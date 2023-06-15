really don't know how you do it, capon.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
The smell of summer rain on asphalt/tarmac.
And the post rain rainbow effect off the tarmac.
Steam rising off the tarmac
Crosby Nick never fails.
Just go in the toilet you dirtbag.
That's life on the road as a trucker for you.
I just realised that, today, I'm one day closer to death - and not shorter of breath - well, not until the last one......
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Ever since I was a kid I wanted one of those HUGE Toblerone bars. Bought one on the ferry back from Belfast last weekend. Its in the fridge chilling.Gonna munch it watching Glastonbury on TV.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
don't do it - take it out of the fridge or it'll have your top row of teeth outit needs to be a bit soft to enjoy properly
These
Was out with a mate last night and we decided to go for "just the one" drink - and I actually just had the one drink. Quite proud of myself.
