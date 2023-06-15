really don't know how you do it, capon.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
The smell of summer rain on asphalt/tarmac.
And the post rain rainbow effect off the tarmac.
Steam rising off the tarmac
Crosby Nick never fails.
Just go in the toilet you dirtbag.
That's life on the road as a trucker for you.
I just realised that, today, I'm one day closer to death - and not shorter of breath - well, not until the last one......
