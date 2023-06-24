I Posted a clip yesterday, on Twitter of Steve Martin playing a Banjo on The Muppet Show. This is one of the replies I got ..Hope you enjoy.Doctor What aka Kevin Neece@DoctorWhat1983 to@ChutneyBudgiesJohn Candy is a Satanist? The Book of Steve MartinTo Steve Martin's Representatives, I promise you all that I only write this chapter with the deepest respects to a man whom I truly admire. Steve Martin once stated that he has received nothing but bad reviews his entire life and that many of his classic films that gained a cult following were panned upon their initial release. This man has truly failed his way up the ladder of stardom and I think we can all relate to that in some manner. He has tried, failed, and succeeded beyond his wildest dreams and his film work is truly a mountain we all could die on.Having said that, Steve Martin is still a dirty Illuminati Satanist in League with the Devil and I'm about to prove it. But still, even knowing all of this you must realize that Steve Martin's Bargain with Lucifer didn't just hand him stardom. He worked his way up to the top of that mountain, he didn't just land there by accident.Steve Martin's Deal with the Devil didn't start with The Jerk and Carl Reiner, it began with his first Television Specials, one of which was shot on October 31st 1976 meaning it was on All Hallows Eve aka Halloween Night aka Devil's Night. That is most likely what got his career targeted by the Demon Realm which is why he looks like an Illuminati Cult Member.Steve Martin played a Waiter in The Muppet Movie which featured a complete song soundtrack by Paul Williams from Phantom of the Paradise, a film about a Music Producer who sold his soul to the devil. That should have been the first warning sign.There's nothing Demonic or Subliminal about The Jerk, unless you count the illicit Cat Juggling scenes, but it did star Bernadette Peters who would reteam with Steve Martin on his Cart Blanche second film Pennies from Heaven. That's the real subliminal Demonic movie.Pennies from Heaven is described by Steve Martin as having only two types of audiences: those who get it and ignorant scum. Pennies from Heaven is also exactly like Stanley Kubrick's The Shining in the fact that it is a perfectly haunted movie. The difference is Stanley Kubrick intentionally tried to make a Haunted Occult Movie and I believe what happened to Steve Martin was a total accident. It's because Pennies from Heaven features all of the actors lip syncing to old phonograph records of Dead People, thus it created a Haunted movie.It's all hidden in the imagery. There are many shots in the movie where there are only Three Actors on screen signifying Three Fates or Hekate. Near the end of the movie in the Bar Room where Christopher Walken sings Let's Misbehave and performs a Pimp Strip, there is Witchcraft Imagery on the Wall of Three Naked Witches under a Crescent Moon also signifying Hekate Goddess of the Crossroads. Christopher Walken was in the Fallen Angel End of Humanity Franchise The Prophecy. And Jessica Harper was also in the Witchcraft movie Suspiria and the Devil's Bargain film Phantom of the Paradise.Pennies from Heaven is a very Artistic Film that feels related to Terry Gilliam's Brazil, but at the same time, it's an Illuminati Movie in every way shape and form and the craziest part about saying that is I don't think that Steve Martin realizes it.The next movie does the same thing, Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid where they splice Steve Martin into old movies with Old Gangster Actors for Comedic Effect. There's nothing subliminal or demonic about the film, other than it has Dead in the title. But that in itself sort of counts.The Man with Two Brains represents the Inner Struggle between Light and Dark, Yin and Yang, Good and Evil, and it features a scene where Jeffrey Combs from Re-Animator shaves a woman's pussy fur to look like a Christmas tree. I suppose you also have the Frankenstein element of the movie to invoke the Occult.The Lonely Guy is safe. I love this film because it's the most Bad Goddess thing I've ever seen in terms of script writing and I wish Steve Martin had written more movies just like it. It's got Dead Actor Charles Grodin in a Rare Performance where he isn't wearing his toupee. Nothing Illuminati about this film.Then there's All of Me. Here's where the Illuminati Occult settles back in. All of Me is about Steve Martin being possessed by the Ghost of a Rich Dead Woman Lily Tomlin. She was in