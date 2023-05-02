« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 493403 times)

Offline jillc

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7960 on: May 2, 2023, 07:02:11 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April 12, 2023, 09:07:47 pm
Well I won't have more than a few hours at each destination, but there should be some epic photo opportunities. I can take my big cameras too. :D

Fantastic enjoy your first cruise. 😀
Offline jillc

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7961 on: May 2, 2023, 07:04:39 am »
Quote from: Snail on April 28, 2023, 09:56:51 pm
We'll have been married for a year at the end of July and I've spent this evening going back through all the photos I took from our wedding and honeymoon. Two favourites:





Beautiful photo heres to another great year for you both. 😀
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7962 on: May 2, 2023, 01:29:47 pm »
Homemade cheese and broccoli soup - this time Blacksticks Blue and cheddar.
Offline Red Beret

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7963 on: Today at 02:52:50 pm »
Met up with a friend around 12.30 for lunch. by 2pm I'd had three cocktails. I think I need some beers to sober up - I'm rolling. :lmao
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7964 on: Today at 02:56:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:52:50 pm
Met up with a friend around 12.30 for lunch. by 2pm I'd had three cocktails. I think I need some beers to sober up - I'm rolling. :lmao

:thumbup
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7965 on: Today at 04:13:56 pm »
Putting on my work email out of office notification for 2 weeks.  Couple of home games with a holiday to Crete in the middle and starting now with Friday drinks in my local.
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7966 on: Today at 04:29:14 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 04:13:56 pm
Putting on my work email out of office notification for 2 weeks.  Couple of home games with a holiday to Crete in the middle and starting now with Friday drinks in my local.

Nice one, enjoy.

20 days til we go to Crete, can't wait.
Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7967 on: Today at 05:09:44 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:29:14 pm
Nice one, enjoy.

20 days til we go to Crete, can't wait.
Ta.

Never been to Crete so looking forward to somewhere new.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7968 on: Today at 05:12:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:29:14 pm
Nice one, enjoy.

20 days til we go to Crete, can't wait.

Are you going for a long time or just taking a minor tour?
Online SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7969 on: Today at 05:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 05:12:16 pm
Are you going for a long time or just taking a minor tour?
what an amaze-ing question.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7970 on: Today at 05:30:34 pm »
Home made pizza and a glass of red wine..... a perfect Friday evening ☺️
Online rob1966

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7971 on: Today at 05:35:45 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 05:09:44 pm
Ta.

Never been to Crete so looking forward to somewhere new.

We're going to just outside Hersonnisons, went last year for the first time and it was lovely and the local greek restaurants were ace. Having at least one day at the water park too.
