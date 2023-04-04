« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 488343 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,519
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7880 on: April 4, 2023, 11:33:58 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April  4, 2023, 08:34:51 am
Being back in England for a week.

This time next week you'll be posting about how glad you are to be out again. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,741
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7881 on: April 4, 2023, 11:38:20 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 11:33:58 am
This time next week you'll be posting about how glad you are to be out again. ;D
You're giving it a week?! :o
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,519
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7882 on: April 4, 2023, 12:39:29 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on April  4, 2023, 11:38:20 am
You're giving it a week?! :o

Well he did say he's here for a week. Although I'm sure "I'm so glad to be out of there!" will be preceded by several iterations of, "I cant wait to be out of here!" ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7883 on: April 4, 2023, 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April  4, 2023, 08:34:51 am
Being back in England for a week.


Go back to Liverpool

It's better than England
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7884 on: April 6, 2023, 07:38:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  4, 2023, 11:33:58 am
This time next week you'll be posting about how glad you are to be out again. ;D

Im having a great time. Havent seen my dad in 6 years. My daughter at 14 can appreciate what England is like and prepping for her to come over on her own next year. Been in Yorkshire most days then out to Liverpool for the weekend. Managed to get tickets to one of the few games in this area on Friday so her game to ever watch will be Sheffield United.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7885 on: April 7, 2023, 07:45:50 pm »
Seeing a Robin building a nest in the garden.  :)


Seeing I've had my title changed from RAWK Scribe to RAWK Betazoid made me laugh. Although I had to Google what a Betazoid was.  :odd

I wonder who changed that?
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7886 on: April 7, 2023, 07:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  7, 2023, 07:45:50 pm
Seeing a Robin building a nest in the garden.  :)


Seeing I've had my title changed from RAWK Scribe to RAWK Betazoid made me laugh. Although I had to Google what a Betazoid was.  :odd

I wonder who changed that?
Guru Jimzoid I imagine.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7887 on: April 7, 2023, 07:51:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on April  7, 2023, 07:50:45 pm
Guru Jimzoid I imagine.
He's my No1 suspect too.  :D
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,760
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7888 on: April 7, 2023, 08:47:27 pm »
Watched a Championship game today and the joy of the home crowd seemed so old fashioned when a goal was scored. They knew it was an actual goal and could truly celebrate knowing VAR would not over rule it.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7889 on: April 7, 2023, 09:02:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on April  7, 2023, 08:47:27 pm
Watched a Championship game today and the joy of the home crowd seemed so old fashioned when a goal was scored. They knew it was an actual goal and could truly celebrate knowing VAR would not over rule it.
It must be great seeing a goal scored and knowing there isn't some clown with an agenda in the VAR hotseat looking for flimsiest reason to disallow it.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7890 on: April 7, 2023, 09:03:42 pm »
Having my niece and her husband arrive unexpectedly and now having our own very drunken rave with hubby on the decks 🥂
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7891 on: April 7, 2023, 09:10:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  7, 2023, 09:03:42 pm
Having my niece and her husband arrive unexpectedly and now having our own very drunken rave with hubby on the decks 🥂
Sounds like fun, Debbs. 🍻🍷🍸
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7892 on: April 7, 2023, 09:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on April  7, 2023, 09:10:30 pm
Sounds like fun, Debbs. 🍻🍷🍸

I don't normally drink much so I'm having to pace myself with these two but needless to say we've had to send out for more supplies 😜
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7893 on: April 7, 2023, 10:15:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April  7, 2023, 09:30:49 pm
I don't normally drink much so I'm having to pace myself with these two but needless to say we've had to send out for more supplies 😜
;D

Have a lovely night. 🍻🎶🎧🎶🍻
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,527
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7894 on: April 7, 2023, 10:45:26 pm »
Seeing a heron looking for its late lunch at the old mill by Salmon Leap on the Dee at Chester.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7895 on: April 7, 2023, 11:02:45 pm »
Taking my 3 year old into town on the bus and thank god it was a double decker, as every day walk home from nursery and see the number 75 which she wants to go on. Her face was a picture we finally made it onto a 75.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,608
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7896 on: April 7, 2023, 11:09:29 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on April  7, 2023, 11:02:45 pm
Taking my 3 year old into town on the bus and thank god it was a double decker, as every day walk home from nursery and see the number 75 which she wants to go on. Her face was a picture we finally made it onto a 75.

