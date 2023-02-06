« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 473097 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7480 on: February 6, 2023, 01:56:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 08:51:56 am
Beautiful sunrises ☺️

Beautiful sunsets.

Last night's was amazing.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7481 on: February 6, 2023, 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 08:51:56 am
Beautiful sunrises ☺️
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  6, 2023, 01:56:54 pm
Beautiful sunsets.

Last night's was amazing.
Do you live together? ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7482 on: February 6, 2023, 04:29:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  6, 2023, 03:03:29 pm
Do you live together? ;D

We face East and I'm guessing Nobby faces West 😂
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7483 on: February 6, 2023, 04:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  6, 2023, 01:56:54 pm
Beautiful sunsets.

Last night's was amazing.
It really was. We look west, over Wirral and Wales and the sunset last night was stunning. 

Rob got a couple of lovely photos of it from Mancland too. In the photo thread.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7484 on: February 6, 2023, 04:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  6, 2023, 04:42:08 pm
It really was. We look west, over Wirral and Wales and the sunset last night was stunning. 

Rob got a couple of lovely photos of it from Mancland too. In the photo thread.

Cheers mate :thumbup

These are the pics I took



Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7485 on: February 6, 2023, 04:52:57 pm »
Red sky at night, fire in Longsight.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7486 on: February 6, 2023, 05:00:54 pm »



A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7487 on: February 6, 2023, 05:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  6, 2023, 04:52:57 pm
Red sky at night, fire in Longsight.

;D

As the crow flies, you'd pass over Norris Green, Walton and Bootle if you flew the way I was looking
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7488 on: February 6, 2023, 05:29:09 pm »
I'd love to get my pics of this morning's sunrise on here but despite all the advice on how to do that I've still not sussed it 😔

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7489 on: February 6, 2023, 05:30:46 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 05:29:09 pm
I'd love to get my pics of this morning's sunrise on here but despite all the advice on how to do that I've still not sussed it 😔
Same for me. I got some pics last night with my phone. I always mess up trying to post pictures on here though. 🙃
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7490 on: February 6, 2023, 05:32:54 pm »
Logging in to see the FSG thread is locked again.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7491 on: February 6, 2023, 05:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February  6, 2023, 05:30:46 pm
Same for me. I got some pics last night with my phone. I always mess up trying to post pictures on here though. 🙃

It's very annoying mate as it was so simple adding photos when I used Tapatalk, now I feel like I need a PhD 🤦
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7492 on: February 6, 2023, 05:36:57 pm »
I have a photobox account, I upload my photos to that from the phone or laptop. The you just right click on the image in the album, select copy image address and post on here, dead easy
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7493 on: February 6, 2023, 06:16:05 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February  6, 2023, 04:29:18 pm
We face East and I'm guessing Nobby faces West 😂
Like the Liver Birds then.......
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7494 on: February 6, 2023, 06:22:31 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  6, 2023, 06:16:05 pm
Like the Liver Birds then.......

Haha yeah......
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7495 on: Yesterday at 10:38:12 am »
Red squirrels in the garden ☺️
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7496 on: Yesterday at 12:06:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:38:12 am
Red squirrels in the garden ☺️
In Rhyl, they're blue...
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7497 on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm »
Seeing the new flowers you sowed months ago starting to emerge where once there was just bare soil. You look at them every day wondering what they will look like when they bloom. Even the established ones you have that looked dead in winter are starting to show again. That's when you know Spring is nearly here.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 11:01:01 am »
Studying and learning English as a second language. It's so easy and complicated at the same time. English and American writers have produced endless texts you can enjoy. Even the grammar is interesting.
Almost makes me feel sorry for you poor native speakers.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 11:39:41 am »
Quote from: dalarr on Today at 11:01:01 am
Studying and learning English as a second language. It's so easy and complicated at the same time. English and American writers have produced endless texts you can enjoy. Even the grammar is interesting.
Almost makes me feel sorry for you poor native speakers.
Recently qualified as a TEFL/TESOL teacher - that made me happy - the course was great too - glad you're enjoying your experience! And yes, it's true what you say - because English is infuriatingly based on a system of broken rules ;D

"I before E except after C and except after a few other exceptions so good luck with that!" :wave
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 12:34:57 pm »
"He brought the bough through to the trough."

good luck.

