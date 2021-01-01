Going abroad once a year used to keep me going. It was always something to look forward to. The pandemic ended that, as it did for the majority of us. This is our first since 2019. A special one for my 60th off Mrs S. It's not like we could afford this all the time. It's a one-off. It's been a bugger of a few years, so now it's time to relax for a short time. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so here.
My Mum and brother are looking after the little man. Yes, it was a wrench to leave him because we'd really begun to bond. I didn't want to have to then disappear on him again, but there was no option. At least he knows my Mum though, and knows her house.
Funny enough, I had a dream last night that he was being looked after by So, Howard Phillips off RAWK. We called to pick him up when we got home and Howard lived in a house in Crosby that had an LFC sportswear shop upstairs.
Maybe Howard owned Howard sports on south road? Very niche reference but there you go.
Sounds a cracking break though mate, enjoy.