Offline afc turkish

  Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,977
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7800 on: March 19, 2023, 12:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 19, 2023, 11:49:39 am
Itll be the rabies from the flying fox bite kicking in.

 ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7801 on: March 19, 2023, 01:52:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 19, 2023, 12:14:16 pm
You'll have to let me know when you're coffee so we can meet up for a coffee 👍
That would be lovely. ☺️👍
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7802 on: March 19, 2023, 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 19, 2023, 11:49:39 am
Itll be the rabies from the flying fox bite kicking in.
Talking of things that bite, Mrs Spion spotted a Moray Eel in his lair this afternoon. I had a look but didn't get too close. Same with the Lion Fish I came across. Spikey bugger he was.  :o
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7803 on: March 19, 2023, 02:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 19, 2023, 01:52:07 pm
That would be lovely. ☺️👍

Well that quote will go down as a 'I really should proof read before hitting post' moments but you understood what it should have said 😂
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7804 on: March 19, 2023, 02:32:47 pm »
😂

My phone often does that to me, so I have to go back and alter posts all the time.  ::)
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7805 on: March 19, 2023, 02:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 19, 2023, 02:32:47 pm
😂

My phone often does that to me, so I have to go back and alter posts all the time.  ::)

Same here mate but it's all good 👍
Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,342
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7806 on: March 19, 2023, 07:24:11 pm »
And if anybody local (or from further afield) fancies hanging out, I'm happy to meet up.  8)
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7807 on: March 19, 2023, 07:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 19, 2023, 06:58:35 am
Going abroad once a year used to keep me going. It was always something to look forward to. The pandemic ended that, as it did for the majority of us. This is our first since 2019. A special one for my 60th off Mrs S. It's not like we could afford this all the time. It's a one-off. It's been a bugger of a few years, so now it's time to relax for a short time. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so here.

My Mum and brother are looking after the little man. Yes, it was a wrench to leave him because we'd really begun to bond. I didn't want to have to then disappear on him again, but there was no option. At least he knows my Mum though, and knows her house.

Funny enough, I had a dream last night that he was being looked after by So, Howard Phillips off RAWK. We called to pick him up when we got home and Howard lived in a house in Crosby that had an LFC sportswear shop upstairs.  :D
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7808 on: March 19, 2023, 10:00:23 pm »
I had a tour of the Tennents brewery in Glasgow today and really enjoyed it. Amazing history and good to see how it all happens.

They make 6.5 million cans of beer a week as well as 1.2 million pints of lager in kegs. Scotland has a population of just over 5 million. Go us.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,383
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7809 on: March 19, 2023, 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on March 19, 2023, 07:24:11 pm
And if anybody local (or from further afield) fancies hanging out, I'm happy to meet up.  8)

We all eventually meet up in Dream World.
Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7810 on: March 19, 2023, 10:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 18, 2023, 11:39:13 am
😎👍

Cheers.

I was snorkelling in the shallows yesterday and a Ray that was bigger than a dining table swam past me. I'd just turned my underwater camera off too, so he was off before I could film him.  :butt

Careful you don't stand on one, we did a medivac of a kid from one of the islands yesterday who stood on a sting ray, severed his achilles tendon and the barb was stuck right in there, poor kid was screaming in pain.
Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,383
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7811 on: March 19, 2023, 10:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 19, 2023, 07:54:11 pm
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.

Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.
Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,004
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7812 on: March 19, 2023, 10:49:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 19, 2023, 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.

What was there then? I lived in Crosby until '76.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,977
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7813 on: March 19, 2023, 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 19, 2023, 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.

SpionKnocker
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,749
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7814 on: March 19, 2023, 11:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on March 19, 2023, 10:00:23 pm
I had a tour of the Tennents brewery in Glasgow today and really enjoyed it. Amazing history and good to see how it all happens.

They make 6.5 million cans of beer a week as well as 1.2 million pints of lager in kegs. Scotland has a population of just over 5 million. Go us.

