Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8080 on: June 15, 2023, 11:46:36 pm »
really don't know how you do it, capon.

:)
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8081 on: June 16, 2023, 12:49:37 am »
Quote from: SamLad on June 15, 2023, 11:46:36 pm
really don't know how you do it, capon.

:)

Capon doesn't know, either... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline dalarr

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8082 on: June 17, 2023, 03:30:55 pm »
The smell of summer rain on asphalt/tarmac.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8083 on: June 17, 2023, 04:00:18 pm »
Getting the car cleaned immaculate inside and out

Getting the grass cut before it rains
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8084 on: June 18, 2023, 10:26:27 am »
Watching The The live at the Royal Albert Hall on TV late last night as distant thunderstorms lit up the sky all around outside. Beautiful!
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8085 on: Yesterday at 06:38:19 pm »
These

Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8086 on: Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on June 17, 2023, 03:30:55 pm
The smell of summer rain on asphalt/tarmac.

And the post rain rainbow effect off the tarmac.
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8087 on: Yesterday at 09:09:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:42:50 pm
And the post rain rainbow effect off the tarmac.

Steam rising off the tarmac
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8088 on: Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:09:15 pm
Steam rising off the tarmac


Just go in the toilet you dirtbag.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8089 on: Yesterday at 09:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:22:03 pm
Just go in the toilet you dirtbag.

That's life on the road as a trucker for you.
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8090 on: Yesterday at 10:23:32 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:30:01 pm
That's life on the road as a trucker for you.

When you gotta go you gotta go 😉
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 24/7

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8091 on: Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm »
I just realised that, today, I'm one day closer to death - and not shorter of breath - well, not until the last one......
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8092 on: Yesterday at 11:21:37 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 11:14:38 pm
I just realised that, today, I'm one day closer to death - and not shorter of breath - well, not until the last one......

Jim Ive just sent you a pm mate.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 01:10:33 pm »
Ever since I was a kid I wanted one of those HUGE Toblerone bars.

Bought one on the ferry back from Belfast last weekend. Its in the fridge chilling.

Gonna munch it watching Glastonbury on TV. :)
Logged

Online liverbloke

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 02:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 01:10:33 pm
Ever since I was a kid I wanted one of those HUGE Toblerone bars.

Bought one on the ferry back from Belfast last weekend. Its in the fridge chilling.

Gonna munch it watching Glastonbury on TV. :)

don't do it - take it out of the fridge or it'll have your top row of teeth out

it needs to be a bit soft to enjoy properly
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Buck Pete

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 02:25:19 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:23:03 pm
don't do it - take it out of the fridge or it'll have your top row of teeth out

it needs to be a bit soft to enjoy properly

haha, this man speaks the truth. My Missus has just admitted to sneaking a piece of MY Toblerone earlier today.

She said it nearly took her front teeth out!!

I will let it melt a little as I enjoy it.  But I love chilled choccie. :)
Logged

Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 03:06:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:23:03 pm
don't do it - take it out of the fridge or it'll have your top row of teeth out

it needs to be a bit soft to enjoy properly

is the right answer. A toblerone from the fridge can be used to smash down a wall ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Claire.

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 03:09:37 pm »
Logged

Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 05:43:45 pm »
Was out with a mate last night and we decided to go for "just the one" drink - and I actually just had the one drink. Quite proud of myself.  :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 05:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:43:45 pm
Was out with a mate last night and we decided to go for "just the one" drink - and I actually just had the one drink. Quite proud of myself.  :D

Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 05:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:43:45 pm
Was out with a mate last night and we decided to go for "just the one" drink - and I actually just had the one drink. Quite proud of myself.  :D

Good on you. That's me all the time, I get one drink and make it last.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
