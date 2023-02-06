Beautiful sunrises ☺️
Beautiful sunsets.Last night's was amazing.
Do you live together?
It really was. We look west, over Wirral and Wales and the sunset last night was stunning. Rob got a couple of lovely photos of it from Mancland too. In the photo thread.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Red sky at night, fire in Longsight.
I'd love to get my pics of this morning's sunrise on here but despite all the advice on how to do that I've still not sussed it 😔
Same for me. I got some pics last night with my phone. I always mess up trying to post pictures on here though. 🙃
We face East and I'm guessing Nobby faces West 😂
Like the Liver Birds then.......
Red squirrels in the garden ☺️
Studying and learning English as a second language. It's so easy and complicated at the same time. English and American writers have produced endless texts you can enjoy. Even the grammar is interesting.Almost makes me feel sorry for you poor native speakers.
"He brought the bough through to the trough."good luck.
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Recently qualified as a TEFL/TESOL teacher - that made me happy - the course was great too - glad you're enjoying your experience! And yes, it's true what you say - because English is infuriatingly based on a system of broken rules "I before E except after C and except after a few other exceptions so good luck with that!"
Bicester, Leicester, Gloucester, Towcester, Loughborough. They're all fun.Took me ages to discover that I'd actually been to Bister when people asked. And of course...Loogabarooga.
I once pronounced Slaithwaite as 'Slay-thwaite'. I'd never heard of the place before (it's near Huddersfield and I had a meeting arranged there)The professional Yorkshireman in the office guffawed and shook his head. "It's called 'Slough-it'" he chirped, as if that were the most obvious thing ever.I also don't know how you get Belvoir to be pronounced 'Beaver'
Slough it? There's a Slaithwaite Crescent in Southport and I always pronounced that, as did the customers who lived there, the same way you do
Slough-it