Do they still have pictures of young ladies on the side
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7815 on: March 20, 2023, 06:32:49 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on March 19, 2023, 10:09:03 pm
Careful you don't stand on one, we did a medivac of a kid from one of the islands yesterday who stood on a sting ray, severed his achilles tendon and the barb was stuck right in there, poor kid was screaming in pain.
I know what you mean. I'm always wary of where I choose to stand if I take a break from snorkelling. They have Stone Fish here too. There's just been some drama on the beach. I'm sitting in my hammock and hear lots of splashing about. It's two reef sharks that had run right up into a few inches of water then trying to get back in. Must have been chasing something. Amazing sight. Another five then cruised past. 🦈

Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7816 on: March 20, 2023, 06:33:44 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 19, 2023, 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.
I knew you were going to say that.  ;)
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7817 on: March 20, 2023, 06:40:32 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 19, 2023, 07:54:11 pm
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.
That rings a bell, but I can't quite picture where it was. I bet you also remember Alibaba Records and Marina Records up by Waterloo station?

Yes, it's been lovely here. It's a relaxing, non pretentious resort island. For peace, quiet and nature its great. I just found the Flying Fox roost this morning, which was nice. All hanging upside down either preening or asleep. Mrs Spion and I just had a massage in the spa. Being battered by a five foot one girl never felt so good. 😃

I spotted a nice bird yesterday. Probably common here but anyway. I thought it was a cuckoo at first but it turns out it's a female Asian Koel. They are from the Cuckoo family though. The male is jet black with red eyes.They seem to congregate in a tree bearing red berries which the Flying Foxes also feed from in the evening.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7818 on: March 20, 2023, 08:46:01 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 19, 2023, 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.
:D What a coincidence, or maybe not.
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 20, 2023, 06:40:32 am
That rings a bell, but I can't quite picture where it was. I bet you also remember Alibaba Records and Marina Records up by Waterloo station?

Yes, it's been lovely here. It's a relaxing, non pretentious resort island. For peace, quiet and nature its great. I just found the Flying Fox roost this morning, which was nice. All hanging upside down either preening or asleep. Mrs Spion and I just had a massage in the spa. Being battered by a five foot one girl never felt so good. 😃

I spotted a nice bird yesterday. Probably common here but anyway. I thought it was a cuckoo at first but it turns out it's a female Asian Koel. They are from the Cuckoo family though. The male is jet black with red eyes.They seem to congregate in a tree bearing red berries which the Flying Foxes also feed from in the evening.
Howard Sports was on South Rd on right hand side if you were heading away from the station towards the Liver. Those record shops ring a bell too, but I was more of a Crown records man.
Glad youre having a good break, funnily enough we were looking at Maldives recently, youve picked the right time to go. Enjoy.
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7819 on: March 20, 2023, 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on March 19, 2023, 11:12:46 pm
Do they still have pictures of young ladies on the side

No, but they had old cans on display in the visitors centre. A lot more risque than I seem to remember at the time.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7820 on: March 20, 2023, 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on March 20, 2023, 08:46:01 am
:D What a coincidence, or maybe not.Howard Sports was on South Rd on right hand side if you were heading away from the station towards the Liver. Those record shops ring a bell too, but I was more of a Crown records man.
Glad youre having a good break, funnily enough we were looking at Maldives recently, youve picked the right time to go. Enjoy.
I think I remember Howard Sports now. Ah, Crown Records. I knew Rob who owned it. A mate used to work there too.

Yes, definitely the right time to come here weather-wise. We made sure we researched that before we chose this month. This trip is for my birthday, which is in November. But the weather is not good here then so we put it off until now.

Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,678
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7821 on: March 20, 2023, 10:59:57 am »
Snowdrops. Birdsong. Windless, sunny afternoons on still-frozen lakes. This country is simply stunning - and the sun has already climbed surprisingly high into the sky.

Happy equinox, peeps. 🌞
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,152
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7822 on: March 20, 2023, 11:10:47 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 20, 2023, 10:59:57 am
Snowdrops. Birdsong. Windless, sunny afternoons on still-frozen lakes. This country is simply stunning - and the sun has already climbed surprisingly high into the sky.

