverpool too.

Yeah theyre spreading, Im sure. There are tens of thousands in sw London apparently. We used to see them all the time. This was 6-10 years ago.
