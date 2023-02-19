I think its the glee that certain posters take in being right when things go badly for us. Just bizarre. Youve got Gerry crowing that hes not surprised, KH prancing about in the transfer thread I assume mocking something Peter posted, that LallanaPyjama guy showing his face for the first time in months I mean why bother if the only thing that gets you off is your team failing? Theres a far, far more suitable team to support and the beauty is theyre literally a few feet away



Yeah some of them love it. They're properly in their element at times like this.I'll never understand it. As fans aren't we brought up with the idea that when your team and players are going through tough times or adversity you close ranks round them and support them. And to take the bad moments with equanimity just as we react with ecstasy to the good ones? Kind of thought that's what being a fan meant.It's a bad scoreline for the record books, sure, and they did a bit of a number on us. But they had amazing, almost preternatural good fortune in moments as well. Apart from Ali's miskick nothing any one of our players did really seemed specifically bad. It was just a combination of lots of little moments.If there's one game it reminds me of it's the 7-2 loss to Villa, where every deflection seemed to go in