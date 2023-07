I'm getting this direct debit thing now, does anyone know how it works? Do they do it based on what you've been paying?



I've got 4267 left to go, and I pay around 200/mo at the min and interest is at 5.5% so (avoiding doing maths) I reckon that's about 2 years to go, do they just switch you on to a DD for the amount you were paying based on your salary or do you get to fix that amount?



Not sure as I just paid mine off, but I think they are flexible as long as you are paying the minimum that you would be doing through PAYE, pretty sure you can choose to pay more if you want to pay it off faster.