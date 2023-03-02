« previous next »
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7680 on: March 2, 2023, 08:15:08 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  1, 2023, 11:00:34 pm
My 6 year old daughter at her first Anfield game tonight burst into tears when Mo Salah scored. I think she loves him more than she loves me  ;D

Mate, she probably loves Adrian more than you. ;)

Salah scored at my sons first game too. Legend!
Offline damomad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7681 on: March 2, 2023, 08:49:59 am »
That's brilliant Barney, those are the moment's neither of you will ever forget. Nice to hear stories about tears of joy again, we're back on the up!

Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7682 on: March 2, 2023, 09:43:12 am »
once again i'm not posting anything else today because of my post count

i'll just quietly sit here all day with a satisfied feeling :)

Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7683 on: March 2, 2023, 11:56:40 am »
Always love it when I go to the game and we have visitors to our fine city that need a little help or guidance.

Got a couple to Lime St from the bus. Helped a few others get a bus into town and met some lovely people; some Wolves fans, a Coventry fan and some randoms from Down South.

Although I'm not originally from Liverpool, I love this city with all my heart and it's lovely to hear people say how nice it is and how friendly everyone is. I've only lived here for 35 years (Merseyside for 40), but feels like always :)
Offline El Lobo

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7684 on: March 2, 2023, 02:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2023, 04:50:36 pm
Won £40 on our work football predications the weekend before last (mainly down to being one for the few to say the mighty reds would beat Newcastle. And the bloke who runs it is a Newcastle fan so that was extra sweet.

£40 in the holiday spend kitty for Easter. Should get me a few extra San Miguel.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349423.2400

You can have Barneys place
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7685 on: March 2, 2023, 05:16:32 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  2, 2023, 02:43:09 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349423.2400

You can have Barneys place

His little girl can take his spot, she's plenty knowledgeable...
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7686 on: Yesterday at 10:51:41 am »
picking up my keys to the flat by sefton park today  :)
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7687 on: Yesterday at 11:57:23 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:51:41 am
picking up my keys to the flat by sefton park today  :)
:D

All the best with the move. I hope you enjoy living there.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7688 on: Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm »
Thanks!

first game after my move will be us Vs United

IF THAT DOESN'T GIVE OUR TEAM THE EDGE NOTHING WILL
Offline wah00ey

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7689 on: Yesterday at 01:15:27 pm »
A proper pint.  By which I mean a proper pint of hand-pumped bitter like Harvey's.  We're a dying breed us ale drinkers.  It's all fizzy, uber-sweet, ice-cold lager from a tap these days sadly.
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7690 on: Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm »
Nostalgia about what Bobby gave us...
Offline Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7691 on: Yesterday at 04:12:19 pm »
Went for a wander through Formby Woods today. Had a light bite for a pub lunch and now enjoying a pint.
Offline kellan

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7692 on: Yesterday at 04:26:29 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:44:42 pm
Thanks!

first game after my move will be us Vs United

IF THAT DOESN'T GIVE OUR TEAM THE EDGE NOTHING WILL
How superstitious are you? Some people would feel that losing the first match after moving in would be grounds to move back out, just so they can't be held responsible for us never winning again.
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7693 on: Yesterday at 06:09:48 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 02:07:39 pm
Nostalgia about what Bobby gave us...

Oh that's a gut punch, I hadn't seen the news. What a legend he was for us  :'(
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7694 on: Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:12:19 pm
Went for a wander through Formby Woods today. Had a light bite for a pub lunch and now enjoying a pint.

What pub?
Online afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7695 on: Yesterday at 06:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:09:48 pm
Oh that's a gut punch, I hadn't seen the news. What a legend he was for us  :'(

Yes, traumatic, indeed.

But just think about all the joy.

Said it before, bears repeating, "Bobby is us."
Offline Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7696 on: Yesterday at 06:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 06:10:20 pm
What pub?

The Pinewood I think. Had to move seats though, when two auld geezers started chatting politics. ;D
Offline 24/7

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7697 on: Yesterday at 06:20:10 pm »
Ending the first week at the new job with a department meeting that mostly featured playing games. Gotta love these unicorn millennial environments 💚
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7698 on: Yesterday at 06:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:13:33 pm
The Pinewood I think. Had to move seats though, when two auld geezers started chatting politics. ;D

Ah yeah the Pineys. I used to live right there as a youngster. Not the best pub, get yourself to the Freshfield next time and you can get the train back from Freshy station
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7699 on: Yesterday at 06:51:30 pm »
+1 for the Freshfield.

You might bump into Klopp in there too. Last time I was in there Trent AA walked in with his mates.
Online bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7700 on: Today at 11:07:27 am »
Our new kittens purring
