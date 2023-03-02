Always love it when I go to the game and we have visitors to our fine city that need a little help or guidance.Got a couple to Lime St from the bus. Helped a few others get a bus into town and met some lovely people; some Wolves fans, a Coventry fan and some randoms from Down South.Although I'm not originally from Liverpool, I love this city with all my heart and it's lovely to hear people say how nice it is and how friendly everyone is. I've only lived here for 35 years (Merseyside for 40), but feels like always