the Three Fates film 9 to 5 with Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda. The movie also feels like a joke reference to the fact that Kevin Neece is possessed by the Spirit of a Female Goddess named Hekate. Steve Martin's character is also named Roger Cobb which is the same name used by William Katt in the Haunted House movie House directed by Steve Miner. That's a subliminal Occult easter egg that was probably unintentional.Three Amigos represents The Three Fates Urd Verdandi and Skuld. While the film is a remake of The Seven Samurai and The Magnificent Seven honed down to Three Actors, the director is John Landis who directed the Supernatural Cursed movie Twilight Zone The Movie where Vic Morrow and Two Children were killed. That makes the victim count Three as in Three Fates. Three Amigos also features cameos from John Lovitz from the demonology film Little Nicky. And then there is Phil Hartman who was later murdered by his wife. Phil Hartman was in Jingle All the Way with Arnold Schwarzenegger from the Demonology film End of Days before he died. Chevy Chase is also famously in the Vacation movies with Beverly D'Angelo who was married to The Devil Al Pacino from The Devil's Advocate and The Devil John Candy cameos in the first Vacation movieLittle Shop of Horrors is a Hekate cursed movie because Frank Oz intentionally based the structure and thematic elements of the movie on a Greek Tragedy Play about a man's Deal with the Devil. The film features John Candy who played The Devil in Planes Trains and Automobiles. Rick Moranis and Bill Murray were both from the Supernatural Film Ghostbusters. When Rick Moranis fed the love of his life Ellen Greene to Audrey II in the original ending of the movie, it foreshadowed the Death of Rick Moranis's wife in real life ten years later which resulted in him quitting the film industry to raise their children. The Three Black Motown Singers that serve as the Greek Chorus are also The Three Fates and the joke in that Tisha Campbell is in Skuld Goddess of the Future's Role is that she was the only one of those three actresses that had an actual future in the film industry.Roxanne is a remake of Cyrano De Bergerac and features Daryl Hannah from Splash with The Devil John Candy and Tom Hanks from the Pagan Blood Sacrifice film Joe vs The Volcano. Daryl Hannah was also in Kill Bill Volume 2, made by Quentin Tarantino from the demonology film Little Nicky. Daryl Hannah is also from the Neil Jordan Occult movie High SpiritsThe Secret of Planes Trains and Automobiles is John Candy is the Devil in Disguise and his Wife's Dead Ashes Urn is in his Large Trunk that he lugs around the entire movie. It's a secret Easter Egg element that his wife was dead and she was hiding in the Trunk in an Urn the entire time. John Candy mostly wears a Blue Parka the whole film but when he takes it off he's wearing a Red Shirt just like The Devil and even dresses like The Devil for one shot of the movie when they are driving between two Eighteen Wheelers.Dirty Rotten Scoundrels features Michael Caine from Muppets Christmas Carol, which features the Ghosts of Past Present and Future which are based on the Three Fates Urd Verdandi and Skuld.Parenthood features Keanu Reeves from Bill and Ted's Bogus Journey about a Trip to Hell with the Grim Reaper. Keanu Reeves was also in The Devil's Advocate with The Devil Al Pacino.My Blue Heaven is Unique in that it's actually the SEQUEL to Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas because it's based on the life of Henry Hill that takes place after the movie is over. Except that it was made BEFORE Goodfellas. The film is called My Blue HEAVEN, emphasis on the word HEAVEN. Anything remotely suggestive of the Afterlife gets targeted by the Goddess.Frank Oz, Steve Martin, and Rick Moranis were in the Three Fates film Little Shop of Horrors. That's Three Actors from a movie with Three Fates.Rick Moranis plays an FBI Agent named Barney Coopersmith. In The Flintstones Rick Moranis played Barney Rubble. Clint Howard plays a Satanist named Coopersmith in EVILSPEAK.Steve Martin and his Wife are given new names from the FBI, Tod and Terry. The movie revolves around Thanksgiving. Blood Rage is the only 1980s slasher movie that takes place on Thanksgiving, and the Twin Serial Killers are named Terry and Tod.William Hickey's Pet Shop address is 1312 meaning Jim Carrey's The Number 23 backwards and FATE = 32.William Hickey was in Christmas Vacation with Beverly D'Angelo who was married to The Devil Al Pacino from The Devil's Advocate.Both My Blue Heaven and Goodfellas are based