This time next week you'll be posting about how glad you are to be out again.



Im having a great time. Havent seen my dad in 6 years. My daughter at 14 can appreciate what England is like and prepping for her to come over on her own next year. Been in Yorkshire most days then out to Liverpool for the weekend. Managed to get tickets to one of the few games in this area on Friday so her game to ever watch will be Sheffield United.