Happy equinox, peeps. 🌞
That sounds beautiful. 🌞👍
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7823 on: March 20, 2023, 11:28:09 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 20, 2023, 10:59:57 am
Snowdrops. Birdsong. Windless, sunny afternoons on still-frozen lakes. This country is simply stunning - and the sun has already climbed surprisingly high into the sky.

Happy equinox, peeps. 🌞

I really want to visit Estonia, it sounds like my kind of place 😁
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7824 on: March 20, 2023, 12:25:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 20, 2023, 10:58:12 am
I think I remember Howard Sports now. Ah, Crown Records. I knew Rob who owned it. A mate used to work there too.

Yes, definitely the right time to come here weather-wise. We made sure we researched that before we chose this month. This trip is for my birthday, which is in November. But the weather is not good here then so we put it off until now.

Ah, I remember him - never the cheapest Rob. Used to love browsing in there. Enjoy the rest of your break
Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,678
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7825 on: March 20, 2023, 12:49:45 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 20, 2023, 11:28:09 am
I really want to visit Estonia, it sounds like my kind of place 😁
I'll gladly show you or anyone else around. visitestonia
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7826 on: March 20, 2023, 01:39:10 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 20, 2023, 12:49:45 pm
I'll gladly show you or anyone else around. visitestonia

When would you say is the best time to visit Jim? 

I'm guessing mid to late spring for clear air and everything coming to life after the winter?  I'm not bothered about heat just clear sunny days 😁
Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,678
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7827 on: March 20, 2023, 01:58:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on March 20, 2023, 01:39:10 pm
When would you say is the best time to visit Jim? 

I'm guessing mid to late spring for clear air and everything coming to life after the winter?  I'm not bothered about heat just clear sunny days 😁
Late May/early June then, when everything has bloomed (oaks are traditionally the last to do so) and the multitudinous shades of green are at their most vivid, before the parching that usually occurs in July which dulls that vibrancy.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,126
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7828 on: March 20, 2023, 06:03:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 23, 2023, 08:22:30 am
Love that site

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.php/UsefulNotes/Liverpool

Yep, it's great. Was reading about Greek mythology recently. Madness the stuff they got up to!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7829 on: March 20, 2023, 06:09:52 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on March 20, 2023, 01:58:13 pm
Late May/early June then, when everything has bloomed (oaks are traditionally the last to do so) and the multitudinous shades of green are at their most vivid, before the parching that usually occurs in July which dulls that vibrancy.

Sounds perfect mate I'll have a look at flights 👍
Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 797
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7830 on: March 21, 2023, 08:21:47 pm »
Walked through my local park tonight and was pleased to see a gang of teenagers drinking vodka, smoking spliffs and having a laugh. Nobody staring at their phone.
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7831 on: March 21, 2023, 08:30:05 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on March 21, 2023, 08:21:47 pm
Walked through my local park tonight and was pleased to see a gang of teenagers drinking vodka, smoking spliffs and having a laugh. Nobody staring at their phone.

😂
Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,649
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7832 on: March 22, 2023, 12:34:39 pm »
Waking up in Liverpool
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,979
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7833 on: Today at 04:30:27 pm »
Buskers, I love watching / listening to them.  Some of them are extremely talented. Any way, I've started to take my GoPro camera with me when I'm out and about to record them . . . . . here's one I recorded in York on Wednesday.

https://youtu.be/LwezQsF80xs
Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,678
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7834 on: Today at 08:10:41 pm »
WSL derby match live on Viaplay and with English comms :D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,678
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7835 on: Today at 08:11:09 pm »
YES!!!!!! Stengel! What strength to do that - exquisite finishing! 1-1

(Some debate about her coming back from offside but I'm confident VAR would have let that go, since there was a deflection from an EFC player on the way through, so fuck off :wave)
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 678
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7836 on: Today at 11:31:51 pm »
Taking my 3 year old for her first game tomorrow at Anfield for the Legends match. Normally she is in the car while I am dropped off and is upset she can't go. I am looking forward to Saturday morning when I grab her Liverpool stuff, which I have surreptitiously washed this week, and say you are joining us today.