on the life of Henry Hill, meaning My Blue Heaven is the sequel to Goodfellas. Strangely, the two movies were produced OUT OF ORDER with the My Blue Heaven sequel being produced and released first in the 1980s followed by the Prequel Goodfellas in the 1990sDaniel Stern is in both My Blue Heaven based on Henry Hill, and he's in Home Alone with Joe Pesci from Goodfellas also based on Henry Hill.Joan Cusack was in School of Rock with Devil Worshipper Jack Black from Tenacious D. She's also the sister of John Cusack from the Stephen King Evil Dead ripoff 1408.Carol Kane is in this movie from the Three Fates film The Princess Bride with the Dead Andre the Giant.FBI Agent Ed Lauter was in Wagons East with The Devil John Candy. It was John Candy's last movie before he died.Steve Martin's L.A. Story costars Sarah Jessica Parker as Steve Martin's Love Interest and the Illuminati Occult connection is she was in Hocus Pocus about Salem Witchcraft and Gary Marshall plays The Devil.There's nothing wrong with the Father of the Bride Franchise, except that it might have Eugene Levy from the Demonology film Stay Tuned and he worked on SCTV with The Devil John Candy. Other than that they are both sweet moviesHousesitter is also fairly innocent although it does feature Goldie Hawn, she was in The First Wive's Club with Bette Midler from the Salem Witchcraft film Hocus Pocus with The Devil Gary Marshall.Leap of Faith got targeted because it's a Religion Film where Steve Martin plays an Evangelist and we all know that those guys secretly work for Satan. Is that really Paradise by the Dashboard Light? Is it really? Or has Evangelist Steve Martin secretly taken us on Christian Tour Bus ride through Hell. Let's look at the evidence.Produced by Paramount Pictures, their symbol is a Summoning Circle of endless Five Point Star Pentagrams.Steve Martin was in the Three Fates Greek Tragedy film Little Shop of Horrors which metaphorically represents a Man selling his soul to the Devil.Police Officer Troy Evans was in Ace Ventura Pet Detective with Angel of Death Jim Carrey from High Strung. Troy Evans was also in Peter Jackson's The FrightenersMeat Loaf Aday was in Rocky Horror Picture Show with The Devil Tim Curry from Ridley Scott's Legend AND Susan Sarandon from The Witches of Eastwick with The Devil Jack Nicholson.Liam Neeson was in the Three Fates poster film The Haunting by Jan De Bont. Liam Neeson was also Music Video Director Philip Swan in The Dead Pool, his name is a reference to Music Producer Swan from Phantom of the Paradise who sold his soul to the Devil.Philip Seymour Hoffman was in Punch Drunk Love with The Devil Adam Sandler from Little Nicky. Philip Seymour Hoffman was also in Magnolia with Tom Cruise from Legend with The Devil Tim Curry.And finally there's M.C. Gainey from Django Unchained directed by Quentin Tarantino from Little Nicky with The Devil Harvey Keitel.A Simple Twist of Fate is about Steve Martin playing a Miser obsessed with Gold Coins that he refuses to keep in a bank and he gets robbed one night only to find himself taking care of an orphaned little girl. Take note that the movie has FATE in the title. Do you know what else the movie has? Anne Heche in a Cameo Role where she DIES IN AN AUTO ACCIDENT. What was Anne Heche's FATE IN REAL LIFE? SHE DIED IN AN AUTO ACCIDENT. It was foreshadowed in the fucking movie titled about FATEMixed Nuts features Adam Sandler from the demonology film Little Nicky back when his SNL act as a Singer made him the most annoying man on earth. This was the cool Adam Sandler we all know and love, this was Billy Madison Adam Sandler. Juliet Lewis is also in the film from From Dusk Till Dawn also featuring The Devil Harvey Keitel from Little Nicky. Liev Shreiber gets his filmmaking debut playing a Transgender Woman before it because a Woke Culture Statement. There's nothing Demonic about the movie except that it's a Christmas Movie, and as we all well know, Christmas is a coverup for a Pagan Holiday called Winter Solstice so HA! HA HA HA HA! Stealth Illuminati!Sgt Bilko is my absolute favorite Steve Martin performance. And it makes a great double feature with McHale's Navy. It's a little too easy to point fingers at SNL members Dan Aykroyd from Ghostbusters and Crossroads (Hekate is the Goddess of the Crossroads) and Dead SNL member Phil Hartman. But the movie also has Austin Pendleton from Short Circuit with Steve Guttenberg from the Neil Jordan Occult movie High Spirits.Steve Martin played a serious villain role in The Spanish Prisoner by David Mamet who made Glengarry Glen Ross with The Devil Al