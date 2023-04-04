Being back in England for a week.
This time next week you'll be posting about how glad you are to be out again.
You're giving it a week?!
Seeing a Robin building a nest in the garden. Seeing I've had my title changed from RAWK Scribe to RAWK Betazoid made me laugh. Although I had to Google what a Betazoid was. I wonder who changed that?
Guru Jimzoid I imagine.
Watched a Championship game today and the joy of the home crowd seemed so old fashioned when a goal was scored. They knew it was an actual goal and could truly celebrate knowing VAR would not over rule it.
Having my niece and her husband arrive unexpectedly and now having our own very drunken rave with hubby on the decks 🥂
Sounds like fun, Debbs. 🍻🍷🍸
I don't normally drink much so I'm having to pace myself with these two but needless to say we've had to send out for more supplies 😜
Taking my 3 year old into town on the bus and thank god it was a double decker, as every day walk home from nursery and see the number 75 which she wants to go on. Her face was a picture we finally made it onto a 75.
Bustimes.org, is a good site if you want too look at what's been allocated to a route, the 75 mostly has deckers allocated, but the odd single deck vehicle does stray onto the 75.https://bustimes.org/
Seeing a heron looking for its late lunch at the old mill by Salmon Leap on the Dee at Chester.
AwwThe 75 is the best bus. Beats the 80s easily Seen the 4 not much (the People's bus!)Liverpool is awash in Enviro 400s. Not a problem, though is a bit samey
How's the hangover this morning, Debbs? 🥴
75 has a mix of E400s, Streetdecks & Wright Gemini 2s allocated to it[today its a mix of Wright Gemini 2, & streetdeck], but yep a load of E400s were brought around 2014, mostly to replace single decks.
Fresh as a daisy thanks unlike the other 3 😂Even they couldn't believe how much they'd gone through 🤢
Taking the South London in-laws to Blackpool for the day, wander in the sun then fish and chips in St. Anne's.