Bustimes.org, is a good site if you want too look at what's been allocated to a route, the 75 mostly has deckers allocated, but the odd single deck vehicle does stray onto the 75.

https://bustimes.org/
Logged
#Sausages

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 706
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7897 on: April 7, 2023, 11:15:40 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on April  7, 2023, 11:09:29 pm
Bustimes.org, is a good site if you want too look at what's been allocated to a route, the 75 mostly has deckers allocated, but the odd single deck vehicle does stray onto the 75.

https://bustimes.org/
Never knew about being able to check the bus type.  This would have saved my stress this morning as was fearing a single bus due to being a Sunday timetable. Of course we get on, upstairs at the front and she now wants to go into town on a train.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7898 on: Yesterday at 08:45:06 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on April  7, 2023, 11:02:45 pm
Taking my 3 year old into town on the bus and thank god it was a double decker, as every day walk home from nursery and see the number 75 which she wants to go on. Her face was a picture we finally made it onto a 75.

Aww

The 75 is the best bus. Beats the 80s easily

Seen the 4 not much (the People's bus!)

Liverpool is awash in Enviro 400s. Not a problem, though is a bit samey
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7899 on: Yesterday at 11:04:22 am »
Quote from: reddebs on April  7, 2023, 09:30:49 pm
I don't normally drink much so I'm having to pace myself with these two but needless to say we've had to send out for more supplies 😜
How's the hangover this morning, Debbs? 🥴
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7900 on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on April  7, 2023, 10:45:26 pm
Seeing a heron looking for its late lunch at the old mill by Salmon Leap on the Dee at Chester.
Salmon Leap. Isn't that where Molby used to live?
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,608
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7901 on: Yesterday at 02:02:28 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:45:06 am
Aww

The 75 is the best bus. Beats the 80s easily

Seen the 4 not much (the People's bus!)

Liverpool is awash in Enviro 400s. Not a problem, though is a bit samey

75 has a mix of E400s, Streetdecks & Wright Gemini 2s allocated to it[today its a mix of Wright Gemini 2, & streetdeck], but yep a load of E400s were brought around 2014, mostly to replace single decks.

Logged
#Sausages

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,575
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7902 on: Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:04:22 am
How's the hangover this morning, Debbs? 🥴

Fresh as a daisy thanks unlike the other 3 😂

Even they couldn't believe how much they'd gone through 🤢
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,714
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7903 on: Yesterday at 03:23:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:02:28 pm
75 has a mix of E400s, Streetdecks & Wright Gemini 2s allocated to it[today its a mix of Wright Gemini 2, & streetdeck], but yep a load of E400s were brought around 2014, mostly to replace single decks.

Nice!

Them Gemini 2s need a look I do reckon

Any Dennis Darts anywhere? Obviously phased out but yknow

Where did they all go
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,266
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7904 on: Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 02:07:46 pm
Fresh as a daisy thanks unlike the other 3 😂

Even they couldn't believe how much they'd gone through 🤢
😎👍
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7905 on: Yesterday at 09:33:52 pm »
Taking the South London in-laws to Blackpool for the day, wander in the sun then fish and chips in St. Anne's.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,079
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7906 on: Yesterday at 10:04:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:33:52 pm
Taking the South London in-laws to Blackpool for the day, wander in the sun then fish and chips in St. Anne's.

Meeting up with Jurgen and the Virj?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,398
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7907 on: Yesterday at 11:40:30 pm »
Large Doner Kebab tonight, went down a treat.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7908 on: Today at 01:48:48 am »
Kittens yawning
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: 1 ... 193 194 195 196 197 [198]   Go Up
« previous next »
 