Pacino from The Devil's Advocate. It was kind of a boring movie. Not a bad one. A boring one.I suppose Steve Martin's role in The Prince of Egypt classifies as a Religious Film and it's from Dreamworks Animation which I will do a whole chapter on later.The Out of Towners once again features Goldie Hawn from The First Wives Club, a Three Fates film with Bette Midler from Hocus Pocus with The Devil Gary Marshall. The Out of Towners also has one of the Kids in the Hall, a demonic show all around that once thanked its existence to The Devil played by Scott Thompson. And John Cleese plays a Hotel Manager. John Cleese played The Grim Reaper in Monty Python's The Meaning of Life and then Graham Chapman dropped dead.Bowfinger is another one of my personal favorites that I saw in the theater. It has Jamie Kennedy from Scream with Drew Barrymore from the Three Fates film Charlie's Angels. It has Heather Graham from Austin Powers The Spy Who Shagged Me with Mike Myers from So I Married an Axe Murderer with Amanda Plummer from the witchcraft movie A Simple Wish (which starred Steve Martin's usual go to wingman Martin Short as a Witch). Bowfinger had Robert Downey Jr from Weird Science, a Genie Movie. But most importantly it had Terrance Stamp who played The Devil Three Times in Spirits of the Dead Toby Dammit, Teorema, and The Company of Wolves. Eddie Murphy was in the Demonology films The Golden Child and The Haunted Mansion. Basically Bowfinger is an Illuminati film. And it's directed by Frank Oz of Little Shop of HorrorsNovacaine is artistically Steve Martin's best movie hands down. The best movie he ever made. The warning signs that the film is Illuminati is there are only three actors on the cover aka Three Fates. Laura Dern was in the Three Fates film Ladies and Gentlemen The Fabulous Stains directed by Robert Adler from The Rocky Horror Picture Show with The Devil Tim Curry from Legend. Laura Dern was also in Jurassic Park with The Devil Sam Neill from The Omen III The Final Conflict. Helen Bonham Carter was in Fight Club with the Angel of Death Brad Pitt from Meet Joe Black. Novocaine also had Kevin Bacon from Every Movie Ever Made.There's nothing wrong with Bringing Down the House, other than the presence of Eugene Levy, but Looney Tunes Back in Action raises some questions. Joe Dante worked on the Cursed Movie Twilight Zone The Movie. Brendan Fraser was in Bedazzled with The Devil Elizabeth Hurley. Robert Picardo played The Devil in 976-EVIL. Ron Perlman played The Devil in Hellboy. Jenna Elfman was in the Three Fates practical joke film Keeping the Faith about a Woman in a Three Way between a Rabbi and a Catholic Priest. Ben Stiller was from Highway to Hell and Edward Norton was from Fight Club with the Angel of Death Brad Pitt from Meet Joe Black. Looney Tunes Back in Action featured The Daleks from Doctor Who at the Request of Steve Martin and he later had to write an apology to the BBC so that the Daleks would be included in the Doctor Who Revival. What's funny about this is Doctor Who features an episode called The Satan Pit and other episodes about The Weeping Angels so it's an Illuminati Demonology show too if you think about it. Joan Cusack is also in Looney Tunes, she's the sister of John Cusack from the Evil Dead 2 ripoff film 1408It's Complicated is an Illuminati film because it has Alec Baldwin from Beetlejuice with The Devil Jeffrey Jones from Stay Tuned. And it has Meryl Streep, the worst one of them all, from She-Devil, Death Becomes Her, and Mamma Mia. She's basically guilty for every movie she ever made and is an Illuminati Record Holder.The Big Year, a movie about Birders or Bird Watchers, which befuddles me as to how it ever got the Green Light because it's boring as fuck all, The Big Year features Three Actors on the Cover signifying Three Fates. Owen Wilson is from Jan De Bont's The Haunting where he gets his Head Chopped Off. And Jack Black is from the Satanist band Tenacious D. I mean yeah, I suppose the movie is interesting if you actually pursue Bird Watching as a Hobby, and it showcases how it negatively effected their personal relationships but nobody put a gun to those guys heads and forced them to pursue that Hobby. It's their own damn fault.I haven't seen Murders in the Building because I don't have streaming but I'm sure it's a fucking masterpiece and very appropriate for Steve Martin to end his career by the side of Martin Short, his partner for their Comedy Standup Shows "A Night You'll Never Remember For The Rest of Your Lives."Thank You Steve Martin for a Career Worth Remembering. You Illuminati Bastard.