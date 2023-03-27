« previous next »
The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy

reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 27, 2023, 05:21:03 pm
Finally being able to enjoy a full day in the garden getting lots of little jobs done and a few biggish ones too.

That's it though now till after Easter.  The gales and torrential rain are back for the rest of this week then I'm in Yorkshire working next week.

I earned a well deserved gin & tonic too ☺️
24/7-nil

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 27, 2023, 06:59:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on March 27, 2023, 02:26:56 pm
damned gate-ists.
If you mean people who are prejudicial about other people's walks, wouldn't that be a gaitist? ;)
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

afc turkish

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 27, 2023, 07:21:10 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 27, 2023, 06:59:53 pm
If you mean people who are prejudicial about other people's walks, wouldn't that be a gaitist? ;)

Why are you bringing Henderson into it?
24/7-nil

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 27, 2023, 07:25:25 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on March 27, 2023, 07:21:10 pm
Why are you bringing Henderson into it?
His walk is so cool it makes me want to be his daughter on my wedding day having him walk me up the aisle. Wouldn't that be awesome though? The aisle part - not necessarily being his daughter part - although.........hmm..........
afc turkish

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 27, 2023, 07:27:16 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 27, 2023, 07:25:25 pm
His walk is so cool it makes me want to be his daughter on my wedding day having him walk me up the aisle. Wouldn't that be awesome though? The aisle part - not necessarily being his daughter part - although.........hmm..........

 ;D

Would you wear a beaded, agate dress?
SamLad

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 27, 2023, 08:22:12 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 27, 2023, 06:59:53 pm
If you mean people who are prejudicial about other people's walks, wouldn't that be a gaitist? ;)
damned spell-aholics.
FlashGordon

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 27, 2023, 11:01:59 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 27, 2023, 07:25:25 pm
His walk is so cool it makes me want to be his daughter on my wedding day having him walk me up the aisle. Wouldn't that be awesome though? The aisle part - not necessarily being his daughter part - although.........hmm..........

Would he do a little shuffle before he gives you away?
24/7-nil

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 28, 2023, 05:38:57 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 27, 2023, 11:01:59 pm
Would he do a little shuffle before he gives you away?
Hé could grip me by my ears while doing it for all I care. My dad's JH 😂
jillc

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 28, 2023, 01:18:52 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 27, 2023, 05:21:03 pm
Finally being able to enjoy a full day in the garden getting lots of little jobs done and a few biggish ones too.

That's it though now till after Easter.  The gales and torrential rain are back for the rest of this week then I'm in Yorkshire working next week.

I earned a well deserved gin & tonic too ☺️

I am really glad I took this week off then.  :-\
reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 28, 2023, 04:29:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on March 28, 2023, 01:18:52 pm
I am really glad I took this week off then.  :-\

I think the forecast has calmed down a bit since Jill so fingers crossed you'll get some enjoyable days 👍
jillc

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 28, 2023, 05:29:09 pm
Quote from: reddebs on March 28, 2023, 04:29:31 pm
I think the forecast has calmed down a bit since Jill so fingers crossed you'll get some enjoyable days 👍

Yesterday was okay to be honest, quite nice did a lot of walking.  ;D
rowan_d

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:42:09 am
The sound of rainfall when under a tin roof. Could have just sat there for hours if it wasn't where the bins are kept for all the flats ¬¬

Makes me miss having a conservatory, haven't been camping in years as well.
red_Mark1980

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 12:58:52 pm
After a relatively awful week in work (and then a particularly horrid Friday) nipping out for a solo pint at lunchtime. I don't care I'll be cruising through the afternoon. I've already worked close to 50 hours this week (overtime is not a thing)
reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 05:06:15 pm
My eldest granddaughter getting 'Star of the Week', 100% attendance and 'Mathematician of the Term' awards at school 🥰
Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 05:24:12 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:06:15 pm
My eldest granddaughter getting 'Star of the Week', 100% attendance and 'Mathematician of the Term' awards at school 🥰
Well done to her. ☺️👍
reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 05:58:32 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:24:12 pm
Well done to her. ☺️👍

Thank you mate.  She's doing really well now after a bit of an anxiety wobble back in September.  Hopefully she's over it now and can get on enjoying school life.
jillc

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 06:09:48 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 05:06:15 pm
My eldest granddaughter getting 'Star of the Week', 100% attendance and 'Mathematician of the Term' awards at school 🥰

You must be so proud of her.  :D
reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 06:18:08 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:09:48 pm
You must be so proud of her.  :D

I sure am Jill 😊
