Last day in Sofia where I was visiting as the project lead for a game which has sold 1 months worth of predicted sales in 2 days. Just visiting for a week to meet the team and



my only mission



even beyond the game was



I DRINK WITH MY MEN



Cannot believe it



my career made



I'm known and loved here and the city is safe and gorgeous



and I connected deep with someone that just turned my world inside out and I'm seeing her again soon



I am a successful PlayStation developer who leads an international team



and I might have had the best 48 hours of my entire life



.... sorry but there isn't a LIFE CHANGING MIRACLES YOU FORCED YOUR WAY TO thread





I FLEW HUNDREDS OF MILES TO DRINK WITH MY MEN



ain't nothing like a Bulgarian party where you're running around hugging eachother because you've DONE IT



I have done it and I feel like the goddamn king





WHEN I SAY I DRINK WITH MY MEN

IT'S CAUSE MY MEN WANT TO DRINK