:)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:34:57 pm
"He brought the bough through to the trough."

good luck.

:)
Three areas of Milton Keynes are called Broughton, Loughton and Woughton - all pronounced very differently ;D
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 12:45:38 pm »
Bicester, Leicester, Gloucester, Towcester, Loughborough. They're all fun.

Took me ages to discover that I'd actually been to Bister when people asked. And of course...Loogabarooga.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 12:45:48 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 11:39:41 am
Recently qualified as a TEFL/TESOL teacher - that made me happy - the course was great too - glad you're enjoying your experience! And yes, it's true what you say - because English is infuriatingly based on a system of broken rules ;D

"I before E except after C and except after a few other exceptions so good luck with that!" :wave


"I before E unless your name's Keith"

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 12:51:45 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:45:38 pm
Bicester, Leicester, Gloucester, Towcester, Loughborough. They're all fun.

Took me ages to discover that I'd actually been to Bister when people asked. And of course...Loogabarooga.

I once pronounced Slaithwaite as 'Slay-thwaite'. I'd never heard of the place before (it's near Huddersfield and I had a meeting arranged there)

The professional Yorkshireman in the office guffawed and shook his head. "It's called 'Slough-it'" he chirped, as if that were the most obvious thing ever.


I also don't know how you get Belvoir to be pronounced 'Beaver'
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7505 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm »
Aye one of my dads favourite anecdotes is being on Belvoir Street in Leicester and asking for directions to Beaver Street as he had an interview, and people ignoring him cos they thought he was joking
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7506 on: Today at 12:57:47 pm »
In Norfolk, there's Wymondham and Costessey.

Windum and cossie?!  :o ::)

I can only assume such contractions are designed to enable the locals to count the letters of each place on each hand without running out of fingers?!
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7507 on: Today at 12:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:51:45 pm
I once pronounced Slaithwaite as 'Slay-thwaite'. I'd never heard of the place before (it's near Huddersfield and I had a meeting arranged there)

The professional Yorkshireman in the office guffawed and shook his head. "It's called 'Slough-it'" he chirped, as if that were the most obvious thing ever.


I also don't know how you get Belvoir to be pronounced 'Beaver'

A mate of mine lives in the Vale of Belvoir. Lucky get.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7508 on: Today at 01:00:33 pm »
Cholmondeley --> 'Chumly'

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7509 on: Today at 01:22:23 pm »
Cockburn --> Coburn

Meols on the Wirral --> Mells
Meols Cop in Southport --> Meals Cop

Bucket --> Bouquet ;)
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7510 on: Today at 01:23:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:51:45 pm
I once pronounced Slaithwaite as 'Slay-thwaite'. I'd never heard of the place before (it's near Huddersfield and I had a meeting arranged there)

The professional Yorkshireman in the office guffawed and shook his head. "It's called 'Slough-it'" he chirped, as if that were the most obvious thing ever.


I also don't know how you get Belvoir to be pronounced 'Beaver'

Slough it????  There's a Slaithwaite Crescent in Southport and I always pronounced that, as did the customers who lived there, the same way you do
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7511 on: Today at 01:32:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:23:50 pm
Slough it????  There's a Slaithwaite Crescent in Southport and I always pronounced that, as did the customers who lived there, the same way you do


Slough-it

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7512 on: Today at 01:38:25 pm »
Meals-on-Wiels.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7513 on: Today at 01:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:32:48 pm

Slough-it



Slough, as in how the town is pronounced? Or Sluff?

Tricky this!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7514 on: Today at 01:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:32:48 pm

Slough-it

Is that "sluff-it" or "sloaw-it"?

