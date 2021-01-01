« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 483305 times)

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,944
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7800 on: Today at 12:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:49:39 am
Itll be the rabies from the flying fox bite kicking in.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,126
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7801 on: Today at 01:52:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:14:16 pm
You'll have to let me know when you're coffee so we can meet up for a coffee 👍
That would be lovely. ☺️👍
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,126
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7802 on: Today at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:49:39 am
Itll be the rabies from the flying fox bite kicking in.
Talking of things that bite, Mrs Spion spotted a Moray Eel in his lair this afternoon. I had a look but didn't get too close. Same with the Lion Fish I came across. Spikey bugger he was.  :o
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7803 on: Today at 02:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:52:07 pm
That would be lovely. ☺️👍

Well that quote will go down as a 'I really should proof read before hitting post' moments but you understood what it should have said 😂
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,126
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7804 on: Today at 02:32:47 pm »
😂

My phone often does that to me, so I have to go back and alter posts all the time.  ::)
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,445
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7805 on: Today at 02:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:32:47 pm
😂

My phone often does that to me, so I have to go back and alter posts all the time.  ::)

Same here mate but it's all good 👍
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,295
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7806 on: Today at 07:24:11 pm »
And if anybody local (or from further afield) fancies hanging out, I'm happy to meet up.  8)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7807 on: Today at 07:54:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:58:35 am
Going abroad once a year used to keep me going. It was always something to look forward to. The pandemic ended that, as it did for the majority of us. This is our first since 2019. A special one for my 60th off Mrs S. It's not like we could afford this all the time. It's a one-off. It's been a bugger of a few years, so now it's time to relax for a short time. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so here.

My Mum and brother are looking after the little man. Yes, it was a wrench to leave him because we'd really begun to bond. I didn't want to have to then disappear on him again, but there was no option. At least he knows my Mum though, and knows her house.

Funny enough, I had a dream last night that he was being looked after by So, Howard Phillips off RAWK. We called to pick him up when we got home and Howard lived in a house in Crosby that had an LFC sportswear shop upstairs.  :D
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 191 192 193 194 195 [196]   Go Up
« previous next »
 