« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 474673 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7560 on: Today at 02:09:18 am »
seeing Liverpool players smiling at each other during a game.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7561 on: Today at 02:10:03 am »
seeing Virgil fucking off about six angry Bitters players singlehandedly.  :)
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7562 on: Today at 08:47:45 am »
seeing Robbo get in bitter heads effortlessly
Logged

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,761
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7563 on: Today at 09:29:03 am »
Thinking I'd lost my wallet. Checking my online banking, freezing my cards,

Then suddenly being able to retrace my steps and remembering where it was.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,266
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7564 on: Today at 10:45:01 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 12, 2023, 01:38:23 pm
Me and Barney banged a couple out 12 months ago

There's potential for another one in the not too distant future from me. It will involve posting a lot of shite on a daily basis to get it though  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,266
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7565 on: Today at 10:48:45 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on December 23, 2021, 02:35:54 pm
If I stopped posting for 30 years I could schedule my 55555th post at 5:55:55 on 5th May 2055

This one, but obviously it'll be 2023, not 2055  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,992
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7566 on: Today at 04:37:21 pm »
Going through a bit of a rough time at the moment - lots of shit coming to a head.

But I come on here, rant a bit, moan a bit and mostly don't get flak or abuse

Thank you RAWK and sorry for being a tit from time time :(
Logged
Poor.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,401
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7567 on: Today at 04:38:59 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:37:21 pm
Going through a bit of a rough time at the moment - lots of shit coming to a head.

But I come on here, rant a bit, moan a bit and mostly don't get flak or abuse

Thank you RAWK and sorry for being a tit from time time :(
Fuck off yer soppy get. Really though, soz to read you're having a hard time - reach out to whoever, you're actually more than merely tolerated here mate - YNWA (Yvonne Never Wankedoff Andy?)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,401
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7568 on: Today at 04:40:11 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 04:37:21 pm
Going through a bit of a rough time at the moment - lots of shit coming to a head.

But I come on here, rant a bit, moan a bit and mostly don't get flak or abuse

Thank you RAWK and sorry for being a tit from time time :(
Now get your thinking cap on cos you're 10 posts away from posting in the Dierdre Barlow thread!
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,049
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7569 on: Today at 04:40:46 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:10:03 am
seeing Virgil fucking off about six angry Bitters players singlehandedly.  :)

Say nothing of Jota, he loves a good confrontation.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,401
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7570 on: Today at 04:43:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:10:03 am
seeing Virgil fucking off about six angry Bitters players singlehandedly.  :)
Anyone got a screenshot of that?! He was just towering over them, like, "Vat vil je?" :thumbup
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,670
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7571 on: Today at 04:43:45 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 04:40:11 pm
Now get your thinking cap on cos you're 10 posts away from posting in the Dierdre Barlow thread!

'Whom should I dedicate my 70,000th post to?'

  • Dierdre Barlow
  • Les Battersby
  • Gail Platt
  • Jack Duckworth
  • Jack Duckworth's pigeons
  • Al666
  • Cheesy cheese
« Last Edit: Today at 04:47:41 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,505
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7572 on: Today at 06:13:36 pm »
paying for my flat and getting a confirmed date for the keys

the money going out is horrible

But that pad itself?

I look out over Sefton Park. My view is treetops

And it's happening
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm, en route to Dundee..."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,401
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7573 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 06:13:36 pm
paying for my flat and getting a confirmed date for the keys

the money going out is horrible

But that pad itself?

I look out over Sefton Park. My view is treetops

And it's happening
Nice mate congrats! I think you're not far from Son of Spion. Oh and which part of the park? Queen's Drive end or Eggy Vale or Lark Lane or Lodge Lane/Ullet Rd?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Pages: 1 ... 185 186 187 188 189 [190]   Go Up
« previous next »
 