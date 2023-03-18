« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 483609 times)

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,948
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7800 on: Yesterday at 12:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:49:39 am
Itll be the rabies from the flying fox bite kicking in.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7801 on: Yesterday at 01:52:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 12:14:16 pm
You'll have to let me know when you're coffee so we can meet up for a coffee 👍
That would be lovely. ☺️👍
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7802 on: Yesterday at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:49:39 am
Itll be the rabies from the flying fox bite kicking in.
Talking of things that bite, Mrs Spion spotted a Moray Eel in his lair this afternoon. I had a look but didn't get too close. Same with the Lion Fish I came across. Spikey bugger he was.  :o
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7803 on: Yesterday at 02:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:52:07 pm
That would be lovely. ☺️👍

Well that quote will go down as a 'I really should proof read before hitting post' moments but you understood what it should have said 😂
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7804 on: Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm »
😂

My phone often does that to me, so I have to go back and alter posts all the time.  ::)
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7805 on: Yesterday at 02:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:32:47 pm
😂

My phone often does that to me, so I have to go back and alter posts all the time.  ::)

Same here mate but it's all good 👍
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,297
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7806 on: Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm »
And if anybody local (or from further afield) fancies hanging out, I'm happy to meet up.  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7807 on: Yesterday at 07:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:58:35 am
Going abroad once a year used to keep me going. It was always something to look forward to. The pandemic ended that, as it did for the majority of us. This is our first since 2019. A special one for my 60th off Mrs S. It's not like we could afford this all the time. It's a one-off. It's been a bugger of a few years, so now it's time to relax for a short time. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so here.

My Mum and brother are looking after the little man. Yes, it was a wrench to leave him because we'd really begun to bond. I didn't want to have to then disappear on him again, but there was no option. At least he knows my Mum though, and knows her house.

Funny enough, I had a dream last night that he was being looked after by So, Howard Phillips off RAWK. We called to pick him up when we got home and Howard lived in a house in Crosby that had an LFC sportswear shop upstairs.  :D
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7808 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm »
I had a tour of the Tennents brewery in Glasgow today and really enjoyed it. Amazing history and good to see how it all happens.

They make 6.5 million cans of beer a week as well as 1.2 million pints of lager in kegs. Scotland has a population of just over 5 million. Go us.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,356
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7809 on: Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:24:11 pm
And if anybody local (or from further afield) fancies hanging out, I'm happy to meet up.  8)

We all eventually meet up in Dream World.
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7810 on: Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 18, 2023, 11:39:13 am
😎👍

Cheers.

I was snorkelling in the shallows yesterday and a Ray that was bigger than a dining table swam past me. I'd just turned my underwater camera off too, so he was off before I could film him.  :butt

Careful you don't stand on one, we did a medivac of a kid from one of the islands yesterday who stood on a sting ray, severed his achilles tendon and the barb was stuck right in there, poor kid was screaming in pain.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,356
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7811 on: Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:54:11 pm
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.

Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.
Logged

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7812 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.

What was there then? I lived in Crosby until '76.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,948
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7813 on: Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.

SpionKnocker
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7814 on: Yesterday at 11:12:46 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm
I had a tour of the Tennents brewery in Glasgow today and really enjoyed it. Amazing history and good to see how it all happens.

They make 6.5 million cans of beer a week as well as 1.2 million pints of lager in kegs. Scotland has a population of just over 5 million. Go us.

Do they still have pictures of young ladies on the side
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7815 on: Today at 06:32:49 am »
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 10:09:03 pm
Careful you don't stand on one, we did a medivac of a kid from one of the islands yesterday who stood on a sting ray, severed his achilles tendon and the barb was stuck right in there, poor kid was screaming in pain.
I know what you mean. I'm always wary of where I choose to stand if I take a break from snorkelling. They have Stone Fish here too. There's just been some drama on the beach. I'm sitting in my hammock and hear lots of splashing about. It's two reef sharks that had run right up into a few inches of water then trying to get back in. Must have been chasing something. Amazing sight. Another five then cruised past. 🦈

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7816 on: Today at 06:33:44 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.
I knew you were going to say that.  ;)
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7817 on: Today at 06:40:32 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:54:11 pm
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.
That rings a bell, but I can't quite picture where it was. I bet you also remember Alibaba Records and Marina Records up by Waterloo station?

Yes, it's been lovely here. It's a relaxing, non pretentious resort island. For peace, quiet and nature its great. I just found the Flying Fox roost this morning, which was nice. All hanging upside down either preening or asleep. Mrs Spion and I just had a massage in the spa. Being battered by a five foot one girl never felt so good. 😃

I spotted a nice bird yesterday. Probably common here but anyway. I thought it was a cuckoo at first but it turns out it's a female Asian Koel. They are from the Cuckoo family though. The male is jet black with red eyes.They seem to congregate in a tree bearing red berries which the Flying Foxes also feed from in the evening.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:51:23 am by Son of Spion »
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,061
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7818 on: Today at 08:46:01 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:11:25 pm
Believe it or not I worked in 38 Church Road Crosby between 1974-1978.

Im convinced Spion is one of those Stephen King characters with mind reading capabilities who originated in the far reaches of the universe.
:D What a coincidence, or maybe not.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:40:32 am
That rings a bell, but I can't quite picture where it was. I bet you also remember Alibaba Records and Marina Records up by Waterloo station?

Yes, it's been lovely here. It's a relaxing, non pretentious resort island. For peace, quiet and nature its great. I just found the Flying Fox roost this morning, which was nice. All hanging upside down either preening or asleep. Mrs Spion and I just had a massage in the spa. Being battered by a five foot one girl never felt so good. 😃

I spotted a nice bird yesterday. Probably common here but anyway. I thought it was a cuckoo at first but it turns out it's a female Asian Koel. They are from the Cuckoo family though. The male is jet black with red eyes.They seem to congregate in a tree bearing red berries which the Flying Foxes also feed from in the evening.
Howard Sports was on South Rd on right hand side if you were heading away from the station towards the Liver. Those record shops ring a bell too, but I was more of a Crown records man.
Glad youre having a good break, funnily enough we were looking at Maldives recently, youve picked the right time to go. Enjoy.
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,072
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7819 on: Today at 09:16:28 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:12:46 pm
Do they still have pictures of young ladies on the side

No, but they had old cans on display in the visitors centre. A lot more risque than I seem to remember at the time.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7820 on: Today at 10:58:12 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 08:46:01 am
:D What a coincidence, or maybe not.Howard Sports was on South Rd on right hand side if you were heading away from the station towards the Liver. Those record shops ring a bell too, but I was more of a Crown records man.
Glad youre having a good break, funnily enough we were looking at Maldives recently, youve picked the right time to go. Enjoy.
I think I remember Howard Sports now. Ah, Crown Records. I knew Rob who owned it. A mate used to work there too.

Yes, definitely the right time to come here weather-wise. We made sure we researched that before we chose this month. This trip is for my birthday, which is in November. But the weather is not good here then so we put it off until now.

Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,635
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7821 on: Today at 10:59:57 am »
Snowdrops. Birdsong. Windless, sunny afternoons on still-frozen lakes. This country is simply stunning - and the sun has already climbed surprisingly high into the sky.

Happy equinox, peeps. 🌞
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,133
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7822 on: Today at 11:10:47 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 10:59:57 am
Snowdrops. Birdsong. Windless, sunny afternoons on still-frozen lakes. This country is simply stunning - and the sun has already climbed surprisingly high into the sky.

Happy equinox, peeps. 🌞
That sounds beautiful. 🌞👍
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 