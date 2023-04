Well I won't have more than a few hours at each destination, but there should be some epic photo opportunities. I can take my big cameras too.



Not sure of your age, but my parents have been going on cruises for 10+ years now since they turned 60 and absolutely love them. My dad likes that he can do his workouts on the cruise and go on little cycling trips while it's docked. They have basically seen the world via cruise ships in that time, with the only hiccup coming when the weather wasn't nice enough for them to visit Patagonia. Then in recent years they have been absolutely loving the on ship entertainment and fancy nights they put on, so don't feel like they are missing out not staying over in a city for too long.