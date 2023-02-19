« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 19, 2023, 07:27:58 pm
having a pint with my next door neighbour and having a warm discussion about the neighbour on the other side


That, to me. Is how it should be - know your neighbours
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 12:40:56 pm
Freshly made pancakes with lemon and sugar 😊

Thank you Jesus for going into the wilderness for 40days 👍
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 01:39:50 pm
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm
Spotting a Ferrari California with an LFC number plate just now.  8)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm
Hearing Anfield sing YNWA to support the lads after a battering, while online fans get their scapegoating underway long before full time and sharpen their steely knives for the feast
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm
Hearing Anfield sing YNWA to support the lads after a battering, while online fans get their scapegoating underway long before full time and sharpen their steely knives for the feast

It was great to see that, was proud of them tonight.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm
Hearing Anfield sing YNWA to support the lads after a battering, while online fans get their scapegoating underway long before full time and sharpen their steely knives for the feast

Quite something to see every topic greyed out because the same whinging spoilt brats cant even wait until full time to pile on
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:58:13 pm
It was great to see that, was proud of them tonight.

What sets us aside from others
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm
Quite something to see every topic greyed out because the same whinging spoilt brats cant even wait until full time to pile on
It's proper grim. Still not sure quite what Gomez is supposed to have done
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:02:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:59:32 pm
What sets us aside from others

If only that was true in other places.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
It's proper grim. Still not sure quite what Gomez is supposed to have done

Gomez has been a scapegoat for most of the season.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
It's proper grim. Still not sure quite what Gomez is supposed to have done

I think its the glee that certain posters take in being right when things go badly for us. Just bizarre. Youve got Gerry crowing that hes not surprised, KH prancing about in the transfer thread I assume mocking something Peter posted, that LallanaPyjama guy showing his face for the first time in months :D I meanwhy bother if the only thing that gets you off is your team failing? Theres a far, far more suitable team to support and the beauty is theyre literally a few feet away
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:20:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm
I think its the glee that certain posters take in being right when things go badly for us. Just bizarre. Youve got Gerry crowing that hes not surprised, KH prancing about in the transfer thread I assume mocking something Peter posted, that LallanaPyjama guy showing his face for the first time in months :D I meanwhy bother if the only thing that gets you off is your team failing? Theres a far, far more suitable team to support and the beauty is theyre literally a few feet away
yep.  it's a fucking sickness.  and makes you want to puke.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm
I think its the glee that certain posters take in being right when things go badly for us. Just bizarre. Youve got Gerry crowing that hes not surprised, KH prancing about in the transfer thread I assume mocking something Peter posted, that LallanaPyjama guy showing his face for the first time in months :D I meanwhy bother if the only thing that gets you off is your team failing? Theres a far, far more suitable team to support and the beauty is theyre literally a few feet away
Yeah some of them love it. They're properly in their element at times like this.

I'll never understand it. As fans aren't we brought up with the idea that when your team and players are going through tough times or adversity you close ranks round them and support them. And to take the bad moments with equanimity just as we react with ecstasy to the good ones?  Kind of thought that's what being a fan meant.

It's a bad scoreline for the record books, sure, and they did a bit of a number on us. But they had amazing, almost preternatural good fortune in moments as well. Apart from Ali's miskick nothing any one of our players did really seemed specifically bad. It was just a combination of lots of little moments.

If there's one game it reminds me of it's the 7-2 loss to Villa, where every deflection seemed to go in
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:15:00 pm
I think its the glee that certain posters take in being right when things go badly for us. Just bizarre.
Similar happened under Rafa on here iirc.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
None of this makes me happy, get away from the happy thread, unhappy people.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:32:19 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:30:49 pm
Similar happened under Rafa on here iirc.
Which reminds me that the "I'm not saying Klopp should go, but..." posts might well start appearing again soon
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:34:32 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
None of this makes me happy, get away from the happy thread, unhappy people.
Heh it started with us being happy about Anfield supporting the lads with noise and song and some words about, I think, never walking alone, which a lot of people here could do with pondering upon
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
Yeah some of them love it. They're properly in their element at times like this.

I'll never understand it. As fans aren't we brought up with the idea that when your team and players are going through tough times or adversity you close ranks round them and support them. And to take the bad moments with equanimity just as we react with ecstasy to the good ones?  Kind of thought that's what being a fan meant.

It's a bad scoreline for the record books, sure, and they did a bit of a number on us. But they had amazing, almost preternatural good fortune in moments as well. Apart from Ali's miskick nothing any one of our players did really seemed specifically bad. It was just a combination of lots of little moments.

If there's one game it reminds me of it's the 7-2 loss to Villa, where every deflection seemed to go in

You're dead right this is how you support your team. Take the bad with the good, it's all part of the fun. It's a shitty feeling getting beat at anytime, regardless of the score or opposition. Granted, hammerings hurt a bit more but you have to keep going. It can't always be good all of the time. There's a clue in the name "supporter". If you want your team to fail then they're not really your team are they? Go be negative somewhere else. Support this club or sod off!!!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:45:18 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:27:22 pm
Yeah some of them love it. They're properly in their element at times like this.

I'll never understand it. As fans aren't we brought up with the idea that when your team and players are going through tough times or adversity you close ranks round them and support them. And to take the bad moments with equanimity just as we react with ecstasy to the good ones?  Kind of thought that's what being a fan meant.

It's a bad scoreline for the record books, sure, and they did a bit of a number on us. But they had amazing, almost preternatural good fortune in moments as well. Apart from Ali's miskick nothing any one of our players did really seemed specifically bad. It was just a combination of lots of little moments.

If there's one game it reminds me of it's the 7-2 loss to Villa, where every deflection seemed to go in

Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm
You're dead right this is how you support your team. Take the bad with the good, it's all part of the fun. It's a shitty feeling getting beat at anytime, regardless of the score or opposition. Granted, hammerings hurt a bit more but you have to keep going. It can't always be good all of the time. There's a clue in the name "supporter". If you want your team to fail then they're not really your team are they? Go be negative somewhere else. Support this fucking club!!!

Nice ones both :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:49:34 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:31:56 pm
None of this makes me happy, get away from the happy thread, unhappy people.

In that vein, watching a film or reading a book or listening to something you connect with. Most of the time I don't - it usually varies from 'that was a bit rubbish' to 'That was good, I enjoyed that'. But when it's something that gets to your heart, it's great, even if it makes you feel emotional.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 09:02:52 am
Jurgen delivered what he said
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:10:53 pm
I was on a plane the other day and watched the film "Yesterday".  second time I've seen it - both times on a plane.

it's pretty daft but I really really enjoyed it.  reminds you just how many out-of-this-world songs the Beatles wrote and performed.  plus some nice bits filmed in Liverpool.

I highly recommend it
